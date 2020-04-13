Jordanian Islamic Scholar Ahmad Al-Shahrouri has claimed that people living in the West suffer from diseases like the Chinese Coronavirus because they do not wash their buttocks with water after performing their excretory functions as Muslims do. In a video clip shared by Memri TV, the translations to which were provided by the same, the Islamic scholar complains about the “purity and cleanliness that westerners lack so much”. The comments were made on the 29th of March, 2020.

MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) April 11, 2020

The Islamic Scholar appeared disgusted by the fact that one could not find a “drop of water” to wash his ‘behind’ when one entered a toilet in the West. It is why Muslims travels in a plane ‘or whatever’, they take some water with them to the lavatories. “Currently, they have run out of toilet paper in the markets,” says the Islamic scholar, “because they do not use water!”

“They are plagued by these diseases, these microbes, and these viruses because they do not clean their filth enough,” Ahmad Al-Shahrouri said. He continued, “Believe me when I tell you that once I traveled to a foreign country, and I had a middle seat on the plane. I sat between two citizens from the country I was traveling to. Believe me… for over two hours- it was a domestic flight… For over two hours, my head almost exploded from the stench that filled my nose! I couldn’t believe it when the flight was finally over and I could leave my seat.”

Ahmad Al-Shahrouri said, “Why is France famous for producing the most luxurious perfumes? It is because they do not use water. They use perfumes to get rid of the filth and foulness of their bodies and of the odours that stick to them. Oh Muslim, you should praise Allah for making you perform ablution.”

The Islamic Scholar was probably referring to the shortage of toilet papers in western countries after the public started hoarding items due to the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic. The hoarding has led to stores running out of toilet papers, leaving many concerned. The shortage has also become the butt of jokes on social media.