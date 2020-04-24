Friday, April 24, 2020
Updated:

Survey of India directs Telangana govt to initiate action against ‘EA Sports FIFA’ for the wrong depiction of the Map of India

The Survey of India has now directed the Telangana Government to take appropriate action, since law and order is a state subject and inform the MHA and the complainant of the said action.

OpIndia Staff

Survey of India directs Telangana govt to initiate action against 'EA Sports FIFA' for wrong depiction of India map
EA Sports FIFA
63

The Survey of India has directed the Telangana Government to initiate action against EA Sports FIFA, which is an online video game, for the incorrect depiction of India’s map. The direction says that a complaint was received on the 5th of April regarding the incorrect depiction of the map of India in the game of the gaming company EA Sports FIFA.

Instruction by Survey of India to Telangana to take action against EA Sports FIFA
Instruction by Survey of India to Telangana to take action against EA Sports FIFA

Evidently, in the game by EA Sports FIFA, the entire are of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and UT of Ladakh, Lakshadweep island and the Andaman and Nicobar islands re missing. The external boundaries of India along Indian Territories of UT of Jammu and Kashmir and UT of Ladakh have also been erroneously depicted in the said game.

Instruction by Survey of India to Telangana to take action against EA Sports FIFA
Instruction by Survey of India to Telangana to take action against EA Sports FIFA

The order says that this jeopardises the integrity and sovereignty of India.

The Survey of India has now directed the Telangana Government to take appropriate action, since law and order is a state subject and inform the MHA and the complainant of the said action.

The issue of the game by EA Sports FIFA depicting the incorrect map of India was first flagged by Twitter user Utkarsh who goes by the handle @TripathiSZN.

On the 5th of April, he had tweeted, tagging EA Sports FIFA about the depiction of the incorrect map of India in the game.

He was then advised to lodge a complaint and the action taken by the Survey of India seems to be a direct consequence of the complaint lodged on the 5th of April by another individual, based on the revelation by Urkarsh.

Once Utkarsh tweeted, several others too came forward.

Many said that they have been flagging the issue of the distorted map for a long time but EA Sports FIFA does not seem to pay attention.

