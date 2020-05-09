Saturday, May 9, 2020
Updated:

After brutal Palghar lynching, body of Sadhus lay unclaimed for over 9 hours, police fled and came back only next morning: Report

The Sadhu's and the driver had died at around 11-11.30 pm but the police took the bodies for post mortem only the next morning around 9 am.

OpIndia Staff

Palghar Sadhus- 70-year-old Kalpavrishka Giri Maharaj and 35-year-old Sushil Giri Maharaj
59

An eyewitness to the blood-curdling lynching of two Palghar Sadhu’s and their driver has made shocking revelations, which throws the spotlight on the gross negligence of the Maharashtra police in handling the entire incident.

According to News Nation, the dead bodies of the 70-year-old Kalpavrishka Giri Maharaj and 35-year-old Sushil Giri Maharaj along with their driver 30-year-old Nilesh Telgade, lied unclaimed on the road, after the blood-thirsty mob lynched them brutally, for over 9 hours. The Sadhu’s and the driver had died at around 11-11.30 pm but the police took the bodies for post mortem only the next morning around 9 am, said the report. Moreover, the police escaped the crime scene after the lynching and did not return the entire night to check on the dead bodies of the two Sadhus and their driver, which lied on the road unattended for the entire night.

News Nation’s consulting editor Deepak Chaurasia has disclosed this by citing the statemnt of the Forest Guard present there at the time of the incident.

He claimed, “After the brutal and ruthless killing of Palghar saints, their bodies remained unclaimed on the road for 9 hours. Actually the police escaped after the gruesome murder.” The police did not come back to see what happened to the dead bodies. It kept lying unclaimed the entire night. They came back only the next morning to take the dead bodies for an autopsy”.

News Nation claims that they have been investigating the Palghar mob lynching case very closely. The media house claims that the brutal murder of the Hindu sadhus wasn’t an act of spontaneity but was a part of a broader conspiracy to eliminate the Hindu saints. The Tribal inhabitants of the village were routinely ‘brainwashed’ by the leftists. This hatred for Hindu’s imbibed in the tribal inhabitant’s minds became the sole reason for this brutal lynching, claims News Nation.

Every day, new revelations are being made in the Palghar mob lynching case. Still, there are many questions which remain unanswered.

This disclosure, however, compels people to think- why the policemen who handed over the sadhus to the crowd did not take care of their dead bodies even after the murder? Why did they think of post mortem in the morning almost 9 hours after the gruesome murder?

Palghar Mob Lynching incident

On 16th April 2020, two Sadhus associated with the Juna Akhara, 70-year-old Kalpavrishka Giri Maharaj, and 35-year-old Sushil Giri Maharaj along with their driver 30-year-old Nilesh Telgadewere were on their way from Mumbai to Gujarat to give Samadhi to another Sadhu. At Gadakchinchale village, a wild and frenzied crowd of over more than 100 people attacked them. The villagers deemed them as thieves and started attacking them. The police claim that their team which had rushed to the spot to rescue the 70-year-old man also came under the attack of the violent mob.

But later videos emerged which completely debunked the claim of police, as it was seen that the sadhus were in the custody of the police, but the police personnel handed them over to the mob. The mob then proceeded them to beat them to death in front of the policemen.

