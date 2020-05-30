Advertisements
Saturday, May 30, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi-Moscow Air India flight under Vande Bharat Mission returns after pilot found positive for...
News Reports
Updated:

Delhi-Moscow Air India flight under Vande Bharat Mission returns after pilot found positive for coronavirus

Am oversight team of the Air India, while checking pre-flight test reports of crew members had mistakenly read the captain’s positive report as negative and released him for the ferry flight to fly back Indians from Moscow.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Air India flight taking off (representational image)
6

On Saturday, an Air India flight travelling from Delhi to Moscow had to return midway from Uzbekistan after the airline’s ground team found out that one of the pilots onboard has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the reports, an oversight team of the Air India, while checking pre-flight test reports of crew members had mistakenly read the captain’s positive report as negative and released him for the ferry flight to fly back Indians from Moscow.

The flight was deployed under Vande Bharat Mission to bring back stranded Indians from abroad.

“It was a genuine oversight due to the massive amount of test results that need to be gone through. Delhi base alone sees testing of 300 crew members daily due to which more labs had to be roped in. The volume of tests has meant results come in an excel sheet now. The person checking the test result status of the crew who have tested negative and hence are available for rostering cleared an A320 crew for the Delhi-Moscow flight” said an Air India source to Times of India.

The Airbus A-320 Neo (VT-EXR) returned to Delhi at about 12.30 pm on Saturday and now the entire crew will be quarantined as per norms. The Air India plane will be sanitised and another A320 Neo to Moscow will be sent later on Saturday afternoon to fly back Indians from there.

“When the A320 plane, which did not have any passengers as it was heading to Moscow to bring back stranded Indians under Vande Bharat Mission, had reached Uzbekistan’s airspace, our team on the ground realised that one of the pilots had tested COVID-positive,” senior Air India officials said.

Air India leading the Vande Bharat Mission

The national carrier Air India has been running several flights under Vande Bharat Mission. In the first phase, between May 7 and 16, over 16,000 stranded Indians have been brought back. In second phase from May 17 to June 13, Air India flights are scheduled to operate from 60 countries.

The flights will evacuate Indians from the US, UK, Germany, South Korea, New Zealand, and Sweden.

Meanwhile, the government has made it compulsory for pilots and crew to be tested for corona before being allowed to operate these flights. Reportedly, the Air India crew, who are yet to get their flying allowance since March 2020 are operating these flights as a “national duty”.

Advertisements

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Delhi-Moscow Air India flight under Vande Bharat Mission returns after pilot found positive for coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Air India Delhi-Moscow flight returned from Uzbekistan air after ground crew realised that one pilot has tested Coronavirus positive
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Anti-CAA riots accused Congress leader Ishrat Jahan granted bail of 10 days for her Nikah

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Ishrat Jahan had moved to a Delhi court Thursday seeking interim bail for 30 days to get married.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Cop dies hours after he tested Coronavirus negative and was discharged from the hospital, police initiates inquiry

OpIndia Staff -
So far, 25 cops have died due to Coronavirus in Maharashtra.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Annual ‘Palkhi’ pilgrimage to Pandarapur cancelled, Padukas of holy saints may be airlifted for Ashadhi Ekadashi

OpIndia Staff -
Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Maharashtra, announced that the annual pilgrimage of silver 'paduka' of two saints was called-off, instead, it may be carried by the air from Pune to Pandharpur.
Read more
News Reports

Massive protests erupt across the United States over the killing of African-American George Floyd by a white police officer

OpIndia Staff -
George Floyd was killed by a white cop, Derek Chauvin, who knelt on the former’s neck for more than 8 minutes until be became unresponsive
Read more
News Reports

Buddhist rock carvings vandalised by Islamists in Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan flag painted on ancient artwork

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists vandalise Buddhist rock carvings in Gilgit-Baltistan by writing Islamic slogans on the rock-art from 800 AD.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

ISKCON rejects Shemaroo Entertainment’s ‘apology’, to proceed with legal action against comedian Surleen Kaur for abusive, derogatory statements

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint had been filed by ISKCON organisation against comedian Ms Surleen Kaur and Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd for her abusive, derogatory remarks against the organisations, saints and Hindus.
Read more
News Reports

ISKCON files complaint against comedian Surleen Kaur and Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd for a video where ISKCON devotees were called ‘harami porn-waley’

OpIndia Staff -
Surleen Kaur had said in the video published by Shemaroo ‘no doubt we are from ISKCON, but from inside we are all harami porn lovers’.
Read more
News Reports

Woman raped by Moulvi Aslam, media gives it a ‘Hindu spin’ by using image of a saffron-clad Hindu priest and describing the perpetrator as...

OpIndia Staff -
A Muslim sorcerer claiming to relieve people of their miseries through his wizardry was depicted as a Hindu priest by media organisations
Read more
Social Media

Zaira Wasim, who had left acting for Islam, now quotes the Quran to insinuate that locust infestation in Rajasthan is ‘Allah’s wrath’

OpIndia Staff -
Several areas in Eastern Africa, Pakistan, and India have seen attacks by massive swarms of locusts recently. However, it is not understood why the former actress is insinuating these locust attacks as some sort of Islamic curse upon a specific group of people whom she refers to as 'arrogant'.
Read more
News Reports

Twist in the tale: ISKCON accepts apology of Shemaroo, says won’t pursue its case against the company for Surleen Kaur video that insulted ISKCON...

OpIndia Staff -
ISKCON further stated that it does not believe in vengeance and instead acts in accordance to moral, ethical and legal values.
Read more
Advertisements

Connect with us

228,708FansLike
355,608FollowersFollow
244,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com