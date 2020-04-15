In a bizarre incident, a woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki received triple talaq from her husband over a cup of tea. The man named Afzal divorced his wife Daraksha and asked her to leave his house with her two-year-old infant. However, since the country is under lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis, Daraksha could not go to her parent’s house and is currently living with one of her relatives close by. A case has been registered against Afzal and his family.

Haji Afzal, who married Daraksh three year ago, had asked a cup of tea from his wife. However, Daraksha turned down his request. This enraged Afzal. And in his fit of rage, Afzal divorced his wife and asked her to leave his house with the child. Daraksha, in her defence, said that when her husband asked for tea she was preparing milk for her infant. That’s why she had declined his request.

Similar events have occurred in the past as well. Last year, a woman from Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh had alleged that her husband has divorced through the Islamic practice of Triple Talaq because of her obesity. She claimed that her husband accused her of being fat and not good enough for him before giving her Triple Talaq.

Similarly, in July last year, a 30-year-old woman had been assaulted and given triple talaq by her husband after she asked for Rs 30 from him to buy vegetables.

Though triple talaq is now a punishable offence carrying a three-year jail term, rampant cases of domestic violence and physical assaults related to the evil practice of triple talaq are reported regularly.