Sarawa village in Hapur district, Uttar Pradesh, simmered after a minor argument between youths of different communities, over grocery, triggered communal tension in the village, with the two factions coming face to face Monday. According to a report by Amar Ujala, a small argument between one Imran and Prashant Tyagi, both locals of the area, escalated and suddenly Imran’s supporters started assaulting Prashant. They were soon joined by many other local Muslims, who attacked the Tyagi family and several other Hindus in the village. The mob pelted stones and assaulted with sticks, batons and sharp weapons. Soon the entire village was engulfed in this violence.

As per the report, the situation in the village had remained tensed for quite sometime after the police had caught some Tablighi Jamaat attendees from the village on the basis of the information passed on to them by an unknown informer. They were sent to quarantine after the information of their whereabouts were leaked. The Muslims in the area suspected that the information was passed on to the police and health department by some Hindu. Imran too was particularly angry about this and during his argument with Prashant, he had threatened him of dire consequences. This suspicion culminated into a full-fledged conflict between the two communities.

Prashant Tyagi, along with four other members of his family, were injured in the incident. The police personnel, who reached the spot after receiving information, had to resort to lathi-charge to bring the situation under control. Heavy police have been deployed in the village and an investigation has been initiated.

Police have arrested six rioters and lodged a complaint against several unknown miscreants who are now absconding. Prashant Tyagi and four of his family members, who were injured in the brawl, have been admitted to the hospital. Police Officer Rajesh Kumar has assured strict and speedy investigation into the issue. In what transpired, Prashant Tyagi had gone to one local grocery shop owned by one Gulfam to buy some pulses when he was approached by Imran. The two got into a small argument with each other. Soon Imran was joined by his supporters who attacked Prashant and others.

The Tablighi Jamaat time bomb erupted across the country in the last week of March when around 200 people with Wuhan Coronavirus symptoms were admitted to various hospitals in Delhi from the Markaz Nizamuddin and surrounding places. Subsequently, the area around the Markaz Nizamuddin was cordoned off by the Delhi Police. Soon, cases began to erupt across the country with links to the Tablighi Jamaat and the country stood horrified as the magnitude of the Islamic Missionary organization’s transgressions became known. But even so, a significant section of the media and the political class is going out of its way to whitewash and hide the crimes of the Tablighi Jamaat.