The Congress party has decided to pursue its senseless attacks against Prime Minister Modi without caring an iota about objective truth. In its most recent attack, the party shared an old image of Narendra Modi from a few years ago to make a misleading claim during the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic. The claim was made as part of its #SpeakUpIndia campaign. The tweet has since then been deleted.

Do you know how low can Congress stoop?



Congress did a post saying PM Modi ‘ऐशो-आराम की ज़िंदगी में मस्त हैं’.



The pic used is of Madame Tussauds museum staff recording facial features of PM Modi for wax statue. pic.twitter.com/DzOK3ZWSKk — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) May 28, 2020

The Congress party used a photograph of Prime Minister Modi in which measurements were being taken for his statue at the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum. The scene depicted in the photograph is from 2016 but the Congress party attempted to portray that it was captured in recent times when the country is suffering a grave crisis in the wake of the economic crisis unleashed by the Coronavirus. The Congress party shared the image with the caption, “Aysho aaram ke zindagi me mast hai” which roughly translates to “busy enjoying a life of luxury”.

Although the Congress party deleted the tweet with the photograph, a video they posted is still present on their timeline, which uses the same photograph of PM Modi with a female employee of Madame Tussauds to claim that the prime minister busy leading a luxurious life during the lockdown.

Screengrab from the video posted by Congress

The photograph was captured when a team of artists had visited the residence of the Prime Minister months earlier to record details of his physical attributes, including his eye colour, hair texture and skin complexion, in order to authentically reproduce his stature in the form of a wax statue. A video of the same was also shared on YouTube by Madame Tussauds London in March 2016.

Previous instances of Fake News surrounding the video

On the 12th of May, prior to the Prime Minister’s speech where he spoke of the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, a video was circulated along with the claim that Narendra Modi was preparing for his speech later in the evening that day. Before that, the same video was shared by numerous users including Gurugram Congress with the claim that Narendra Modi spends Rs. 80 lakh on a beautician. Photographs of the same process were also shared in 2018 with the claim that the Prime Minister had hired a makeup artist for Rs. 15 lakh per month. All of this is fake news and the Congress party has made dubious claims about the process not once but twice.