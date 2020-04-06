Monday, April 6, 2020
Home News Reports At least 11 Coronavirus positive patients die in West Bengal, but official count stands...
News Reports

At least 11 Coronavirus positive patients die in West Bengal, but official count stands at 3: Here are the details

An order by the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Government of West Bengal states on the 3rd of April, "The Committee will examine the BHT, treatment history, laboratory investigation reports, death certificates or any other documents as may be deemed necessary for determining the cause of death of a patient who had tested positive for COVID-19."

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
West Bengal: Asansol TMC leader calls Muslims to gather and pray, as 'Azaan' can defeat coronavirus
TMC Supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
31

There seems to be a strange dichotomy in the number of cases and deaths due to the Wuhan Coronavirus being reported from West Bengal. An expert committee has also been set up by the state government to ‘audit’ the deaths in the pandemic. In a significant incident on the 2nd of April, after an expert committee announced that seven people had died due to the Chinese Coronavirus in Bengal, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha quickly issued an “explanation” to claim that the number of deaths was in, fact, three.

Sinha had said, “The expert committee said that the total number of COVID-19 cases is 53. Let me explain to you that three out of the 53 persons have tested negative have returned home. This makes the number of such persons 50 out them nine have tested negative in the second test which takes the number down to 41.” “Now out of the 41, some have co-morbidities such heart and kidney problems. Some of them have died…The total number of active novel corona positive case is 34 and the number of novel Coronavirus related deaths in the state is three,” he added. As for the death, Sinha claimed, “They had co-morbidities and that’s why they were hospitalised. That’s why we are saying that the four cases are not COVID-19 deaths. It would not be correct to hurriedly describe it as COVID-19 related deaths as it may create panic.”

An expert committee has been formed that will determine the cause of death for those who died after testing positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus. An order by the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Government of West Bengal states on the 3rd of April, “The Committee will examine the BHT, treatment history, laboratory investigation reports, death certificates or any other documents as may be deemed necessary for determining the cause of death of a patient who had tested positive for COVID-19.” Intriguingly enough, the expert committee was formed by the same order a day after the Chief Secretary brought down the death count in the state from seven to three.

The order of the Health and Family Welfare Department, West Bengal (Source: Amit Malviya/Twitter)
- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Furthermore, between Saturday night and Sunday morning, four more people succumbed to ‘co-morbid conditions’ at hospitals across Bengal. Thus, at least eleven people who had tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus have died thus far in West Bengal but the official death count of the disease in the state only says three. It has not yet been confirmed officially whether the four individuals died ‘due to coronavirus’.

In addition to all of this, there are other aspects that are a cause for great concern in West Bengal. On the 5th of April, IANS reported that locals clashed with the Police at the AJC Bose Botanic Garden, Shibpur after locals saw a corpse being taken to the Abdul Road Burial Ground by some individuals wearing Personal Protection Equipments (PPEs). Panicking, the locals wanted to know why was the body being buried by individuals wearing the PPE.

The matter soon escalated and the Police were forced to send in more personnel to tackle the situation. According to the Police, the death certificate mentioned cardiac arrested as the cause of death but the deceased had developed a fever and respiratory distress prompting authorities to take all precautions.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that as of 12 pm on the 6th of April, there were only 61 active Coronavirus cases in West Bengal, of which 55 were from 7 families. However, as per the Ministry of Family and Health Welfare, there are currently 67 active cases excluding the 10 cured and 3 deaths.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

At least 11 Coronavirus positive patients die in West Bengal, but official count stands at 3: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
There seems to be a strange dichotomy in the number of cases and deaths due to the Wuhan Coronavirus being reported from West Bengal.
Read more
Social Media

From TV viewership to memes on social media, Ramayan rules hearts

OpIndia Staff -
Laxman ji's expressions, statements and style are a rage on social media. Memes with hilarious captions for Laxman ji's facial expressions are flooding the internet.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: Virus believed to cause heart damage and could cause brain damage, in addition to long term or permanent damage to vital organs

OpIndia Staff -
A new aspect of the Wuhan Coronavirus has emerged. According to doctors, a significant portion of the patients of the Chinese Coronavirus has sustained heart damage.
Read more
Politics

Congress leader Alka Lamba engages in deranged rant against Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt, questions his parentage

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Alka Lamba has resorted to an extremely vulgar diatribe against Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: Wockhardt hospital in Mumbai declared containment zone after 26 nurses and 3 doctors test positive for coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
About 300 people in the hospital have been held in quarantine after 3 doctors and 26 nurses of the hospital were tested positive for the coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Three children burnt to death in Ghotki, Sindh after huts of Hindus ‘catch fire’

OpIndia Staff -
The incident occurred at Shakil Mahar village near Dad Leghari in district Ghotki of Sindh. An activist has claimed it was an act of arson.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nizamuddin Markaz of Tablighi Jamaat, hotspot of Wuhan Coronavirus, set to be demolished: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Only two floors of the Nizamuddin Markaz are authorised, therefore the rest 7 floors may be demolished
Read more
News Reports

Cricketer Mohammad Kaif gets attacked by Islamists for lighting lamp on 5th April in solidarity for fight against coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists on social media weren't too happy with cricketer Mohammad Kaif for lighting lamp to thank healthcare workers, urged him to offer namaz instead.
Read more
News Reports

30-year-old man shot dead in Prayagraj over remarks on Tablighi Jamaat’s role in spreading coronavirus, accused Md Sona nabbed

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Sona shot Lotan Nishad dead because Nishad had accused the Tablighi Jamaat members of spreading coronavirus in the country
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan Muslim woman, who was referred to another hospital, was 7th time pregnant with complicated anaemia case

OpIndia Staff -
Congress MLA in Rajasthan took to social media to inform that a Muslim pregnant woman in Bharatpur was refused admission because of her religion.
Read more
Fact-Check

145 Hindus test Coronavirus positive after visiting​ Vaishno Devi: Islamist Ali Sohrab, who was once arrested, spreads fake news again

OpIndia Staff -
Fake news peddler Ali Sohrab was in November last year arrested by UP Police over his provocative tweets on Supreme Court judgement of Ram Janmabhoomi verdict
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

217,691FansLike
274,429FollowersFollow
213,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com