Bihar: Tablighi Jamaat attendees misbehave with nurses, threaten to make pictures and videos viral

Tablighi Jamaat members were accused of misbehaving with the nurses, taking their pictures and threatening to make them go viral on social media in an insolation centre in Saharsa hospital in Bihar.

As per reports, three suspects of Wuhan Coronavirus infection who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz Tablighi Jamaat were admitted to the isolation center of Saharsa Sadar hospital. As per reports, some members misbehaved with nurses for over an hour. In a video that has gone viral on social media, one can clearly see the Jamaatis misbehaving with nurses.

After the hospital administration informed the district administration, police swung into action. Sadar SDPO Prabhakar Tiwari and Sadar police station in-charge Rakesh Kumar Singh reached the hospital for examination. The nurses on duty had informed the police officer about the incident. The police seized the mobile phone of the accused and warned if the incident is repeated then they will be sent to jail.

After the warning, they started behaving well. Later they tested negative for coronavirus and were discharged on Wednesday from the isolation centre.

Earlier, reports had emerged where Tablighi Jamaat members had misbehaved with in nurses in UP. Some members reportedly walked around naked making lewd gestures at the female healthcare workers. An FIR was also registered against them.