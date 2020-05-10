Sunday, May 10, 2020
Home News Reports West Bengal: “No Coronavirus testing, no drinking water”, People quarantined at Asansol ESI Hospital...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

West Bengal: “No Coronavirus testing, no drinking water”, People quarantined at Asansol ESI Hospital create ruckus

Quarantined people said that they were told they will be allowed to go home after the reports of their tests come. But till now even the tests have not been done, so there is no question of getting reports

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
33

On Saturday, people who were quarantined at the ESI hospital in Asansol in West Bengal reportedly created nuisance due to a lack of water supply in toilets and access to drinking water. People kept under quarantine at the hospital also said that they were not being tested for the Wuhan Coronavirus.

Another person stranded at the quarantine centre complained that 1 litre of water had been provided for 32 people. Pointing out the unhygienic conditions under which they were forced to live, the individual said that the food was transported in dirty vehicles. Another person requested the hospital authorities to get them tested for the Chinese virus. “If found negative, let us go”, the person reiterated. The individual added, “Until we get the report, we won’t eat anything.”

One person named Abdul Karim Hussain said that they were told they will be allowed to go home after the reports of their tests come. But till now even the tests have not been done, so there is no question of getting reports. He said that the toilets don’t have water, and the place from where drinking water can be collected has been kept locked.

Coronavirus in West Bengal

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Aa of May 9, 1786 people have tested positive for the Chinese virus in the State of West Bengal. The deplorable conditions of the government-run facilities could be seen in a video shared by Babul Supriyo, BJP MP from Asansol. The man holding the camera highlighted a dead body lying unattended on a bed for over 2-3 hours.

Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), in a letter to the State Secretary, pointed out the “extremely high mortality rate” of Coronavirus in the State of West Bengal. It attributed the weak surveillance of the government and the low testing conducted in the State as the cause behind the high mortality rate.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Previously shunted by Maha Vikas Aghadi, ex-Mumbai Metro chief Ashwini Bhide brought back to handle coronavirus crisis

OpIndia Staff -
Ashwini Bhide, who was shunted out from Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation for taking on his son, was soon appointed as the additional commissioner in the BMC by the Maharashtra government.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: “No Coronavirus testing, no drinking water”, People quarantined at Asansol ESI Hospital create ruckus

OpIndia Staff -
A person stranded at the quarantine centre in West Bengal complained that 1 litre of water had been provided for 32 people.
Read more
News Reports

While “No non-Muslim slaughterer” Halal is mainstream, police in Chennai arrest Jain Bakery owner for “No Muslim staffs” advertisement

OpIndia Staff -
Chennai police have arrested a bakery owner for cautionary information stating that it employed no Muslims to prepare food items.
Read more
News Reports

Cremations and burials according to Coronavirus protocol and COVID-19 deaths in hospitals in Delhi far exceed state govt’s numbers: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A total of 314 last rites according to Coronavirus protocol has taken place in Delhi so far, opposed to Delhi govt report of 68 deaths
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
Media

Journalist Deepak Chaurasia threatened over reporting the Palghar Sadhu lynching and questioning Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad, files FIRs

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist Deepak Chaurasia has filed two separate FIRs with Gautam Buddha Nagar over threats he has been receiving for reportage on Palghar Sadhu lynching as well as Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

On the day PM Modi holds a meeting of NDMA with Amit Shah present, rumours of Shah’s ill health peddled by vested interests

OpIndia Staff -
The allegations that Amit Shah is unwell and he is missing from action are not true, vested interests spreading baseless rumours
Read more
Social Media

‘COVID, cancer or both’: Another ‘journalist’ previously associated with TOI, DNA found wishing death upon the Home Minister

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier an NRI 'journalist' had wished death upon HM Amit Shah by stating that his lipoma surgery transformed into a “full-blower cancer"
Read more
Social Media

AAP cheerleader and NRI ‘Journalist’ of US-based news portal wishes cancer and death upon Home Minister Amit Shah

OpIndia Staff -
Spewing her inner vitriol against the Home Minister, Nadar said that his death that ought to be "celebrated in the larger interest of humanity."
Read more
Crime

Bihar: A minor Hindu boy sacrificed to make a new mosque in the area ‘powerful’ and ‘influential’, police apathy forces family to relocate

OpIndia Staff -
The minor Hindu boy's dead body was taken for a post mortem and it was over in barely 2-3 minutes, throwing light on police apathy
Read more
News Reports

Parents of Class 12 boy who committed suicide over unsubstantiated rape allegations file complaint: Read full details

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been filed in the suicide case of -Manav Singh who took his life after being accused of sexual abuse on social media.
Read more

Connect with us

224,261FansLike
323,921FollowersFollow
231,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com