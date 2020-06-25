Thursday, June 25, 2020
Home News Reports Pakistan aviation minister says more than 30% civilian pilots in Pakistan have fake licences,...
News Reports
Updated:

Pakistan aviation minister says more than 30% civilian pilots in Pakistan have fake licences, PIA to fire 150 pilots for cheating to get licences

They bribed qualified persons to sit in the exam on behalf of them, and thus they obtained the required licence to fly planes.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
PIA plane crashed/ Representative image
45

Pakistan’s Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar khan made a shocking revelation on Wednesday when he said that more than 30 percent of civilians pilots in Pakistan carry fake licences and so are not qualified to fly a plane.

While addressing Pakistan’s National assembly, the aviation minister said that some 262 pilots in the country paid someone to sit on their behalf in the exam to clear the examination. He added, “They don’t have flying experience.” Khan further added, “Pakistan has 860 active pilots serving its domestic airlines — including the country’s Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flagship — as well as a number of foreign carriers.”

These findings were revealed after a probe into the PIA plane crash in Karachi last month. However, Khan did not mention whether the pilots on board the crashed plane were fake pilots or not.

PIA grounds pilots

Following the publication of the report into the crash, Pakistan International Airlines grounded 150 pilots suspected of having fake licenses. Abdullah Hafeez, a spokesman for Pakistan International Airlines, said the decision comes after the probe into last month’s PIA crash that killed 97 people in the city of Karachi. He said that a process to remove the 150 pilots without illegal licenses has been initiated by the airlines. “We will make it sure that unqualified pilots never fly aircraft again,” he told The Associated Press.

Earlier, Pakistan International Airlines spokesperson Abdullah Khan had said, “PIA acknowledges that fake licenses are not just a PIA issue but spread across the entire Pakistani airline industry.” He had added that some fake pilots also fly for foreign carriers.

According to the AP report, Pakistan International Airlines had become aware of the scandal two years ago and had fired at least four pilots on allegations of falsifying exams to obtain a flying license from the civil aviation authority. According to sources, many people possess the skills to fly planes by they lack technical knowledge, and hence can’t pass the exam needed to obtain a licence. Therefore, they bribe qualified persons to sit in the exam on behalf of them, and thus they obtained the required licence to fly planes.

Investigation report had stated that the plane crash happened due to human error

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane which crashed near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi last month happened due to human error, a probe report released on Wednesday revealed it. The report has suggested that the pilots were discussing the coronavirus crisis during the landing.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan while presenting the report informed that the pilots, as well as the (air traffic) controller, didn’t follow the standard rules. Khan added, “The pilot and co-pilot were not focused, and throughout they were having a conversation about the coronavirus. The [virus] was on their minds. Their families were affected and they were having a discussion about it.”

The Minister also alleged that the pilot was overconfident. He said that the “plane was 100 percent fit for flying, there was no fault.” The report suggested that the pilot was flying the aircraft at more than twice the standard altitude when it approached the runway without the landing gear deployed.

The standard operating procedures were ignored by the pilots and the controller resulting in an aborted landing that damaged the engines heavily. In the second attempt to land, the plane crashed into the residential society near the airport.

PIA plane crash incident

The PIA passenger flight which went down near the Jinnah International airport last month was carrying 107 people on board including passengers and flight crew. As per reports, there were 99 passengers and 8 crew members on board. Several houses have been damaged due to the crash. Officials say that at least two people have survived the crash.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane crashed near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi was traveling from Lahore was about to land in Karachi’s Jinnah international airport when it crashed at the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir, Karachi.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Opinions

Free Tibet would mean richer, safer India: How Chinese occupation of Tibet has impacted India’s safety and has cost billions of dollars every year

Tsewang Rigzin -
"Beijing got what it wanted: the omission of Demchok pass in the Treaty, (leaving the door of Aksai Chin open), the removal of the last Indian representatives and jawans from Tibet, the surrender of Indian telegraphic lines and guest houses, but first and foremost, the Indian stamp of approval on their occupation of Tibet,"
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Sonia Gandhi headed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation took well over Rs 1 crore from Govt of China in 3 years, launched ‘project’ endorsing FTA

OpIndia Staff -
From the year 2005 to the year 208 at least, Sonia Gandhi headed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was involved in taking money from the Government of China
Read more

Coronavirus: Why are Indian babas judged differently from Teresa’s miracle cures?

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Science is amazing, but this works only as long as we apply the standard equally to everyone

Sonia Gandhi headed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had received Rs 10 lakh as ‘donation’ from China in 2006: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
It is pertinent to note that it is none other than Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who heads the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Along with Sonia Gandhi, Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram and Priyanka Gandhi are also the trustees of the foundation.

Rahul Gandhi’s outburst at CWC meet may have been scripted, per reports: Here is what happened and the possible reasons

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Congress held a CWC meeting where it was reported that a huge drama had unfolded with Rahul Gandhi throwing aa fit at his party leaders

Manmohan govt was under pressure to compromise on Siachen, wanted to call it ‘Mountain of Peace’ by letting the Pakistanis have it: Former COAS...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Former COAS JJ Singh has revealed that the then UPA government under Manmohan Singh was considering allowing Pakistan access to the Siachen glacier and call it a 'Mountain of peace'.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Kiss for love’ campaigner Rehana Fathima, who attempted to desecrate Sabarimala, booked for posting video of her kids painting on her topless body

OpIndia Staff -
"No child who has seen his own mother's nakedness and body can abuse the female body", claims Rehana Fathima in her Facebook post.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi University principal Masroor Ahmad Beg accused of plagiarism

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been registered at the UGC chairman and vice-chancellor of DU against Masroor Ahmad Beg, the principal of Zakir Husain Delhi College (evening) accusing him of plagiarism
Read more
News Reports

Malayalam film actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s new film ‘Vaariyamkunnan’ glorifies a man who led Hindu genocide during Moplah Massacre

OpIndia Staff -
The new Malayalam movie 'Vaariyamkunnan' on the life of Islamic terrorist Variyam Kunnathu, who had unleashed massive terror on Hindus on the Malabar region of Kerala, is yet another attempt to whitewash the crimes committed by the Islamists in the country under the garb of freedom of movement.
Read more
News Reports

Manmohan govt was under pressure to compromise on Siachen, wanted to call it ‘Mountain of Peace’ by letting the Pakistanis have it: Former COAS...

OpIndia Staff -
Former COAS JJ Singh has revealed that the then UPA government under Manmohan Singh was considering allowing Pakistan access to the Siachen glacier and call it a 'Mountain of peace'.
Read more
News Reports

China occupies Rui village of Nepal and annexes it to Tibet: Report

OpIndia Staff -
China has reportedly occupied the Rui village in Gorkha district of Nepal and annexed it to Tibet, an autonomous region of China.
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: Congress govt re-launches scheme with Hindu Goddess ‘Anapurna’ replaced with Indira Gandhi in its name

OpIndia Staff -
Congress govt in Rajasthan relaunches Annapurna Rasoi Yojana launched by BJP govt as Indira Rasoi Yojana to provide food to poor
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Azam Khan’s media advisor arrested, two stolen buffaloes and gold ornaments recovered from his farmhouse

OpIndia Staff -
The Rampur police have raided Fasahat Khan's farmhouse in Koyala village and have recovered stolen gold ornaments and buffaloes.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan aviation minister says more than 30% civilian pilots in Pakistan have fake licences, PIA to fire 150 pilots for cheating to get licences

OpIndia Staff -
PIA plane crash report says that 262 out of 860 civilian pilots in Pakistan are having fake licences as they got others to write their exams
Read more
Opinions

Free Tibet would mean richer, safer India: How Chinese occupation of Tibet has impacted India’s safety and has cost billions of dollars every year

Tsewang Rigzin -
"Beijing got what it wanted: the omission of Demchok pass in the Treaty, (leaving the door of Aksai Chin open), the removal of the last Indian representatives and jawans from Tibet, the surrender of Indian telegraphic lines and guest houses, but first and foremost, the Indian stamp of approval on their occupation of Tibet,"
Read more
Opinions

China has an asymmetric advantage over India that lies within India, not at the border front

Guest Author -
China can get away with unimaginable acts like not owning up loss of lives of its own soldiers. which India can't do
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Sonia Gandhi headed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation took well over Rs 1 crore from Govt of China in 3 years, launched ‘project’ endorsing FTA

OpIndia Staff -
From the year 2005 to the year 208 at least, Sonia Gandhi headed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was involved in taking money from the Government of China
Read more
News Reports

Bhopal: FIR filed against Congress leader Digvijay Singh for holding bicycle rally against fuel price hike without prior approval

OpIndia Staff -
Bhopal police files FIR against Digvijay Singh for holding cycle rally against fuel price hike without prior approval
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus effect: CBSE and ICSE boards cancel their exams for the remaining papers of class 10 and 12

OpIndia Staff -
On Wednesday, the Maharashtra government had told the Bombay High Court that the Indian School Certificate Examination (ICSE) board cannot be permitted to conduct its pending standard 10 and 12 exams in July in view of the current COVID-19 situation.
Read more
Politics

Sonia Gandhi’s statement to Xinhua News Agency in 2011 confirms Congress’ pact signed with China

Guest Author -
In an interview to China's Xinhua News Agency, Sonia had mentioned the 2008 MoU Congress had signed with the CCP and had emphasised on the increased coordination between young leaders of both parties.
Read more
News Reports

When Chinese propaganda video passed off scenes from Top Gun as their military exercise video

OpIndia Staff -
In 2011 the Chinese Armed Forces had tried to pass off clips of Hollywood movie Top as footage of PLA Air Force training exercise
Read more
News Reports

1962 India-China war was lost due to Nehru, we didn’t even have woollen clothes: Watch vital video of war-hero Air Marshal Denzil Keelor (Retd)

OpIndia Staff -
In the video posted by WildFilms India in 2015, Air Marshal Denzil Keelor (Retd.) can be heard speaking about the 1962 India-China war and states that India lost the war to China because of Jawaharlal Nehru’s failure. He said how Nehru relied on diplomacy and ignored the armed forces, because of which India lost.
Read more

Connect with us

232,703FansLike
388,363FollowersFollow
256,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com