A search has been launched in the Nanded district of Maharashtra to determine the whereabouts of four people who are reportedly absconding after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said on Monday.

According to the reports, the missing persons belong to a batch of 20 from Langar Sahib, part of the Takht Hazur Sahib Sachkhand Gurudwara who had tested positive for the coronavirus. All the four are residents of Nanded district.

“Out of the 20, 16 were traced by Saturday evening. However, we are still on the lookout for the remaining four, all of whom are Nanded residents. The 20 tested positive after swabs of 97 staying in the Langar Sahib were sent for testing between April 30 and May 1. However, by the time the reports came in, the 20 had moved,” a police official said.

A group of Sikh pilgrims who had travelled from Punjab to pay their obeisance found themselves cooped up in the Hazur Sahib Gurudwara in Nanded after PM Modi enforced a nationwide lockdown from March 25 in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Nearly 3,500 Sikh pilgrims who visited the hallowed Gurudwara and were stranded there since March 25 have returned after seeking approval from the Union government. hey started returning to Punjab from April 22. However, many of those who returned were tested positive for the infection later, prompting the authorities to take sweeping actions to contain the spread.

Local enforcement authorities on Friday last week sealed off the Hazur Sahib Gurudwara, hours before Punjab reported that 91 more people who returned from the shrine in Maharashtra tested positive for coronavirus. About 197 of the 3,500 returned from the Maharashtra Gurudwara, one of the holiest sites in Sikhism, have been tested positive for the COVID-19. Gurdwara Langar Sahib, within the same premises, which serves food to all visitors, has also been closed, officials said in Nanded.