Activist doctor Anand Rai on Saturday posted an image of an injured soldier claiming that it was an image of an injured Indian soldiers who survived the brutality of the Chinese soldiers in Ladakh standoff.

Tweet by Anand Rai

In his tweet, Dr Rai claimed that this is an image of one of the soldiers who was attacked by the Chinese soldiers at the Galwan Valley. He claimed that he has nail injuries all over his body and further questioned the Prime Minister why were the armed forces stopped from picking up the weapons.

However, the above image is that of Thai soldiers dating as far as 2016.

Image from a 2016 blog

A 2016 blog which talked about training of Thai soldiers had put up the image of injury received by the soldiers during the training. In fact, a reverse search of above image also shows that the image has been used by one online shopper on an e-commerce website as his profile picture.

Online shopping website

As can be seen, a Malaysian shopping website shows this image consistently in Google search.

Malaysian website

As can be seen, a user with above image wrote an a review on the Malaysian shopping website on 25th June, 2019, a year ago.

Dr Anand Rai and history of misleading tweets

In August 2019, he had published confidential medical report to falsely malign Baba Ramdev’s associate. Publishing a report of one Acharya Balgovind he claimed that Baba Ramdev’s associate and Chairman of Patanjali Ayurved Acharya Balkrishna smokes marijuana. The doctor had deliberately used the medical report of a different person with an obvious different name in an attempt to malign the entrepreneur.

Prior to this, he had spread a vulgar lie about Union Minister Smriti Irani and had alleged she had gone to take ‘prasad’ from the ashram of a certain Baba named Virendra Dev Dikshit and also affixed an alleged photo of her with that Baba as ‘proof’. This Baba in question has featured prominently in the news recently after UP and Delhi police raided three centres run by him to rescue 47 women and six minor girls. He has been accused of keeping these girls inhumanly confined, who as per reports, were also sexually assaulted.

Dr Anand Rai wanted to contest the 2018 Madhya Pradesh assembly elections on a Congress ticket, but the party had denied him a ticket. Although he was denied the ticket, he maintains a close relationship with senior Congress leaders, and his Facebook page is a testimonial of that fact.