Advertisements
Sunday, May 31, 2020
Home Politics 'Whether it is Sharjeel Imam or Tukde Tukde gang, no free hand will be...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Whether it is Sharjeel Imam or Tukde Tukde gang, no free hand will be given, those who challenge Indian unity and integrity will have to suffer consequences’: Amit Shah

The Home Minister said that the Indian government will not compromise with the security of the borders and neither will be Indian sovereignty compromised.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Amit Shah said that those who challenge India's integrity will have to face repercussions
Image Credit: BJP/Twitter via Republic TV
5

Home Minister Amit Shah gave an interview to Arnab Goswami today, a day after the first anniversary of the second term of Modi Sarkar. During the interview on Republic TV, the architect of BJP’s dominance in electoral politics answered questions on a variety of issues. From the economy to the migrant crisis, from Palghar lynching to the border standoff with China, he answered the queries that were posed by Arnab Goswami.

On a question regarding the ‘Tuke Tukde Gang’, the Home Minister reiterated that none shall be spared. Amit Shah said that the Modi government will ensure that there are repercussions for challenging the unity and integrity of the country.

On the issue of migrant workers, Amit Shah said, “Rs 11,000 crore by the Central govt were sent to states to take care of all migrant workers in camps. While we agree that there have been some communication gaps, we must also understand that buses and trains have been ferried regularly to send these workers back home.” “41 lakh migrants were sent by buses. 3,968 Shramik Specials have been run to send back 54 lakh migrant workers,” he added.

The Home Minister said that the Indian government will not compromise with the security of the borders and neither will be Indian sovereignty compromised. He said that the border standoff with China is currently being discussed at the military and diplomatic levels. On Pakistan, he said, “India has never adopted an expansionist policy. I clearly state that whether it’s surgical strike or airstrike, violations of India’s borders won’t be tolerated and neither will attacks on India’s territory. We don’t covet anything of anyone’s.”

Amit Shah also said that the government wants to make India a hub of manufacturing. He said, “We want to make India a hub of production. If the person of the country decides that we will use only the things made in India, then our economy will get great momentum. We will move towards self-reliant India and Vocal for Local.”

Amit Shah also spoke out in favour of the abrogation of Article 370. He said that terrorism in the valley are at historic lows. He also said that Article 370 was the biggest reason for the youth moving towards separatism. On Palghar, Amit Shah said that the central government was not sitting silently and said that the High Court has taken cognisance of the matter. He said that it is a serious matter and the government will not sit silent as mute spectators.

Advertisements

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsIndia China border standoff

Latest News

Politics

‘Whether it is Sharjeel Imam or Tukde Tukde gang, no free hand will be given, those who challenge Indian unity and integrity will have...

OpIndia Staff -
Home Minister Amit Shah gave an interview to Arnab Goswami, a day after the first anniversary of the second term of Modi Sarkar.
Read more
News Reports

‘Muslim Lives Matter’ trends on social media, demands for ‘protests’ in India along the lines of violent riots in USA being made

OpIndia Staff -
Certain individuals on social media want 'Muslim Lives Matter' protests in India along the lines of violent protests in the USA.
Read more
News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Hindus allege cow slaughter on Eid, police call it rumour

OpIndia Staff -
In Jamri village of Rajepur police station area in Chatra, Jharkhand, Hindus have accused some Muslims of killing cows and then throwing beef in a well.
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai tries to mock Sonam Wangchuk by peddling fake news that Statue of Unity is Made in China, deletes it: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Statue of Unity is actually constructed by Larsen & Toubro in India and not in China as claimed by Rajdeep Sardesai
Read more
News Reports

Congress supporters, Islamists attack Sonu Sood over conspiracy theory that he is a BJP stooge for arranging buses for migrants after he meets Maha...

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Sonu Sood is now under fire just days after being showered with praises for arranging for buses for migrant workers from Mumbai. Reason? He met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyar at Raj Bhavan on Saturday, May 30.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Hacker group ‘Anonymous’ declares war on Minneapolis police force after George Floyd killing, demands criminal charges against all cops involved in the incident

OpIndia Staff -
Anonymous said it does not trust the Minneapolis Police Department to "carry out justice" and warned the force to "expect" them
Read more
News Reports

ISKCON rejects Shemaroo Entertainment’s ‘apology’, to proceed with legal action against comedian Surleen Kaur for abusive, derogatory statements

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint had been filed by ISKCON organisation against comedian Ms Surleen Kaur and Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd for her abusive, derogatory remarks against the organisations, saints and Hindus.
Read more
Social Media

Actors Arshad Warsi, Milind Soman get attacked by Islamists and Pakistanis for urging people to boycott Chinese products amid Ladakh standoff

OpIndia Staff -
Following education reformer Sonam Wangchuk's call to boycott Chinese products amid Ladakh standoff, many celebrities have come forward to urge people to boycott Chinese products
Read more
News Reports

D10: Britain proposes new alliance of 10 democracies including India, South Korea, Australia and G7 nations to break China’s monopoly on 5G technology

OpIndia Staff -
The United Kingdom aims to create an alternative suppliers of 5G technology and other technologies to by forming the D10 group
Read more
Entertainment

Dangal actress Zaira Wasim quits Twitter and Instagram after being criticised for ridiculous post insinuating locust attack is ‘Allah’s wrath’

OpIndia Staff -
Dangal actress Zaira Wasim has quit Twitter and Instagram after receiving criticism for her insensitive post.
Read more
Advertisements

Connect with us

228,979FansLike
357,357FollowersFollow
244,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com