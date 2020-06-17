Chennai Super Kings, the IPL Franchise, on Wednesday suspended its official team doctor, Dr Madhu Thottappillil, for mocking the Indian soldiers martyred at the Ladakh standoff by hands of Chinese army.

On Tuesday, after the news of the Indian soldiers losing their lives while fighting Chinese forces in Galwan valley, Ladakh broke, when people expressed shock and anger, Dr Madhu Thottappillil, who was the official team doctor of the Chennai Super Kings, joked whether the coffins of the martyred soldiers will come with a “PM CARES” sticker on them.

Tweet by Dr Mathu Thottappillil (image courtesy: @sircaustick on Twitter)

In a bid to make fun of the PM CARES fund which is being utilised to manufacture ventilators amid the Chinese coronavirus outbreak, Thottappillil made the distasteful comment.

Following this, Chennai Super Kings, on Wednesday, regretted the tweet which was in poor taste and said that they have suspended his services.

The Chennai Super Kings Management was not aware of the personal tweet of Dr. Madhu Thottappillil. He has been suspended from his position as the Team Doctor.



Chennai Super Kings regrets his tweet which was without the knowledge of the Management and in bad taste. — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) June 17, 2020

Ladakh standoff at Galwan Valley

A violent face-off took place between Indian and Chinese troops on the intervening night of 15th and 16th June which led to casualties on both the sides. While India has confirmed 20 casualties, the Chinese authorities have not given official figures. However, it is believed that the casualties of Chinese troops would be above 40.