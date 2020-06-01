Advertisements
Monday, June 1, 2020
Music composer Wajid Khan dies due to coronavirus related complications

Wajid Khan, brother of his music composer and one-half of Sajid-Wajid duo has given hit numbers to films like Dabanng and Wanted.

OpIndia Staff

Music composer Wajid Khan dies of coronavirus (image courtesy: @thejaanibraheem on Twitter)
Music composer Wajid Khan of the Sajid-Wajid fame passed away at 43 late night on Sunday after he was put on ventilator due to coronavirus related complications. Wajid Khan was also suffering from kidney and

Bollywood stars poured in their condolences on social media.

Wajid Khan, brother of his music composer and one-half of Sajid-Wajid duo has given hit numbers to films like Dabanng and Wanted. They made their Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and have given many hit songs to the superstar including films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Partner.

As reported by Hindustan Times, music composer Salim Merchant told PTI that Khan had multiple health issues and had undergone kidney transplant recently. He was infected with COVID-19 and was on ventilator since past four days. His health continued to deteriorate and he became critical and breathed his last late on Sunday. He was 43.

