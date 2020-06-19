England: 14-year-old boy from Hampshire charged with plotting Islamic terror attack

The law enforcement officials in Britain’s Hampshire have booked a 14-year-old minor boy for plotting an Islamic terror attack in England.

The juvenile who hailed from Eastleigh, Hampshire, was due to appear before Westminster Magistrate’s court on Thursday, the Counter-Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) said. The boy was charged on Wednesday on one count of preparation of terrorist acts in gross violation of section 5(1)(a) of the Terrorism Act 2006 connected to Islamist terrorism.

The police officials arrested the boy last week Friday from Hampshire Constabulary and the juvenile was later held under custody section 41 of the Terrorism Act by CTPSE sleuths.

“The arrest of the boy in Hampshire on charges of Islamic terrorism might concern the community of Eastleigh but Hampshire Constabulary have been working closely with colleagues in Counter Terrorism Policing South East on this investigation and we want to reassure you that the case is an isolated one with no known wider risk to the community,” the statement released by the CTPSE said.

The police also asked the residents of Eastleigh to report suspicious activities that they might have noticed in the neighbourhood in recent times. “If you believe, you saw something suspicious that raises your concern and might be remotely linked to terrorist activities, feel free to report them. Have belief in your notion, don’t rely on others and if you have detected any particularly dubious behaviour at a specific place or at a particular time of day, share those doubts with the police,” the CTPSE said.