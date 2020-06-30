Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Home News Reports EU air safety agency suspends Pakistan International Airlines to operate in Europe for the...
News Reports
Updated:

EU air safety agency suspends Pakistan International Airlines to operate in Europe for the next 6 months

Europe temporarily suspends all Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) fights to its states for the next 6 months, effective from July 1, 2020.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
PIA officials have been accused of running a scam allowing old ticket holders on special flights with extra money
PIA hit with another scandal (courtesy: Swarajya)
8

The Pakistan International Airlines spokesperson said on Tuesday that the European Union safety agency has suspended the airlines from operating in Europe for the next six months effective from July 1, 2020. Which would mean that no Pakistan’s flights would be allowed to enter European states for the next six months, starting from tomorrow.

“EASA has temporarily suspended PIA’s authorisation to operate to the EU member states for a period of 6 months effective July 1, 2020, with the right to appeal against this decision,” a PIA statement said, adding that PIA would discontinue all its flights to Europe temporarily.

Pakistan responsible for 50% of all ‘imported’ Coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom

This news came against the backdrop of reports that the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has accounted for over 50 per cent of the total ‘imported’ Coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom. According to reports, about 190 flights have landed in the United Kingdom from Pakistan since March 1. Public health records revealed that a total of 30 people who had come to the UK from abroad have been diagnosed with the Wuhan Coronavirus. 

Reportedly, several passengers from Pakistan had to be admitted to Intensive Care Units (ICUs) upon their arrival in Britain. Earlier, Emirates had cancelled its flights from Pakistan after 30 travellers were diagnosed with Coronavirus on a flight to Hong Kong. As per reports, around 2 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights arrive in the UK every day. Even though initial flights were meant to evacuate stranded British and Pakistani nationals, later, flight operations were resumed for daily travel.

Fake pilot license scam in Pakistan

Moreover, this move is also being seen as a fallout of PIA grounding 262 of its pilots whose licences the country’s aviation minister termed “dubious”. Recently, Pakistan’s Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar khan made a shocking revelation saying that more than 30 per cent of civilian pilots in Pakistan carry fake licences and so are not qualified to fly a plane.

While addressing Pakistan’s National assembly, the aviation minister said that some 262 pilots in the country paid someone to sit on their behalf in the exam to clear the examination. These findings were revealed after a probe into the PIA plane crash in Karachi last month. However, Khan did not mention whether the pilots on board the crashed plane were fake pilots or not.

Following the publication of the report into the crash, Pakistan International Airlines grounded 150 pilots suspected of having fake licenses.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane which crashed near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi last month happened due to human error, a probe report revealed. The report had suggested that the pilots were discussing the coronavirus crisis during the landing.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Opinions

Manojātasatya: Speak up for, not stigmatise, mental health! The necessity of reducing the stigma and how we can go about reducing it

Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
Among our civilisational claims to fame in the times of yore are the ancient medical science known as Ayurveda (that arises from the Sanskrit words Ayur or life, and Veda or science) as well as the addressing of mental health.
Read more
News Reports

No new users, old users can’t access: TikTok gone completely from your phones

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese video sharing app TikTok has also stopped working for the existing users a day after the government of India banned the app over security concerns. Essentially, the problematic app has now completely stopped working.
Read more

China issues statement on ban on 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, expresses ‘serious concern’ and ‘opposes the move’ by Indian govt

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
India decided to ban 59 Chinese apps, including Tiktok, for engaging in subversive activities that posed a threat to country's sovereignty and integrity

Dubai: Chimera on a spiral towards its death

Opinions lakshmishaks -
So are we going to see death of Dubai in 2020, is this the end of it. The answer is no, while the above factors are going to impact Dubai, some of these take a longer-term to play out.

Imran Khan parrots Indian liberals, panics over ‘change in demographic structure’ after India issues domicile certificates in Jammu & Kashmir

Politics Jhankar Mohta -
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan fumes as India issues domicile certificates in J&K, seeks UN intervention.

When Nehru curbed press freedom and freedom of expression to protect ‘moral standards’ of Indians and faced opposition by all his opponents

Political History of India OpIndia Staff -
Jawaharlal Nehru, who is again ironically hailed as a beacon of liberalism, was insistent on curbing the freedom of the press.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai Police issues notice to Karishma Bhosale for asking the neighbourhood mosque to lower the volume of azaan, calls it ‘inappropriate’

OpIndia Staff -
In a strange turn of events, Maharashtra government sent a notice to victim Karishma Bhosale, who was heckled by mosque patrons in Mankhurd, for requesting the officials to lower the volume of azaan
Read more
Media

Democracy isn’t going anywhere. If you think it is in danger, contest elections: Manoj Bajpayee gives befitting reply to The Wire’s journalist

OpIndia Staff -
While the journalist was expecting the actor to make a positive affirmation to her beliefs and opinions, Manoj Bajpai chose to do otherwise.
Read more
Crime

Haryana: TikTok star found murdered in her own beauty parlour, family accuses ‘friend’ Arif

OpIndia Staff -
Shivani's phone was allegedly being used by the murderer. While she was killed on the night of June 26, a video was posted from her account on June 28, a few hours before her body was found.
Read more
Social Media

Day after Govt of India banned 59 Chinese apps, TikTok India releases statement, claims does not share data with Chinese govt

OpIndia Staff -
A day after Govt of India banned 59 Chinese apps over security and data concern, TikTok issues a statement.
Read more
News Reports

“It’s a curse to be born in an Islamic country” says mother of the 14-year-old abducted Hindu girl in Sindh, Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
A 14-year-old Hindu girl was abducted in Saedabad in Sindh province of Pakistan.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Maulana threatens China after Chinese companies ban Pakistani employees from offering namaz

OpIndia Staff -
In a video that has gone viral on social media, a visibly upset maulana can be heard threatening China to not interfere in their religion.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

EU air safety agency suspends Pakistan International Airlines to operate in Europe for the next 6 months

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) ould discontinue all its flights to Europe temporarily
Read more
News Reports

As Balochistan freedom fighters claim responsibility for attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange, Imran khan accuses India of carrying out the attack

OpIndia Staff -
Imran Khan said that Pakistan has "no doubt" that the terror attack on Pakistan's Stock Exchange was carried out by India.
Read more
Opinions

Manojātasatya: Speak up for, not stigmatise, mental health! The necessity of reducing the stigma and how we can go about reducing it

Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
Among our civilisational claims to fame in the times of yore are the ancient medical science known as Ayurveda (that arises from the Sanskrit words Ayur or life, and Veda or science) as well as the addressing of mental health.
Read more
News Reports

No new users, old users can’t access: TikTok gone completely from your phones

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese video sharing app TikTok has also stopped working for the existing users a day after the government of India banned the app over security concerns. Essentially, the problematic app has now completely stopped working.
Read more
Government and Policy

China issues statement on ban on 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, expresses ‘serious concern’ and ‘opposes the move’ by Indian govt

OpIndia Staff -
India decided to ban 59 Chinese apps, including Tiktok, for engaging in subversive activities that posed a threat to country's sovereignty and integrity
Read more
News Reports

After govt’s TikTok ban, demand for Indian ‘Chingari’ app skyrockets, 90,000 new users joining every hour

OpIndia Staff -
Hailed as an alternative to Chinese TikTok, Chingari is available in multiple languages such as Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, etc.
Read more
News Reports

After PM Modi extends free foodgrains for poor till November, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces free ration for people till June 2021

OpIndia Staff -
The announcement from Mamata Banerjee that West Bengal will extend free ration to poor till June 2021 cannot be viewed in isolation with the state polls that are scheduled to happen in 2021
Read more
Opinions

Dubai: Chimera on a spiral towards its death

lakshmishaks -
So are we going to see death of Dubai in 2020, is this the end of it. The answer is no, while the above factors are going to impact Dubai, some of these take a longer-term to play out.
Read more
Opinions

Sharia law in Minneapolis and Antifa’s role: How concerned should we be?

agarwalvj -
While the prejudice has been part of us as human beings for time immemorial, by the privileged toward underprivileged, Floyd’s death led to climatic conditions with the unprecedented and sinister idea as dire as the city governed under Sharia law.
Read more
Politics

Imran Khan parrots Indian liberals, panics over ‘change in demographic structure’ after India issues domicile certificates in Jammu & Kashmir

Jhankar Mohta -
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan fumes as India issues domicile certificates in J&K, seeks UN intervention.
Read more

Connect with us

233,672FansLike
393,910FollowersFollow
262,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com