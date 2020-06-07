On Saturday, a Delhi Police Inspector, who was working with the Special Cell, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his car on Rampura main road in Keshav Puram in the national capital.

According to the reports, 45-year-old Vishal Khanwalkar, who was also involved with the investigation of Anti-Hindu Delhi riots, was found dead in a car near Keshav Puram, Delhi. The 1998-batch officer was posted at Delhi Police’s Special Cell.

Reportedly, at around 4.20 pm on Saturday, the Delhi police received a call was received regarding an unconscious person lying in a car at Rampura main road in Keshav Puram. A team was soon rushed to the spot. The officer was taken to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital (BJRM) hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The police found out that the car was parked in front of a shop in Rampura around 11 am.

The dead body of the police officer has been sent for post-mortem and its report is awaited. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has also launched an investigation to know the cause of the Inspector’s death. As of now, no injuries are reported on his body.

Reportedly, Inspector Vishal Khanwalkar was also part of the special cell team, which is probing the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots. The Delhi Police Crime Branch had recently filed the charge-sheet in the Karkardooma court, which had accused nearly 410 people of orchestrating riots. As per reports, prima facie cause of death appears to be a heart attack. However, it could be ascertained only after the autopsy is carried out.