Home Minister Amit Shah gave an interview to Arnab Goswami today, a day after the first anniversary of the second term of Modi Sarkar. During the interview on Republic TV, the architect of BJP’s dominance in electoral politics answered questions on a variety of issues. From the economy to the migrant crisis, from Palghar lynching to the border standoff with China, he answered the queries that were posed by Arnab Goswami.

On a question regarding the ‘Tuke Tukde Gang’, the Home Minister reiterated that none shall be spared. Amit Shah said that the Modi government will ensure that there are repercussions for challenging the unity and integrity of the country.

No free hand will be given, whether it is Sharjeel Imam or 'Bharat Tere Tukde Honge' conspirators. Whoever challenges the unity and integrity of the country, Modi govt will ensure there are repercussions: Shri @AmitShah — BJP (@BJP4India) May 31, 2020

On the issue of migrant workers, Amit Shah said, “Rs 11,000 crore by the Central govt were sent to states to take care of all migrant workers in camps. While we agree that there have been some communication gaps, we must also understand that buses and trains have been ferried regularly to send these workers back home.” “41 lakh migrants were sent by buses. 3,968 Shramik Specials have been run to send back 54 lakh migrant workers,” he added.

The Home Minister said that the Indian government will not compromise with the security of the borders and neither will be Indian sovereignty compromised. He said that the border standoff with China is currently being discussed at the military and diplomatic levels. On Pakistan, he said, “India has never adopted an expansionist policy. I clearly state that whether it’s surgical strike or airstrike, violations of India’s borders won’t be tolerated and neither will attacks on India’s territory. We don’t covet anything of anyone’s.”

Amit Shah also said that the government wants to make India a hub of manufacturing. He said, “We want to make India a hub of production. If the person of the country decides that we will use only the things made in India, then our economy will get great momentum. We will move towards self-reliant India and Vocal for Local.”

Amit Shah also spoke out in favour of the abrogation of Article 370. He said that terrorism in the valley are at historic lows. He also said that Article 370 was the biggest reason for the youth moving towards separatism. On Palghar, Amit Shah said that the central government was not sitting silently and said that the High Court has taken cognisance of the matter. He said that it is a serious matter and the government will not sit silent as mute spectators.