A migrant worker attempted to commit suicide after rumours spread that the government model school which was converted into a quarantine facility was haunted. He was part of a group of 113 migrant workers who reached Kurnool from Thane in Maharashtra on May 18 and were taken to the government model school at Kosigi village in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

Fearing the presence of a ghost, and with officials unwilling to let them out, the 47-year-old migrant worker attempted suicide in the facility by hanging from a window of the school building with the help of a cloth on Thursday.

Migrant worker attempts to commit suicide after officials refuse to let him return home

After rumours of the facility being haunted spread amongst the inmates, the labourer, who had tested positive for coronavirus and is undergoing treatment, and many others, requested the officials to let them go. But as the coronavirus test result of the migrant labourers were still awaited, officials refused to allow them to return to their homes.

This prompted the labourer to hang himself from the window. Fortunately, other inmates of the quarantine centre rescued him and he was sent to a government hospital in Adoni where his condition was declared stable.

Health authorities in Andhra Pradesh to provide psychological assistance at all quarantine centres

Owing to this incident, health authorities have decided to provide psychological assistance at all quarantine centres to those who are either under treatment or are undergoing mandatory quarantine.

Another man commits suicide in quarantine centre in Bihar

In another incident, a 40-year old resident of Bihar’s Gopalganj, who was put up at a quarantine centre at Bodh Gaya after returning from Saudi Arabia on June 3, allegedly committed suicide early Friday.

Gaya SSP Rajiv Mishra confirmed that the youth was visited by his brother and in-laws on Thursday and he was pressurizing them to get him “released” from the quarantine centre, but officials ignored their plea on the ground that all returnees from abroad have to undergo 14 days in quarantine. Upset by this, the youth identified as Vickky Kumar, a native of Chhatia village in Gopalganj, jumped to death from Nigma Monasteries quarantine centre under the jurisdiction of Bodh Gaya police station in Bihar.