Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Home News Reports Chennai Super Kings suspends official team doctor for mocking soldiers martyred in Ladakh standoff
Editor's picksNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Chennai Super Kings suspends official team doctor for mocking soldiers martyred in Ladakh standoff

In a bid to make fun of the PM CARES fund which is being utilised to manufacture ventilators amid the Chinese coronavirus outbreak, Thottappillil made the distasteful comment.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Chennai Super Kings suspends Dr Madhu Thottappallil, team doctor, for mocking soldiers martyred in Ladakh
4

Chennai Super Kings, the IPL Franchise, on Wednesday suspended its official team doctor, Dr Madhu Thottappillil, for mocking the Indian soldiers martyred at the Ladakh standoff by hands of Chinese army.

On Tuesday, after the news of the Indian soldiers losing their lives while fighting Chinese forces in Galwan valley, Ladakh broke, when people expressed shock and anger, Dr Madhu Thottappillil, who was the official team doctor of the Chennai Super Kings, joked whether the coffins of the martyred soldiers will come with a “PM CARES” sticker on them.

Tweet by Dr Mathu Thottappillil (image courtesy: @sircaustick on Twitter)

In a bid to make fun of the PM CARES fund which is being utilised to manufacture ventilators amid the Chinese coronavirus outbreak, Thottappillil made the distasteful comment.

Following this, Chennai Super Kings, on Wednesday, regretted the tweet which was in poor taste and said that they have suspended his services.

“The Chennai Super Kings Management was not aware of the personal tweet of Dr. Madhu Thottappillil. He has been suspended from his position as the Team Doctor. Chennai Super Kings regrets his tweet which was without the knowledge of the Management and in bad taste,” Chennai Super Kings said in a tweet.

Ladakh standoff at Galwan Valley

A violent face-off took place between Indian and Chinese troops on the intervening night of 15th and 16th June which led to casualties on both the sides. While India has confirmed 20 casualties, the Chinese authorities have not given official figures. However, it is believed that the casualties of Chinese troops would be above 40.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termschennai super kings, chennai super kings team doctor, madhu thottapillil,

Trending now

News Reports

Chennai Super Kings suspends official team doctor for mocking soldiers martyred in Ladakh standoff

OpIndia Staff -
Chennai Super Kings, the IPL Franchise, on Wednesday suspended its official team doctor, Dr Madhu Thottappillil, for mocking the Indian soldiers martyred at the Ladakh standoff by hands of Chinese army.
Read more
News Reports

India-China standoff: Commanding Officer of Chinese unit amongst those killed, four more Indian soldiers critical after the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh

OpIndia Staff -
Commanding Officer of the Chinese Unit was amongst those killed by the Indian soldiers in the violent face-off in Galwan valley of Ladakh on the intervening night of June 15 and 16.
Read more

India-China standoff: Indian Army confirms 20 casualties, sources indicate 43 Chinese casualties, Army says troops have disengaged

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While India is reported to have suffered 20 casualties, 43 Chinese soldiers have been killed in the India-China stand-off

11 accused in the brutal lynching of Hindu sadhus in Palghar test positive for Coronavirus, reports awaited for 6 others

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The police on Tuesday revealed that eleven of the accused in the horrifying lynching of Hindu sadhus in Palghar have been tested positive for coronavirus.

China initiated the violent standoff that led to casualties on both sides, tried to change status quo, confirms MEA: Read the full statement

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Army confirmed that the Chinese troops have killed three Indian soldiers during Galwan valley in a violent faceoff

CPI(M) protest against Modi govt’s ‘anti-people policies’ holding placards asking Brazilian President to go home

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
CPI(M) West Bengal had in January protested Brazilian President Bolsonaro's visit to India and had asked him to go back

Recently Popular

Entertainment

“There are many other small fry’s but Salman Khan family is the head of this venomous serpent”: Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap exposes the bullying...

OpIndia Staff -
Abhinav Singh Kashyap, director of Salman Khan starrer 2010 film Dabangg, took to Facebook to narrate his own bullying experience in Bollywood and appealed for a detailed investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more
Social Media

Rajdeep Sardesai objects to the police investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, gets schooled by police officers

OpIndia Staff -
Sardesai had written that this is what happens when governments watch 'too much social media' and the Mumbai police should instead let Sushant Singh Rajput 'rest in peace' and let his family 'mourn quietly'.
Read more
News Reports

India-China standoff: Indian Army confirms 20 casualties, sources indicate 43 Chinese casualties, Army says troops have disengaged

OpIndia Staff -
While India is reported to have suffered 20 casualties, 43 Chinese soldiers have been killed in the India-China stand-off
Read more
News Reports

“They told him he is worthless and he believed them,” Kangana Ranaut blames the lobby for pushing Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut also lambasted tabloid writers who had vilified the late actor with adjectives such as 'psychotic', 'neurotic' and 'addict'.
Read more
News Reports

India-China border stand-off: Three Indian soldiers, including a colonel martyred during a clash in Galwan, Ladakh

OpIndia Staff -
In latest development from the Ladakh front, an Indian Army Colonel, who was the commanding officer of an infantry battalion and two Army jawans have been martyred during a clash with the Chinese troops at one of the standoff points in the Galwan Valley.
Read more
Entertainment

‘When you speak the truth, you are branded a liar, mad, and psychotic’: Raveena Tandon speaks on the dirty politics in Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's death has compelled many celebrities to break their silence and expose the exploitation and power-play that rules in Bollywood.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Chennai Super Kings suspends official team doctor for mocking soldiers martyred in Ladakh standoff

OpIndia Staff -
Chennai Super Kings, the IPL Franchise, on Wednesday suspended its official team doctor, Dr Madhu Thottappillil, for mocking the Indian soldiers martyred at the Ladakh standoff by hands of Chinese army.
Read more
News Reports

Canada’s top microbiology lab sent fifteen “deadliest pathogens” to the Wuhan lab months before the Coronavirus outbreak: Report

OpIndia Staff -
The scientist, Dr Xiangguo Qiu, who was responsible for exporting the pathogens to China, was sacked in July last year
Read more
News Reports

Andhra Pradesh: Ancient temple of Lord Nageswara buried in sand discovered in Nellore

OpIndia Staff -
Some villagers took the initiative to find out the ancient temple and it took them one day to discover the pinnacle of the temple.
Read more
News Reports

Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign gets a boost, Samsung and OnePlus to manufacture their TVs in India

OpIndia Staff -
Currently, Samsung and OnePlus import televisions from Vietnam and China respectively for Indian markets.
Read more
Crime

Rajasthan: Man abducted, beaten and forced drink urine over a relationship in his own community, 6 detained

OpIndia Staff -
In a viral video, a man in Rajasthan's Sirohi was seen being tortured and being forced to drink urine. Police had taken cognisance of the issue and arrested 6 culprits.
Read more
News Reports

India-China standoff: Commanding Officer of Chinese unit amongst those killed, four more Indian soldiers critical after the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh

OpIndia Staff -
Commanding Officer of the Chinese Unit was amongst those killed by the Indian soldiers in the violent face-off in Galwan valley of Ladakh on the intervening night of June 15 and 16.
Read more
News Reports

I had encouraged my son to join the Army to serve the nation, proud of him: Colonel Santhosh Babu’s father

OpIndia Staff -
Col Santhosh Babu's father stated that he had encouraged his son to join the army. The colonel was a student of Sainik School Korukonda and had later joined the NDA, followed by IMA.
Read more
Social Media

Journalist Amish Devgan mistakenly refers to Khilji as ‘Chishti’ in his show, Islamists threaten him with ‘Kamlesh Tiwari-like death’

OpIndia Staff -
Controversial Islamic organisation Raza Academy, which is known for its involvement in the Azad Maidan riots, has also filed a complaint against Amish Devgan under section 295A, 153A, 34,120B,505(2) and Disaster management act for making insulting remarks against Moinuddin Chisti.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Congress attempts to trend ‘Yogi_Ka_Ghotalaraaj’ on Twitter. Here is how it was coordinated behind the scenes

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress IT cell had had sent an email to its online army to run a Twitter campaign portraying UP govt as corrupt.
Read more

Connect with us

231,362FansLike
379,390FollowersFollow
251,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com