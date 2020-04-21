Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Home News Reports Hapur, UP: Muslim youth attack Hindus suspecting them of disclosing the location of Tablighi...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Hapur, UP: Muslim youth attack Hindus suspecting them of disclosing the location of Tablighi Jamaat members, five injured

As per the report, the situation in the village had remained tensed for quite sometime after the police had caught some Tablighi Jamaat attendees from the village on the basis of the information passed on to them by an unknown informer.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Muslim mob pelted stones, Tyagi family injured in the clash (courtesy: Facebook)
226

Sarawa village in Hapur district, Uttar Pradesh, simmered after a minor argument between youths of different communities, over grocery, triggered communal tension in the village, with the two factions coming face to face Monday. According to a report by Amar Ujala, a small argument between one Imran and Prashant Tyagi, both locals of the area, escalated and suddenly Imran’s supporters started assaulting Prashant. They were soon joined by many other local Muslims, who attacked the Tyagi family and several other Hindus in the village. The mob pelted stones and assaulted with sticks, batons and sharp weapons. Soon the entire village was engulfed in this violence.

As per the report, the situation in the village had remained tensed for quite sometime after the police had caught some Tablighi Jamaat attendees from the village on the basis of the information passed on to them by an unknown informer. They were sent to quarantine after the information of their whereabouts were leaked. The Muslims in the area suspected that the information was passed on to the police and health department by some Hindu. Imran too was particularly angry about this and during his argument with Prashant, he had threatened him of dire consequences. This suspicion culminated into a full-fledged conflict between the two communities.

Prashant Tyagi, along with four other members of his family, were injured in the incident. The police personnel, who reached the spot after receiving information, had to resort to lathi-charge to bring the situation under control. Heavy police have been deployed in the village and an investigation has been initiated.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Police have arrested six rioters and lodged a complaint against several unknown miscreants who are now absconding. Prashant Tyagi and four of his family members, who were injured in the brawl, have been admitted to the hospital. Police Officer Rajesh Kumar has assured strict and speedy investigation into the issue. In what transpired, Prashant Tyagi had gone to one local grocery shop owned by one Gulfam to buy some pulses when he was approached by Imran. The two got into a small argument with each other. Soon Imran was joined by his supporters who attacked Prashant and others.

The Tablighi Jamaat time bomb erupted across the country in the last week of March when around 200 people with Wuhan Coronavirus symptoms were admitted to various hospitals in Delhi from the Markaz Nizamuddin and surrounding places. Subsequently, the area around the Markaz Nizamuddin was cordoned off by the Delhi Police. Soon, cases began to erupt across the country with links to the Tablighi Jamaat and the country stood horrified as the magnitude of the Islamic Missionary organization’s transgressions became known. But even so, a significant section of the media and the political class is going out of its way to whitewash and hide the crimes of the Tablighi Jamaat.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termshapur corona positive

Latest News

News Reports

Umar Khalid booked under UAPA, FIR says anti-Hindu Delhi riots was a ‘premeditated conspiracy’ by Khalid and others: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Umar Khalid has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a case related to the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi.
Read more
News Reports

Amidst Coronavirus outbreak, PM Modi’s approval rating soars to 68%, higher than any other world leader: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
As of April 14, net approval rating of PM Narendra Modi is 68, up from 62 at the beginning of the year.
Read more
News Reports

TikTok users Salim and Fahad arrested by Mumbai police, had claimed ‘police don’t touch celebrities’ while defying lockdown rules

OpIndia Staff -
A video of the two TikTok users had gone viral on the Internet in which they are seen moving around amidst Coronavirus lockdown claiming police don't act against celebrities
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Charity group tests positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus, had met PM Imran Khan the previous week

Ruchika Chaubey -
The Philanthrophist met Imran Khan a week ago and handed over a cheque of 10 million.
Read more
News Reports

Hapur, UP: Muslim youth attack Hindus suspecting them of disclosing the location of Tablighi Jamaat members, five injured

OpIndia Staff -
Police in Hapur have arrested six rioters and lodged a complaint against several unknown miscreants who are now absconding
Read more
OpIndia Explains

How the Indian Students Association is helping Indians in the UK during the Coronavirus Crisis

Guest Author -
INSA stepped up to help stranded students and Indian nationals in the UK during the crisis unleashed by the Coronavirus pandemic.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Palghar lynching: 110 including 9 juveniles arrested for murder of two Sadhus and a driver where police acted as mute spectator

OpIndia Staff -
Horrifying visuals have emerged in the Palghar lynching incident where a mob of over 100 people killed two Sadhus and their driver even as the Police stood there as mute spectators, just letting the barbaric act unfold.
Read more
Crime

Maharashtra: 3 men, including 2 Sadhus, brutally hacked to death by a mob in Palghar, police arrest 110 people

OpIndia Staff -
The three men were travelling from Mumbai to Nashik to attend a funeral when a bloodthirsty mob lynched them
Read more
News Reports

Indian Army to take over Narela quarantine facility after Tablighi Jamaat attendees defecate in the corridor

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, two Tablighi Jamaat returnees created a ruckus and defecated in the corridor of the Narela quarantine facility
Read more
News Reports

‘Shekhar Gupta has been leading the compromise of Indian journalism’: Arnab Goswami resigns from Editors’ Guild on live TV

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami called out Shekhar Gupta for sheer silence on the Palghar lynching case and for leading the "compromise on Indian journalism."
Read more
Politics

NCP works with Maoists, Shiv Sena stigmatising Hindus: Ex-Shiv Sena leader slams the Thackerays for treating party as private property

OpIndia Staff -
Ex-Shiv Sena leader Vijay Krishna slammed Shiv Sena over the Palghar lynching and even demanded that the NCP be banned
Read more

Connect with us

220,322FansLike
295,132FollowersFollow
221,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com