Pakistani tweeps attack feminists for criticising Tablighi Jamaat Maulana Tariq Jamil who blamed women for coronavirus

Maulana Tariq Jamil, a religious preacher of the Tablighi Jamaat and a scholar, was seen crying profusely on Pakistani television during a fundraising event attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

OpIndia Staff

Pakistani tweeps attack feminists while supporting Maulana Tariq Jamil who blamed women for coronavirus (image: dialoguepakistan.com)
Pakistanis on social media have come out in support of Maulana Tariq Jamil of Tablighi Jamaat who had blamed women for spread of Chinese coronavirus.

One Mir Mohammad AliKhan, who identifies himself as an author on social media, reminded the critics of Maulana that Pakistan is an “Islamic” republic and if ‘libtard’ women who think wearing bikinis and walking around with contraceptives ‘is their way of life’, then they should move to south of France.

Mir Mohammad AliKhan has been accused of financial fraud and reportedly a fugitive from justice in New York. He has various cases against him concerning security crimes.

Dawn News journalist Meher Bokhari, too, came out in support of Tariq Jamil whom she referred to as ‘Deen man’.

The bar is set so low that she felt that he should be forgiven because despite being a religious scholar, and not a scientist or a doctor, he ‘still apologised’ as it is something Pakistanis are not used to.

Another TV host and owner of a salon chain, Rabia Anum Obaid also wanted to praise the Maulana for apologising after blaming women for coronavirus.

Pakistan Prime Minister Iman Khan supporter Mohammad Usama even said that only 0.1% of ‘behaya feminist tola’ who are like ‘barking dogs’ are opposing the Maulana.

He also blamed feminists for making Islam ‘dirty’.

Pakistani actress Humaima Malick compared Maulana Jamil to father scolding their child.

Maulana Tariq Jamil on coronavirus

Maulana Tariq Jamil, a religious preacher of the Tablighi Jamaat and a scholar, was seen crying profusely on Pakistani television during a fundraising event attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan. During his address prior to the prayer, Maulana Tariq Jamil spoke about the plagues in earlier times and claimed that these were natural disasters sent by God and begging for repentance from Allah was the only way for humans to rid themselves of the calamity. He also offered sermons on the kind of clothes women should wear. Expressing dismay, he said, “Hamare betiyon ko kaun nacha raha hai? (Who is making our daughters dance?)” He said that when Muslim women and the youth indulge in shameless and immodest behaviour, then Allah inflicts pain and agony on humans.

Soon after his show, Pakistan’s “Human Rights Commission” tweeted that it was appalled that Maulana Jamil correlated women’s modesty to coronavirus.

Other Pakistanis also slammed Jamil for his distasteful comment.

However, now it seems he has managed to garner more support than criticism over blaming women for spreading coronavirus.

