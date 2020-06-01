Music composer Wajid Khan dies due to coronavirus related complications

Music composer Wajid Khan of the Sajid-Wajid fame passed away at 43 late night on Sunday after he was put on ventilator due to coronavirus related complications. Wajid Khan was also suffering from kidney and

Bollywood stars poured in their condolences on social media.

T 3548 – Shocked at the passing of Wajid Khan .. a bright smiling talent passes away .. duas , prayers and in condolence 🙏🙏🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 1, 2020

I’m shocked!! I’ve lost a dear brother Wajid! I can’t come to grips with this tragic news… He was such a beautiful soul..



Oh dear Lord, Please have mercy…🙏



إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعون



May Allah SWT bless him in Jannat-ul-Firdaus…Ameen. 🤲



#WajidKhan pic.twitter.com/B6pO3HyuZM — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 31, 2020

I used to call him my brother from another mother. Besides being unbelievably talented he was so gentle & sweet. I’m so heartbroken that I did not get to say Goodbye my sweet @wajidkhan7 I will miss you & our jam sessions forever. Till we meet again #RIP #WajidKhan #Gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/RAq0pqHJwY — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) June 1, 2020

Gone too soon #WajidKhan.. thank you for the music🙏🏻deepest condolences to his family. — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) June 1, 2020

Wajid Khan, brother of his music composer and one-half of Sajid-Wajid duo has given hit numbers to films like Dabanng and Wanted. They made their Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and have given many hit songs to the superstar including films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Partner.

As reported by Hindustan Times, music composer Salim Merchant told PTI that Khan had multiple health issues and had undergone kidney transplant recently. He was infected with COVID-19 and was on ventilator since past four days. His health continued to deteriorate and he became critical and breathed his last late on Sunday. He was 43.