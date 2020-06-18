The official Doctor of IPL Franchise Chennai Super Kings D. Madhu Thottapillil, who had shared a post with derogatory remarks mocking on the martyrdom of soldiers and PM CARES Fund was suspended by the Chennai Super Kings team administration on Wednesday.

Dr Madhu Thottapillil has now issued an apology for his controversial tweet and said that he had tweeted inadvertently and mistakenly and it has nothing to do with his association with any individual or organization.

Apology ….

On 16th June, I had put out a tweet, and after I realised that the words used by me was inappropriate and unintended. I deleted the same. But by then there were screenshots of my tweet being circulated and shared in social media. It was never my intention to .1/5 pic.twitter.com/nvC7FjMFGl — Dr. Madhu Thottappillil (@itsmadhu) June 18, 2020

Thottapillil in his official statement posted from his twitter handle, said, “On 16 June I had put out a tweet, and after I realized that the words used by me were inappropriate and unintended. I deleted the same. But by then there were screenshots of my tweet being circulated and shared in social media. It was never my intention to belittle the great and herculean efforts taken by our hon’ble Prime Minister and the government of India in taking care of all the citizen’s obligations of this great nation and its army or our brave martyrs.”

He added, “I’ve always respected the efforts of the government in its valiant war on COVID-19 pandemic armed forces and the valor of the armed forces standing and fighting under adverse conditions.”

He apologized for the tweet and added that he regrets the hurt and anguish he caused due to his tweet. He said, “I regret the hurt and the anguish I may have caused too many people who read my tweet and wholeheartedly apologize for the same.”

Mocked the martyrdom of soldiers and PM CARES Fund

On 16 June evening, after the news of the Indian soldiers losing their lives while fighting Chinese forces in Galwan valley, Ladakh broke, Dr Madhu Thottappillil had shared a tweet saking whether the coffins of the martyred soldiers will come with a “PM CARES” sticker on them. Thotapillil was the official team doctor of the Chennai Super Kings team.

Thottappillil made the distasteful comment to make fun of the PM CARES fund which is being utilized to manufacture ventilators and help the patients during the coronavirus pandemic. Following the controversy, Chennai Super Kings had on Wednesday shared that they regretted the tweet which was in poor taste and said that they have disassociated themselves from Thottapillil. The CSK added that they have suspended Thotapillil from his position as the team doctor.

The Chennai Super Kings Management was not aware of the personal tweet of Dr. Madhu Thottappillil. He has been suspended from his position as the Team Doctor.



Chennai Super Kings regrets his tweet which was without the knowledge of the Management and in bad taste. — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) June 17, 2020

Ladakh standoff at Galwan Valley

A violent face-off took place between Indian and Chinese troops on the intervening night of 15th and 16th June which led to casualties on both the sides. While India has confirmed 20 casualties, the Chinese authorities have not given official figures. However, it is believed that the casualties of Chinese troops would be above 40.

It was reported that the Chinese troops had attacked on unarmed Indian soldiers with barbed wire, stones and batons studded with nails. Many of the soldiers had succumbed to the harsh environment following injuries and the fall down the river during the bloody skirmish.