The organizer of the Hinduphobic ‘Holi Against Hindutva‘ campaign in the United States of America, Ziad Ahmed, threw a hissy fit on social media on Saturday because some supporters of Bernie Sanders continue to say that they will not vote for the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the presidential elections in November. He was apparently angry and on the verge of having a meltdown, therefore, he did what any sensible person would do: Make a TikTok video. “I’m seeing way too many of my peers proudly claim that they won’t be voting for Biden in November, so I made this TikTok in response,” he said.

Ziad Ahmed said, “To the Bernie supporters on this app who still refuse to support Biden, my question to you is who are you serving and who are you helping? You get no brownie points for posturing ideological purity. You don’t help anyone because you feel better about not voting for him.” He adopts a very condescending and insulting tone towards the supporters of Bernie Sanders because the latter are not particularly fond of Joe Biden. With exaggerated hand gestures that remind of Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez, Ziad Ahmed explained why it was the moral obligation of the progressives to vote for Joe Biden.

Ziad Ahmed then went on to elaborate on the various reasons why the supporters of Bernie Sanders should vote for Joe Biden, one of them being that Joe Biden will name a woman as his Vice President. It is not exactly clear how that helps as the Veteran Democrat has been accused of sexual assault by a former aide in his senate office. Furthermore, numerous other women have also accused Joe Biden of touching them inappropriately. In addition to all of this, there are far too many videos available on the internet when Joe Biden can be seen engaging in behaviour that could only ever be described as creepy. It’s not clear how naming a woman as his running mate changes any of this.

It also needs to be remembered that vast sections of Bernie Sanders’ support base is motivated by policy proposition such as universal healthcare, social security and immigration. Joe Biden’s record on all these issues is terrible. He has already made it clear that universal healthcare is out of the question and has advocated for cutting social security. Moreover, the Obama Administration, in which he served as the Vice President, deported millions of illegal immigrants, an issue that puts him gravely at odds with Bernie Sanders supporters.

“It might not be everything that we want,” says Ziad Ahmed in his attempt to convince the supporters of Bernie Sanders, “but some progress is better than no progress. We can’t claim to care about issues if we don’t support them now. Enough with the bullshit. Period.” His exaggerated voice modulations and overly emotive demeanor does not appear to have helped convince too many Bernie Sanders supporters. He was roasted for his unintentionally hilarious video by people in the comment section.

There are also quite a few hilarious replies to the tweet by Ziad Ahmed who chose to quote-tweet it.

Ideologically committed supporters are not the only ones who say that they will not vote for Joe Biden in the US Presidential Elections 2020. Even Joe Rogan, who runs one of the world’s most popular podcast but does not follow politics very seriously, has said that he would rather vote for Donald Trump than Joe Biden after having endorsed Bernie Sanders previously. One of the reasons given is that Joe Biden is not in control of his mental faculties. Jimmy Dore, the host of a popular progressive podcast, calls Joe Biden ‘Demented Joe’.

Many people suspect that Joe Biden suffers from some form of Dementia given the manner he has acted in recent times. There have been occasions when Joe Biden has forgotten the name of the state he was in, confused his sister for his wife and spoken a series of incoherent words at length that no one seems to comprehend the meaning of. He has also been spotted quarreling with those attending his events and behaving extremely rudely. Once, he quarreled with a worker who was visibly offended and on another occasion, he called a student a ‘lying dog-faced pony soldier’.

All of this gives the Democratic establishment plenty to worry about as they go against Donald Trump in 2020. Establishment pawns like Ziad Ahmed, who has previously worked with the Hillary Clinton Campaign in 2016, may not be able to salvage the situation. On his part, Joe Biden has not promised ‘some progress’ as Ziad Ahmed would have the supporters of Bernie Sanders believe. The presumptive Democrat nominee has instead promised a ‘return to decency’ before Donald Trump was elected the president of the United States.

Ziad Ahmed, besides from being one of the founders of the Students Against Hindutva initiative that organized the Holi Against Hindutva campaign, is also the CEO of a marketing company. The goal of the SAH is to ‘dismantle the Hindutva project’. SAH also worked greatly to assist the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC in India.