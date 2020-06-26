Friday, June 26, 2020
Home News Reports Over 200 J&K youths issued Pakistani visas go missing, intel sources believe Pakistan training...
News Reports
Updated:

Over 200 J&K youths issued Pakistani visas go missing, intel sources believe Pakistan training youths to carry out terror attacks in India

Sustained efforts by Pakistan high commission officials in New Delhi to allegedly recruit young men from Jammu and Kashmir for terrorist activities was one of the factors behind India’s decision to reduce its staff presence by half.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Pakistan has been targeting the youth from J&K by training, equipping and arming them to carry out terrorist attacks in J&K
4

Over 200 Jammu and Kashmir youths who have been given Pakistani visas by the Pakistan High Commission are found to be missing from the valley, which has put the Intelligence agencies on high alert. The authorities fear that these youths have been picked up by Pakistan, which is training them to create unrest in Jammu and Kashmir.

Intelligence sources said: “Pakistan has been targeting the youth from J&K by training, equipping and arming them to carry out terrorist attacks in J&K on the lines of February 2019 Pulwama attack.” 

According to reports, since 2017 the Pakistan High Commission has issued Pakistani visas to 399 youth from jammu and Kashmir, out of which whereabouts of 218 are not known. 

Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi not only runs espionage networks for its military spy agency but also recruits terrorists

Sustained efforts by Pakistan high commission officials in New Delhi to allegedly recruit young men from Jammu and Kashmir for terrorist activities was one of the factors behind India’s decision to reduce its staff presence by half, people familiar with the development said on Thursday.

A source in New Delhi confirmed that the probe by the intelligence agencies indicated that Pakistan was using its High Commission in Delhi not only to run espionage networks for its military spy agency but also recruits terrorists.

India for these reasons and also due to the mistreatment meted out to the Indian diplomats in Pakistan, who were abducted by Pakistani security agencies, asked Pakistan High Commission in Delhi on June 23 to reduce its staff presence by half within 7 days. India would also reduce its own staff in Pakistan by the same proportion.

The Ministry of External Affairs had summoned Pakistan’s Charge d’ Affaires Syed Haider Shah and informed him about India’s concerns regarding the activities of officials of his mission, who have been involved in espionage and associated with terror outfits.

Pak High Commission and its link to terror attacks and terror funding

In the past, India has thwarted many attacks on the Indian soil by terrorists who infiltrated India after receiving their training in Pakistan on the visa issued by the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi. 

NIA which is probing the case of suspended J&K DSP Davinder Singh, who was arrested along with two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists Naveed Babu and Asif Rather on the 11th of January when they were travelling together in a car, recently revealed that one assistant at Pakistan high commission named Shafaqat was in touch with Singh.

In the month of May, two officials of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were caught spying by Delhi Police on May 31. They are accused of roaming around in various places using fake identities.

The two officers, Abid Hussain and Tahir Hussain, reportedly worked in the visa section of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. The Delhi Police Special Cell nabbed the duo red-handed after they were found engaged in espionage activities using fake identities. 

Although they are officially employed in the high commission, they were actually ISI spies sent to India. Both the officers had been declared as persona non grata by the Indian government 

On April 5, three amongst five terrorists who were neutralised by the Indian Army were from Jammu and Kashmir. It was reported that Adil Hussain Mir, Umar Nazir Khan and Sajjad Ahmed Hurrah, the three terrorits who were killed, had travelled to Pakistan in April 2018 on the visa issued by the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

The NIA while investigating the Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case named the First Secretary Press at the Pakistani mission Mudassar Iqbal Cheema. Cheema was at the mission from September 2015 to November 2016. He had given Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, the main accused in the case, Rs seventy lacs in two instalments. Watali was the main conduit to send money to Hurriyat leaders from the Pakistani high commission.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

Not just PMNRF, 7 ministries and govt depts, including MHA and 11 PSUs ‘donated’ to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from 2005 to 2013

OpIndia Staff -
If impropriety of allocating PMNRF funds to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was not enough, multiple govt departments, ministries and PSUs 'donated' to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation between 2005 and 2013
Read more
News Reports

Manmohan Singh tried to allocate Rs 100 crores to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in the Union Budget when he was Finance Minister

OpIndia Staff -
The archived records of the Indian parliament's discussion of the Union Budget in 1991-92 shows a section when, after the then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh allocated a sum of Rs 100 crores to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, there was a huge uproar from the opposition leaders.
Read more

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received ‘donation’ from the PMNRF not once but thrice: Here are the details

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
As disclosed in the Annual Reports, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) not once but multiple times.

“Somebody had to do it, then why not me”, account of a ‘liquidator of Corona’ participating in Coronavirus screening conducted by RSS and ABVP

Opinions Eshaan Ganpule -
ABVP leader narrates his experience as 'liquidator of Corona' in conducting Coronavirus screening organised by RSS and ABVP

Free Tibet would mean richer, safer India: How Chinese occupation of Tibet has impacted India’s safety and has cost billions of dollars every year

Opinions Tsewang Rigzin -
"Beijing got what it wanted: the omission of Demchok pass in the Treaty, (leaving the door of Aksai Chin open), the removal of the last Indian representatives and jawans from Tibet, the surrender of Indian telegraphic lines and guest houses, but first and foremost, the Indian stamp of approval on their occupation of Tibet,"

Sonia Gandhi headed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation took well over Rs 1 crore from Govt of China in 3 years, launched ‘project’ endorsing FTA

OpIndia Scoops OpIndia Staff -
From the year 2005 to the year 208 at least, Sonia Gandhi headed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was involved in taking money from the Government of China

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Kiss for love’ campaigner Rehana Fathima, who attempted to desecrate Sabarimala, booked for posting video of her kids painting on her topless body

OpIndia Staff -
"No child who has seen his own mother's nakedness and body can abuse the female body", claims Rehana Fathima in her Facebook post.
Read more
News Reports

16-year-old TikTok celebrity Siya Kakkar dies by suicide, family demands detailed police investigation

OpIndia Staff -
The news of the suicide of TikTok star Siya Kakkar comes days after actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide
Read more
News Reports

Manmohan govt was under pressure to compromise on Siachen, wanted to call it ‘Mountain of Peace’ by letting the Pakistanis have it: Former COAS...

OpIndia Staff -
Former COAS JJ Singh has revealed that the then UPA government under Manmohan Singh was considering allowing Pakistan access to the Siachen glacier and call it a 'Mountain of peace'.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received ‘donation’ from the PMNRF not once but thrice: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
As disclosed in the Annual Reports, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) not once but multiple times.
Read more
News Reports

Sonia Gandhi headed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had received Rs 10 lakh as ‘donation’ from China in 2006: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
It is pertinent to note that it is none other than Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who heads the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Along with Sonia Gandhi, Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram and Priyanka Gandhi are also the trustees of the foundation.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi University principal Masroor Ahmad Beg accused of plagiarism

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been registered at the UGC chairman and vice-chancellor of DU against Masroor Ahmad Beg, the principal of Zakir Husain Delhi College (evening) accusing him of plagiarism
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Over 200 J&K youths issued Pakistani visas go missing, intel sources believe Pakistan training youths to carry out terror attacks in India

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan has issued visas to 399 youth from jammu and Kashmir since 2017, out of which whereabouts of 218 are not known.
Read more
News Reports

Home Ministry calls out Reuters’ misleading report claiming Army has taken over COVID-19 facilities in Delhi, says ‘The news is far away from reality’

OpIndia Staff -
While one temporary Coronavirus hospital has been handed over to ITBP, Reuters claims all Delhi Coronavirus hospitals given to army
Read more
News Reports

“Deliberate attempts to cause misunderstanding between Bhutan and Assam”: Bhutan Govt denies claims that it has stopped irrigation water to Assam

OpIndia Staff -
Bhutan govt has clarified that due to Coronavirus, Assam farmers were not allowed to enter the country to repaid traditional irrigation channels
Read more
News Reports

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden demands the ‘restoration of people’s rights’ in Kashmir; expresses his disapproval for CAA-NRC

Jinit Jain -
Joe Biden categorises Kashmir and Assam in India with the forced detention of over a million Uyghur Muslims in China
Read more
News Reports

T- Series director Divya Khosla dismisses allegations by Sonu Nigam, accuses him of encouraging extortion and blackmail

OpIndia Staff -
Divya Khosla claimed that Sonu Nigam used to sing for ₹5 in Delhi's Ramlila when he was spotted by T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar
Read more
News Reports

Australian Labor MP Shaoquett Moselmane raided by security agencies for his links with China, suspended from the party

OpIndia Staff -
The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation and Australian Federal Police (AFP) confirmed that raids has been conducted at the residence of the Labor MP. "This activity does not relate to any specific threat to the community," ASIO said.
Read more
News Reports

Mangaluru: BJP corporator Manohar Shetty enters a manhole to clean it himself, images go viral

OpIndia Staff -
When local sanitation workers and city corporation vehicle operator refused to do the job, citing dangers, the BJP MP reportedly entered the manhole himself to have it cleaned.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Not just PMNRF, 7 ministries and govt depts, including MHA and 11 PSUs ‘donated’ to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from 2005 to 2013

OpIndia Staff -
If impropriety of allocating PMNRF funds to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was not enough, multiple govt departments, ministries and PSUs 'donated' to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation between 2005 and 2013
Read more
News Reports

Manmohan Singh tried to allocate Rs 100 crores to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in the Union Budget when he was Finance Minister

OpIndia Staff -
The archived records of the Indian parliament's discussion of the Union Budget in 1991-92 shows a section when, after the then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh allocated a sum of Rs 100 crores to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, there was a huge uproar from the opposition leaders.
Read more
News Reports

‘She can gift the PM her bangles and a lot of other things’: Congress MLA’s offensive, misogynist remarks against Smriti Irani

OpIndia Staff -
Shashank Bhargava reportedly made the comment during a cycle rally organised by the Congress, against the fuel price hike.
Read more

Connect with us

232,809FansLike
389,144FollowersFollow
257,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com