Thursday, June 25, 2020
Home Opinions Coronavirus: Why are Indian babas judged differently from Teresa’s miracle cures?
Editor's picksOpinions
Updated:

Coronavirus: Why are Indian babas judged differently from Teresa’s miracle cures?

How did they get that sovereign control over the Vatican? Well, it was a gift from Mussolini. Who else?

Abhishek Banerjee

Also Read

Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or not be an Assistant Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  
Coronavirus: Why are Indian babas judged differently from Teresa’s miracle cures?
Baba Ramdev, Mother Teresa
85

Would you believe what this is? This is an official celebration for humanity finding a cure for cancer. Luckily for us, the cure is cheap. Close your eyes and pray to one “St. Teresa” who, despite being dead, is apparently sitting in a place called “heaven,” available and listening to us. The method has already worked for two people worldwide. A small sample if you ask me, nevertheless…

What makes science and rationalism such a wonderful thing? Because, in science, only truth matters. The outcome of the experiment is everything. Nothing else is relevant: not the colour of your skin, not your religion, your gender, your caste, your country, the language you speak, nothing. That is why science has done amazing things, from antibiotics to fertilizer to editing genes. Science makes it possible for human beings to fly through the sky in metal tubes, or for them to sit at their desks, click a button and speak instantly to someone on the other side of the world.

But this works only as long as we apply the standard equally to everyone. The other day an Indian baba, who wears saffron, said he had something to treat the Coronavirus. Think about the kind of mocking reception it received from our educated elite.

Now, I will not go into the veracity of his claims. I am only talking about how his announcements were received. Remember science only works when the standards are the same for everyone.

But, was it? In fact, the Govt of India sent a Cabinet minister to the celebrations in the Vatican. The Chief Minister of West Bengal was also present to grace the occasion. The Govt of Kerala also sent a couple of ministers to the event. A large contingent of Indian intellectuals also welcomed the event.

At the time, I remember no widespread mocking from either side of the political divide. It was as if our collective scientific temper had taken a break.

When we create a double standard in debunking unscientific claims, we end up projecting our inferiority complex on the global stage. And from there it becomes fodder for the anti-Hindu global network. Take this video from Al Jazeera, the mouthpiece of the Islamic state of Qatar, talking about how Hindu groups “widely circulated” cow urine as a cure for the Coronavirus!

First of all, was it really widely circulated? From what I remember, it was a reality TV star and a couple of his guys doing something to get attention. But this did not matter. The saffron banners used by them activated the anti-Hindu predatory instincts of the Indian and global elite. The Indian elite engaged in loud and over the top condemnations of an irrelevant event organized by a handful of attention seekers. The global elite lapped it up gleefully and now Hindus have been branded as people who drink cow urine in hope of curing Coronavirus. This will now have cultural implications for Hindus worldwide. And possibly economic implications as well, because it affects India’s brand.

We have a billion Hindus in India. A handful of them will believe almost anything. Why do we let others use them to brand us all? In fact, why do Indian elites actively participate in this vilification campaign?

By some counts, there were 300,000 Catholics at the Vatican that day, celebrating Teresa’s miracle cure for cancer. Much more than the number of people who showed up to the cow urine party. But was Christianity’s global brand affected by this organized celebration of superstition? Absolutely not!

Why? Something to think about there.

Take the current pandemic.

Article from News18

That was in the middle of March. Apparently, god has other stuff to do. It’s not easy being god. Meanwhile, we have to manage by ourselves.

But did these antics affect the global brand of Christianity? Absolutely not. In fact, if you think about it, it is simply astonishing what the Church gets away with. The so-called Holy Father gets to have his own sovereign nation, recognized by every other country, with diplomats and everything, in the same way as India recognizes the United States. As Supreme Leader of a sovereign nation, he enjoys the status of a Head of State. The Vatican has been accused of everything, from collaborating with Nazis to covering up child abuse, but the “sovereignty” of the Vatican prevents anyone from doing anything about it.

How did they get that sovereign control over the Vatican? Well, it was a gift from Mussolini. Who else?

Imagine if a saffron wearing baba was getting away with all this. Imagine what the Indian and global elite would have said.

I challenge you to give me one reason that makes the claims of the Catholic Church more scientific than those of any saffron clad baba in any corner of India.

Just one. Take your time.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or not be an Assistant Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  

Trending now

Opinions

Coronavirus: Why are Indian babas judged differently from Teresa’s miracle cures?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Science is amazing, but this works only as long as we apply the standard equally to everyone
Read more
News Reports

Sonia Gandhi headed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had received Rs 10 lakh as ‘donation’ from China in 2006: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
It is pertinent to note that it is none other than Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who heads the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Along with Sonia Gandhi, Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram and Priyanka Gandhi are also the trustees of the foundation.
Read more

Rahul Gandhi’s outburst at CWC meet may have been scripted, per reports: Here is what happened and the possible reasons

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Congress held a CWC meeting where it was reported that a huge drama had unfolded with Rahul Gandhi throwing aa fit at his party leaders

Manmohan govt was under pressure to compromise on Siachen, wanted to call it ‘Mountain of Peace’ by letting the Pakistanis have it: Former COAS...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Former COAS JJ Singh has revealed that the then UPA government under Manmohan Singh was considering allowing Pakistan access to the Siachen glacier and call it a 'Mountain of peace'.

Pakistan continues to remain safe harbour for terrorists; took “modest steps” to curb terror financing: US Dept’s Country Reports on Terrorism 2019

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The report said that Pakistan did not take actions against JeM found and UN-designated terrorist Masood Azhar and 2008 Mumbai attack ''project manager'' Sajid Mir, both of whom continue to roam free in Pakistan

China doesn’t care for the life or death of Manchu people: Manchurian freedom activist Bernhardt Silergi

Interviews अजीत भारती -
Manchu activist Bernhardt Silergi, who lives in Munich, Germany, speaks to OpIndia about the Chinese occupation and exploitation of his people's land.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Kiss for love’ campaigner Rehana Fathima, who attempted to desecrate Sabarimala, booked for posting video of her kids painting on her topless body

OpIndia Staff -
"No child who has seen his own mother's nakedness and body can abuse the female body", claims Rehana Fathima in her Facebook post.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi University principal Masroor Ahmad Beg accused of plagiarism

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been registered at the UGC chairman and vice-chancellor of DU against Masroor Ahmad Beg, the principal of Zakir Husain Delhi College (evening) accusing him of plagiarism
Read more
News Reports

Malayalam film actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s new film ‘Vaariyamkunnan’ glorifies a man who led Hindu genocide during Moplah Massacre

OpIndia Staff -
The new Malayalam movie 'Vaariyamkunnan' on the life of Islamic terrorist Variyam Kunnathu, who had unleashed massive terror on Hindus on the Malabar region of Kerala, is yet another attempt to whitewash the crimes committed by the Islamists in the country under the garb of freedom of movement.
Read more
News Reports

China occupies Rui village of Nepal and annexes it to Tibet: Report

OpIndia Staff -
China has reportedly occupied the Rui village in Gorkha district of Nepal and annexed it to Tibet, an autonomous region of China.
Read more
News Reports

Manmohan govt was under pressure to compromise on Siachen, wanted to call it ‘Mountain of Peace’ by letting the Pakistanis have it: Former COAS...

OpIndia Staff -
Former COAS JJ Singh has revealed that the then UPA government under Manmohan Singh was considering allowing Pakistan access to the Siachen glacier and call it a 'Mountain of peace'.
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: Congress govt re-launches scheme with Hindu Goddess ‘Anapurna’ replaced with Indira Gandhi in its name

OpIndia Staff -
Congress govt in Rajasthan relaunches Annapurna Rasoi Yojana launched by BJP govt as Indira Rasoi Yojana to provide food to poor
Read more

Latest News

Politics

Sonia Gandhi’s statement to Xinhua News Agency in 2011 confirms Congress’ pact signed with China

Guest Author -
In an interview to China's Xinhua News Agency, Sonia had mentioned the 2008 MoU Congress had signed with the CCP and had emphasised on the increased coordination between young leaders of both parties.
Read more
News Reports

When Chinese propaganda video passed off scenes from Top Gun as their military exercise video

OpIndia Staff -
In 2011 the Chinese Armed Forces had tried to pass off clips of Hollywood movie Top as footage of PLA Air Force training exercise
Read more
News Reports

1962 India-China war was lost due to Nehru, we didn’t even have woollen clothes: Watch vital video of war-hero Air Marshal Denzil Keelor (Retd)

OpIndia Staff -
In the video posted by WildFilms India in 2015, Air Marshal Denzil Keelor (Retd.) can be heard speaking about the 1962 India-China war and states that India lost the war to China because of Jawaharlal Nehru’s failure. He said how Nehru relied on diplomacy and ignored the armed forces, because of which India lost.
Read more
News Reports

Locals of China Mukku in Kerala seek to change the name of their place after Galwan valley clash

OpIndia Staff -
Panchayat in China Mukku in Kerala is panning to move a resolution to change the name of the place after the clash with China along the LAC
Read more
Opinions

Coronavirus: Why are Indian babas judged differently from Teresa’s miracle cures?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Science is amazing, but this works only as long as we apply the standard equally to everyone
Read more
Crime

Bengal: TMC leader’s husband accused of molestation and pushing a girl’s mother to death, party slanders victim’s character

OpIndia Staff -
Kush Bera's wife, who is a TMC panchayat member defended her husband and accused the woman of trying to frame him up.
Read more
News Reports

Sonia Gandhi headed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had received Rs 10 lakh as ‘donation’ from China in 2006: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
It is pertinent to note that it is none other than Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who heads the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Along with Sonia Gandhi, Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram and Priyanka Gandhi are also the trustees of the foundation.
Read more
News Reports

73 years after the Islamic State of Pakistan was born, Islamabad to get its first Hindu temple and crematorium

OpIndia Staff -
The Islamabad Hindu Panchayat has recently performed the ground breaking ceremony at the proposed site.
Read more
News Reports

UP government demolishes illegal dental college building owned by SP leader Iqbal Ali

OpIndia Staff -
Illegal building built on government land for dental college of SP leader Iqbal Ali demolished by Yogi Adityanath govt in UP
Read more
Opinions

Xitler is not just a wordplay, here are some things common between Hitler and Xi Jinping

Santanu Chakraborty -
There are several common things between Hitler and Chinese premier Xi Jinping as both have concentrated power in themselves
Read more

Connect with us

232,703FansLike
388,285FollowersFollow
256,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com