On Wednesday, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane awarded commemoration cards to the army personnel who fought with the Chinese forces at Galwan valley in Ladakh on the night of June 15. General Naravane also visited forward locations in Eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and interacted with the Indian troops. He is on a two-day visit to Ladakh to assess the on-ground situation and review the progress of bilateral talks with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Besides, the Army Chief also held discussions with Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal. Reportedly, the Commanders of Leh Corps and the Northern Army were also present during the meeting. On Tuesday, he visited an Army hospital and talked with the injured personnel who braved the violent Chinese troops during the Galwan valley clash. On Monday, General Naravane interacted with the top Army commanders in Delhi and discussed the security situation at the border.

India-China Standoff

The current stand-off between India and China began on May 5-6 over China’s incursions into the India side at Pangong Tso in Ladakh. The movement of troops and heavy machinery along and across the LAC has been objected to by India. As per the ANI report, Indian forces have also been airlifted from other high altitude areas to the Eastern Ladakh sector. On Monday night, 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel were killed when Chinese troops had attacked with stones, batons, and barbed wires. In fierce combat that took place on extremely hostile terrain, 20 Indian soldiers had lost their lives to injuries and exposure. China is believed to have suffered 43 casualties but the communist state, as usual, has been obscure about information.