In a shocking revelation, film director Abhinav Kashyap has alleged that behind the facade of charity, Salman Khan’s Being Human Foundation is involved in illicit activities pertaining to money-laundering. In a Facebook post, Kashyap has asserted Salman Khan owned Being Human of being a hub of money-laundering and asked the government to launch an investigation against the organisation.

जनाब सलीम खान का सबसे बड़ा idea है being human. Being human की charity महज एक दिखावा है… दबंग की शूटिंग के दौरान… Posted by Abhinav Singh Kashyap on Friday, June 19, 2020

“Salim Khan’s biggest idea is Being Human. The charitable initiatives carried out by Being Human is just a show-off. During the shoot of Dabangg, Salman distributed 5 cycles in front of my eyes…but the next day, newspapers published that the actor distributed 500 cycles to poor. This was an attempt by the goons employed by Salman Khan to improve their master’s image and paint a favourable portrayal of him in the media so as to extract concessions from judges in the criminal cases he was involved in. Being Human today sells jeans worth Rs 500 for Rs 5000…and one doesn’t know in how many different ways money laundering is going on under the pretext of charity,” the post uploaded by Abhinav Kashyap on Facebook read.

The Dabangg director also added that Salman Khan and Being Human are pulling the wool over unsuspecting people’s eyes and making money off them. “The government should launch a probe into the Being Human organisation. I will fully extend my cooperation with the government,” he said.

Abhinav Kashyap accuses Salman Khan and his family of sabotaging his career

The staunch criticism of the Being Human organisation, which is founded by actor Salman Khan, came on the heels of allegations levelled by Abhinav Kashyap against the Dabangg actor earlier this week. A few days ago, Abhinav Kashyap had accused Salman Khan and his family of being the bullies in the Bollywood and being responsible for sabotaging his career.

Elaborating about his experience during his directorial debut Dabangg, Kashyap said, “The reason I moved out of making Dabangg 2 ten years ago was because of Arbaaz Khan, in connivance with Sohail Khan and family was trying to take control of my career by bullying me. Arbaaz Khan sabotaged my second project with Shree Ashtavinayak Films that I was signed up with by personally calling their head Mr Raj Mehta and threatening him with dire consequences if they made a film with me,” he writes. Kashyap says he returned the signing money to Shree Ashtavinayak Films and joined Viacom Pictures and alleged that Arbaz Khan and Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan intimidated the then Viacom CEO Vikram Malhotra to boot.