Since few days a set of images is being circulated across social media platforms claiming that Chief Executive of Hong Kong, Carrie Lam Cheng had posted a tweet stating that the ‘Republic of Hong Kong’ is going to approve a new map that includes Chinese-occupied areas of Aksai chin, Thag La ridge, Khinzemane and Tibet Autonomous region as parts of India under the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Various social media users took to Twitter to share the purported post to claim that ‘Republic of Hong Kong’ had released a new map of the country in which it has approved Chinese-occupied territories as parts of India.

These posts went viral in the country at a time when India and China are amidst a stand-off along the Line of Actual Control, which had led to violent clashes on June 15.

One user claimed that the ‘Republic of Hong Kong’ has approved a new map where Aksai Chin, Thag La Ridge, Khinzemane and Tibet Autonomous Region showing as part of Ladakh as belonging to India. The user said it is time India supports Hong Kong’s independence from China.

Netizens also shared a similar news claiming that the government of Hong Kong approved news maps that includes Chinese-occupied territories,

Fact Check:

The claim of Hong Kong releasing such new maps is untrue as no new maps have been approved by the Hong Kong government which includes China-occupied regions as part of India.

The photos of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng signing an ordinance is not related to the new maps but related to the ‘National Anthem ordinance’ passed by the legislative council of Hong Kong earlier this month. In the photo, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng is seen signing National Anthem ordinance and not the new maps.

When we reverse-searched the images shared on the social media, it was found out that the image was related to a press release of the Hong Kong Government with the title ‘CE signs National Anthem Ordinance’. This Ordinance was introduced to promote and protect China’s National Anthem in Hong Kong.

Various news reports have also shared the similar images linking it to National Anthem ordinance.

Image Source: Chinadailyhk

The social media account – Carrie Lam Cheng, which initially posted the images is a fake account created in the name of Hong Kong Chief Executive. The Hong Kong CE does not have an official Twitter account.

In 2014, the same fake account had posted tweets from India. Old tweets from this handle appear to be from India and all about India.

Image Source: Carrie Lam Cheng

Hence, it can be said that the news of Hong Kong approving new maps that includes China-occupied regions as part of India under Union Territory Ladakh is not true.

Moreover, there is no ‘Republic of Hong Kong’. Hong Kong is a special metropolitan area that is currently under the administration of China. It has a Legislative Council whose chief executive is Carrie Lam Cheng. The city was under Britain’s rule till 1997 but was handed over to China as per their agreement. The people of Hong Kong are currently carrying out protests demanding full democracy.