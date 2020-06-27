UK: 50% of imported Coronavirus cases are from Pakistan

The Islamic Republic of Pakistan now accounts for over 50% of the total ‘imported’ Coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom, reported The Telegraph. About 190 flights have landed in the United Kingdom from Pakistan since March 1. Public health records revealed that a total of 30 people who had come to the UK from abroad have been diagnosed with the Wuhan Coronavirus. As per reports, the deadly disease has infected 3,09,360 people and claimed 43,414 lives.

Reportedly, several passengers from Pakistan had to be admitted to Intensive Care Units (ICUs) upon their arrival in Britain. Earlier, Emirates had cancelled its flights from Pakistan after 30 travellers were diagnosed with Coronavirus on a flight to Hong Kong. As per reports, around 2 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights arrive in the UK every day. Even though initial flights were meant to evacuate stranded British and Pakistani nationals, later, flight operations were resumed for daily travel.

According to a government spokesperson, passengers were directed to wear masks and those with high temperatures were not allowed to board the flights. “The new health measures at the border are informed by science, backed by the public and designed to keep us all safe. We are seeing a high level of compliance and we expect this to continue as the vast majority of people will play their part to help”, he was quoted as saying.

Coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan

As of June 27, Pakistan, which has 21.2 crore population, has witnessed 4,035 fatalities and 1,98,883 Coronavirus cases. As per the report, the total number of cases may cross 3 lacs by June end and 12 lacs by the end of July. Asad Umar, Pakistan’s Planning Minister had also warned people that the total number of cases of the Chinese virus could suppress the million mark by the next month. Owing to a sharp rise in Coronavirus cases, hospitals have reached their optimum capacity and some have refused to attend new upcoming patients.

Pakistan Cricket Players test positive for Coronavirus

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that seven more Pakistani cricketers have tested positive for Coronavirus infection. In a press release, the board informed the names of the players that are Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hasnain, Wahab Riaz, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Kashif Bhatti, and Imran Khan.

On 22nd June, the board had confirmed that Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, and Haider Ali had tested positive for the infection. As of now, ten Pakistani cricketers have tested positive. Pakistan is preparing for its tour of England scheduled for August this year. These tests were done as per mandatory safety protocol.