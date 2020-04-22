Congress leaders and journalists who identify themselves as neutral on Wednesday attacked Arnab Goswami after the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief questioned UPA chairperson and Congress President Sonia Gandhi over her silence on Palghar mob-lynching in which two Hindu Sadhus and a driver were killed by an unruly mob.

Launching an attack against Sonia Gandhi, Arnab Goswami had questioned if she would have maintained the silence she is exhibiting today had Christian padres been killed instead of Hindu sadhus in the horrifying lynching incident in Palghar. However, soon after, Congress leaders and many journalists started abusing Arnab and by extension Prime Minister Modi implying he was responsible for Arnab questioning Sonia Gandhi’s silence.

Journalism of filth!



Deeply disgraceful that PM & BJP eulogize this brand of TV anchors.

— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 22, 2020

2/2

Let PM remember that Smt. Sonia Gandhi has spent over 50 years of life in India, serving the country & being a witness to sacrifice of her mother in law & husband.



But your favourite abusive anchors won't bat an eyelid before hurling filth.



Silence is acquiescence, Mr. PM! — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 22, 2020

Attack on mrs Sonia Gandhi by Arnab Goswami is highly condemnable. He has gone insane and crossed all limits, he should be ashamed of himself . I must ask the Editors guild – isn’t this all time low for journalism ? Mr Rajeev Chandrasekhar must sack him immediately. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 22, 2020

The way Arnab Goswami is trying to communalise the unpardonable lynching of Sadhus in Palgarh and how he used derogatory language against Congress President Sonia Gandhi, I request @AnilDeshmukhNCP @OfficeofUT @bb_thorat to file a case against him and #ArrestAntiIndiaArnab! pic.twitter.com/iyTADzMirx — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) April 22, 2020

It is in this country that I will breathe my last: Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi.



We are honoured to be led by a patriot of indomitable courage, strength and sacrifice.

May the pitiful agents of hate learn a thing or two from the mighty. #ArrestAntiIndiaArnab — Youth Congress (@IYC) April 22, 2020

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala then even went on to share a audio-visual clip listing out assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi’s mother in law and husband, respectively, as strange equivalence.Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called Goswami ‘insane’. He also called for BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar to ‘fire’ Goswami from Republic even though he no longer has anything to do with the media house.Congress supporters also seem to have made good use of the lockdown and work from home offered by companies by attempting to make videos and tap in on the YouTube influencer market.Congress handles also came together to prove that Sonia Gandhi is a patriot.

Soon, the journalists and liberal fraternity also joined in in abusing Arnab.

. @MIB_India this is clear violation of broadcast guidelines. Any action against this ? https://t.co/iT6Ww0kppe — vijaita singh (@vijaita) April 22, 2020

Someone give me one good reason why this hatemonger TV anchor shouldn't be taken off air? And he is doing all this IN THE MIDDLE OF A PANDEMIC! https://t.co/1wcpTeUiC4 — Somesh Jha (@someshjha7) April 22, 2020

Who are the companies advertising with a channel that’s inciting communal hate in India? Name and shame the advertisers. https://t.co/CewEOMTxuG — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) April 22, 2020

Where are the Congress leaders who are constantly queuing up to give interviews to this network? https://t.co/cww2Flw9GZ — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) April 22, 2020

I am told an ‘editor’ resigned from Editors Guild on live tv! For the record, the ‘editor’ did not attend single meeting of Guild in 12 years, never participated in any discussion or. stood up even when journalists were assaulted/killed. So much for commitment to press freedom! — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) April 22, 2020

Prior to this, Rohini had also questioned Congress leaders who go to Republic as panelists.Goswami’s former colleague, too, took a dig at him over his on-air resignation from Editors’ Guild earlier this week.

Rajdeep Sardesai had once taken a soft ball interview of Sonia Gandhi where he asked her about Sonia Gandhi’s first meeting with her prospective mother in law Indira Gandhi among other things.

Arnab Goswami on Sonia Gandhi

During the show, Arnab Goswami had referred to Sonia Gandhi by her real name ‘Antonia Maino’ and had cited her Italian origin as he exposed her hypocrisy over the killing of Hindu Sadhus in Maharashtra.

Arnab further alleged that he felt that Sonia Gandhi was deep down happy that Hindu saints have been killed by the frenzied mob in a state that is governed by her party. He also contended that Gandhi would prepare and send a report to Italy saying she had been successful in eliminating Hindu saints in a state where she had formed the government.

However, the Congress leaders, neutral journalists and the secular intelligentsia of the country were aghast and exasperated over Arnab Goswami’s direct attack against Sonia Gandhi.