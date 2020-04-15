Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Data automatically updated from this public source

2,015,480
Updated on 15 April, 2020 5:07 PM
Full Coverage
2,015,480
Worldwide cases
Updated on 15 April, 2020 5:07 PM
127,630
Worldwide deaths
Updated on 15 April, 2020 5:07 PM
Coronavirus in India
India
11,555
Total cases
Updated on 15 April, 2020 5:07 PM
India
1,362
Recovered
Updated on 15 April, 2020 5:07 PM
India
396
Deaths
Updated on 15 April, 2020 5:07 PM
Home Crime Uttar Pradesh: Muslim man issues triple talaq to wife for refusing to give him...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Muslim man issues triple talaq to wife for refusing to give him a cup of tea, police registers case against Afzal and family

Daraksha, in her defence, said that when her husband asked for tea she was preparing milk for her infant. That’s why she had declined his request.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
triple talaq
2

In a bizarre incident, a woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki received triple talaq from her husband over a cup of tea. The man named Afzal divorced his wife Daraksha and asked her to leave his house with her two-year-old infant. However, since the country is under lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis, Daraksha could not go to her parent’s house and is currently living with one of her relatives close by. A case has been registered against Afzal and his family.

Haji Afzal, who married Daraksh three year ago, had asked a cup of tea from his wife. However, Daraksha turned down his request. This enraged Afzal. And in his fit of rage, Afzal divorced his wife and asked her to leave his house with the child. Daraksha, in her defence, said that when her husband asked for tea she was preparing milk for her infant. That’s why she had declined his request.

Similar events have occurred in the past as well. Last year, a woman from Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh had alleged that her husband has divorced through the Islamic practice of Triple Talaq because of her obesity. She claimed that her husband accused her of being fat and not good enough for him before giving her Triple Talaq.

- article continues after ad -
- article resumes -

Similarly, in July last year, a 30-year-old woman had been assaulted and given triple talaq by her husband after she asked for Rs 30 from him to buy vegetables.

Though triple talaq is now a punishable offence carrying a three-year jail term, rampant cases of domestic violence and physical assaults related to the evil practice of triple talaq are reported regularly.

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Muslim man issues triple talaq to wife for refusing to give him a cup of tea, police registers case against Afzal and...

OpIndia Staff -
The woman who was given triple talaq said that when her husband asked for tea she was preparing milk for her infant
Read more
News Reports

Haryana: Rohtak court opens at night amidst lockdown to help an Indian boy marry a Mexican girl

OpIndia Staff -
A district magistrate in Rohtak solemnised the marriage of a local youngster from Haryana with a Mexican girl at 8 PM on April 13 amidst coronavirus lockdown.
Read more
Politics

When is it ever going to be Uddhav Thackeray’s fault?

Abhishek Banerjee -
In the midst of nationwide lockdown, a crowd of thousands of people gathers in Bandra. Everyone but CM Uddhav Thackeray is held responsible
Read more
News Reports

69-years old Meghalaya doctor dies two days after testing positive for coronavirus, six members of his family tested positive

OpIndia Staff -
Dr John L Sailo Ryntathiang was the director of the Bethany hospital in Shillong, and a prominent doctor in Meghalaya
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: Women doctors who went to check coronavirus suspects in Jodhpur accused of being CAA-NRC surveyors due to rumours and misinformation

OpIndia Staff -
Residents stall coronavirus survey driven by CAA-NRC fears in Rajasthan, a team of women health professionals managed to win their trust through hard work and perseverance.
Read more
News Reports

Raghav Bahl’s Quint’s business partner Bloomberg News had killed a report on wealth of Chinese leaders, fired journalist and tried to silence his wife:...

OpIndia Staff -
Bloomberg had also pressurised the wife of its Beijing correspondent to sign a nondisclosure agreement, even though she didn't work for them
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Maharashtra: Mumbai Police resorts to lathi charge as migrant workers gather in large number at mosque in Bandra demanding to go home

OpIndia Staff -
Thousands of migrant workers gathered in bandra demanding they be taken to their respective home towns as lockdown got extended by two more weeks
Read more
News Reports

Anti-CAA protestor Vinay Dubey who incited mob to gather near mosque in Bandra arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai man Vinay Dubey who incited migrants to defy lockdown and gather at railway stations arrested.
Read more
News Reports

Anti-CAA protestor had launched ‘agitation’ against lockdown, urged migrants to gather at Mumbai railway stations: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Vinay Dubey says that he will lead a 'padayatra' of migrants to Uttar Pradesh. He urged migrants to contact him on WhatsApp and leave a message if they wish to follow on his path.
Read more
Opinions

10 things Ambedkar said that Indian secularists wouldn’t bear to hear

Abhishek Banerjee -
Don't leave the room just yet, Dear Liberals
Read more
Opinions

Why are Muslims, including the Tablighi Jamaat indulging in violence and defying lockdown: The answer lies in what Babasaheb Ambedkar said

K Bhattacharjee -
A lot of people appear shocked by the conduct of Tablighi Jamaat, however, if they had read Ambedkar, they would not have been surprised.
Read more

Connect with us

219,077FansLike
285,256FollowersFollow
217,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com