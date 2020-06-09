Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Amit Shah sounds the poll bugle in West Bengal through virtual rally, says BJP government in state will bring back the ‘Sonar Bangla’ glory

Home Minister Shah’s Tuesday’s virtual rally comes a day after he addressed the 'Odisha Jansamvad' virtual rally on Monday. On Sunday, the Home Minister had addressed the 'Bihar Jansamvad' beginning his series of online rallies.

Home Minister Amit Shah/ Image Source: ANI
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah kicked off the party’s campaign for West Bengal 2021 Assembly elections on Tuesday with a virtual rally. Amit Shah addressed the ‘West Bengal Jan Samvad Rally’ via multiple social media platforms.

Amit Shah started his virtual address by describing West Bengal as a land of great leaders and intellectuals like Rabindranath Tagore, Subhas Chandra Bose, among many others. Earlier this week, Shah had addressed a virtual rally in Bihar.

Amit Shah pays respect to deceased BJP workers

Addressing the rally, Amit Shah mentioned the political killings of BJP workers in West Bengal. Amit Shah also assured that the party will not forget the sacrifice of workers.

“Since 2014, over 100 BJP workers lost their lives in political battle here in West Bengal. I pay my respect to their families as they have contributed to the development of Sonar Bangla. Their sacrifice will be etched in golden letters once BJP fulfils the dreams of the people of bringing about real change in West Bengal,” said former BJP President Amit Shah.

The Home Minister also added that while democracy has strengthened its roots and has been consolidated in the entire country, “West Bengal remains the only state where political violence is propagated”.

Amit Shah also said he prayed for the souls of all those who have lost their lives in the fight against coronavirus and the destruction caused by Cyclone Amphan in the state.

“Bengal is the only state where communal violence is still ongoing. It should stop. I assure you that BJP isn’t here just to bring a revolution or do politics, but also build a cultural and traditional Bengal again. We want to create Sonar Bangla again,” he said.

Lashing out at the Mamata Banerjee government, Amit Shah said that the BJP will return West Bengal to its glory.

The Home Minister also pointed out that how opposition parties and leaders, including Rahul Gandhi had criticised the Jan Dhan bank accounts. “It is through these accounts that 51 crore people have received direct financial benefits in the time of coronavirus pandemic,” Shah added.

Amit Shah questions Mamata Banerjee over implementation of Ayushman Bharat

In his speech, Amit Shah also criticised regarding Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government’s decision not to allow the implementation of Ayushman Bharat. Amit Shah asked whether people of Bengal did not have the right to get free access to free health.

“Do the poor people of Bengal have no right to receive free and quality treatment? Why then, would you not allow the Ayushman Bharat scheme here? Mamata Ji, stop doing politics on the rights of poor people. You can do politics on a lot of other issues, but not on poor person’s health,” warned Amit Shah.

The Home Minister also said that even Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accepted it in the end but asked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not letting the scheme be implemented in West Bengal.

Questions Mamata on CAA

Questioning Mamata Banerjee’s opposition to Citizenship Amendment Act, Shah said, “Mamata Ji needs to come clean on why she is opposing the CAA. What is your problem if Namshudras and other such communities live respectfully in the country?” He further challenged her to hold a press conference and give out a report card of her governance in past term.

Corona Express

Slamming Banerjee for calling the Shramik special trains for transporting migrants back to their home states as ‘Corona Express’, Shah said, “UP has received 1700 trains, Bihar 1500. I was astonished when Mamata didi named trains that were coming to Bengal ‘Corona Express’. The name ‘Corona Express’ that you have given, Mamata didi, will become your exit route. You’ve added salt to the wounds of the migrant workers and they will not forget this.”

