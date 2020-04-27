Pakistanis on social media have come out in support of Maulana Tariq Jamil of Tablighi Jamaat who had blamed women for spread of Chinese coronavirus.

One Mir Mohammad AliKhan, who identifies himself as an author on social media, reminded the critics of Maulana that Pakistan is an “Islamic” republic and if ‘libtard’ women who think wearing bikinis and walking around with contraceptives ‘is their way of life’, then they should move to south of France.

The Name Of Our Country Is



“Islamic” Republic Of Pakistan



If the Libtard women think that walking around in bikinis, with a glass of Crystal In their hands and a Birkin bag full of contraceptives is their way of life, move to the South Of France



Stop criticising Tariq Jamil — Mir Mohammad Alikhan (@MirMAKOfficial) April 26, 2020

Mir Mohammad AliKhan has been accused of financial fraud and reportedly a fugitive from justice in New York. He has various cases against him concerning security crimes.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Dawn News journalist Meher Bokhari, too, came out in support of Tariq Jamil whom she referred to as ‘Deen man’.

Spewing so much hate for a man of deen, a man who has always spoken of unity & harmony (especially amongst diff sects) Hes a religious scholar, not a scientist or a doctor. He still apologised, sthing none of us are used to. I've immense respect for him, always will #tariqjamil — Meher Bokhari (@meherbokhari) April 24, 2020

The bar is set so low that she felt that he should be forgiven because despite being a religious scholar, and not a scientist or a doctor, he ‘still apologised’ as it is something Pakistanis are not used to.

Another TV host and owner of a salon chain, Rabia Anum Obaid also wanted to praise the Maulana for apologising after blaming women for coronavirus.

Maulana Tariq jamil sb apologizing for whatever he said that might have hurt people. Taking responsibility and apologizing. So Now How many People do that? How many Media Anchors have ever done that? Ever Apologized on Tv? But ab taareef koi nahee karega. Obviously. — Rabia Anum Obaid (@RabiaAnumm) April 24, 2020

Pakistan Prime Minister Iman Khan supporter Mohammad Usama even said that only 0.1% of ‘behaya feminist tola’ who are like ‘barking dogs’ are opposing the Maulana.

99.9% of muslims are in support of Maulana Tariq Jameed sb ! Only 0.1% of Behaya feminist tola are barking like dogs ! This bullshit feminist tola making our islam dirty. Looking for dis tola while Crorna pendamic who says "Mera jism meri marzi" Now where is ur mrzi ?#tariqjamil pic.twitter.com/AxLs1PvbXS — Mohammad Usama 🇵🇰 (@m_usama15) April 24, 2020

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

He also blamed feminists for making Islam ‘dirty’.

Pakistani actress Humaima Malick compared Maulana Jamil to father scolding their child.

Unhu ney agar qoam k lia kaha hai tu yeh wohi hai jo is quam k lia bhait kar ansoo sey rootay hain or duain kartay hain ….agar Aik baap apni aulad ko danta hai tu app us baap sey yeh sawal nahee kar saktay k app ney usu danta kio .. kio k app usi k duaon ka bhi hisa bantay hain — HUMAIMA MALICK (@HumaimaMalick) April 25, 2020

Maulana Tariq Jamil on coronavirus

Maulana Tariq Jamil, a religious preacher of the Tablighi Jamaat and a scholar, was seen crying profusely on Pakistani television during a fundraising event attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan. During his address prior to the prayer, Maulana Tariq Jamil spoke about the plagues in earlier times and claimed that these were natural disasters sent by God and begging for repentance from Allah was the only way for humans to rid themselves of the calamity. He also offered sermons on the kind of clothes women should wear. Expressing dismay, he said, “Hamare betiyon ko kaun nacha raha hai? (Who is making our daughters dance?)” He said that when Muslim women and the youth indulge in shameless and immodest behaviour, then Allah inflicts pain and agony on humans.

Soon after his show, Pakistan’s “Human Rights Commission” tweeted that it was appalled that Maulana Jamil correlated women’s modesty to coronavirus.

HRCP is appalled at Maulana #TariqJamil's recent statement inexplicably correlating women's 'modesty' to the #Covid19 pandemic. Such blatant objectification is unacceptable and, when aired on public television, only compounds the misogyny entrenched in society. — Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (@HRCP87) April 24, 2020

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Other Pakistanis also slammed Jamil for his distasteful comment.

#tariqjamil 's comments about immoral women & corona sum up the thinking of most clergy in Pakistan and dare I say, the Prime Minister himself & most of his party & followers.



The question is: if we women brought this azaab upon us why is the virus affecting more men than women? — Benazir Jatoi (@BenazirJatoi) April 24, 2020

However, now it seems he has managed to garner more support than criticism over blaming women for spreading coronavirus.