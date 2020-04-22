Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Congress leaders, journalists attack Arnab Goswami after he questions Sonia Gandhi’s silence over Palghar mob-lynching of Sadhus

During the show, Arnab Goswami had referred to Sonia Gandhi by her real name 'Antonia Maino' and had cited her Italian origin as he exposed her hypocrisy over the killing of Hindu Sadhus in Maharashtra.

OpIndia Staff

Congress leaders and journalists attack Arnab Goswami for questioning Sonia Gandhi's silence over Palghar Sadhu lynching
Congress leaders and journalists who identify themselves as neutral on Wednesday attacked Arnab Goswami after the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief questioned UPA chairperson and Congress President Sonia Gandhi over her silence on Palghar mob-lynching in which two Hindu Sadhus and a driver were killed by an unruly mob.

Launching an attack against Sonia Gandhi, Arnab Goswami had questioned if she would have maintained the silence she is exhibiting today had Christian padres been killed instead of Hindu sadhus in the horrifying lynching incident in Palghar. However, soon after, Congress leaders and many journalists started abusing Arnab and by extension Prime Minister Modi implying he was responsible for Arnab questioning Sonia Gandhi’s silence.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala then even went on to share a audio-visual clip listing out assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi’s mother in law and husband, respectively, as strange equivalence. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called Goswami ‘insane’. He also called for BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar to ‘fire’ Goswami from Republic even though he no longer has anything to do with the media house. Congress supporters also seem to have made good use of the lockdown and work from home offered by companies by attempting to make videos and tap in on the YouTube influencer market. Congress handles also came together to prove that Sonia Gandhi is a patriot.

Soon, the journalists and liberal fraternity also joined in in abusing Arnab.

Prior to this, Rohini had also questioned Congress leaders who go to Republic as panelists. Goswami’s former colleague, too, took a dig at him over his on-air resignation from Editors’ Guild earlier this week.
Rajdeep Sardesai had once taken a soft ball interview of Sonia Gandhi where he asked her about Sonia Gandhi’s first meeting with her prospective mother in law Indira Gandhi among other things.

Arnab Goswami on Sonia Gandhi

During the show, Arnab Goswami had referred to Sonia Gandhi by her real name ‘Antonia Maino’ and had cited her Italian origin as he exposed her hypocrisy over the killing of Hindu Sadhus in Maharashtra.

Arnab further alleged that he felt that Sonia Gandhi was deep down happy that Hindu saints have been killed by the frenzied mob in a state that is governed by her party. He also contended that Gandhi would prepare and send a report to Italy saying she had been successful in eliminating Hindu saints in a state where she had formed the government.

However, the Congress leaders, neutral journalists and the secular intelligentsia of the country were aghast and exasperated over Arnab Goswami’s direct attack against Sonia Gandhi.

