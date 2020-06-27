Saturday, June 27, 2020
Home News Reports Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received money from fugitive Mehul Choksi: Here are the details
FeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received money from fugitive Mehul Choksi: Here are the details

The Annual Statements of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had also revealed a far more sinister agenda as it turned out, the Chinese government had not only donated to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in the year 2006 but subsequent years as well.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Mehul Choksi (L) and Sonia Gandhi (R)
17

In a major development in the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation fund row, it has now been revealed that fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi had made undisclosed donations to the Sonia Gandhi-led Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in 2014-15, reports Times Now. The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation’s chairperson is Sonia Gandhi with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Manmohan Singh and several others as the trustees.

When one looks at the Annual Reports of the the Rajiv Gandhi foundation received funds from an organisation named Naviraj Estates Private Limited.

Donors of RGF

Mehul Choksi is one of the directors of this company. It is, however, not yet clear how much fund did Rajiv Gandhi Foundation receive from Mehul Choksi.

Company details according to zaubacorp.com

It is important to note that Mehul Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are economic fugitives, who fled the country in 2018 after Rs 14,000-crore PNB fraud surfaced. Choksi got the citizenship of Antigua after fleeing from the country after he was accused in the multi-crore PNB scam.

The new disclosure comes at a time when the Congress party is already facing all the heat over its secret deals with the Communist Party of China (CPC). There have been serious allegations against the Congress party and its interim chief Sonia Gandhi over receiving funds from not only China but also for diverting public money for her private foundation.

China funds Rajiv Gandhi Foundation

On Friday, shocking details had emerged in which it was revealed how the Chinese government had donated funds to ‘Rajiv Gandhi Foundation’ during the UPA era under the garb of charities.

We had reported how the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had received donations from not just the Embassy of China but also the Government of China not once but at least thrice between 2005 and 2009. One donation amounted to Rs 10 lakhs and another one amounted to Rs 90 lakhs was funded by the Chinese to the Sonia-Gandhi controlled Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

The Annual Statements of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had also revealed a far more sinister agenda as it turned out, the Chinese government had not only donated to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in the year 2006 but subsequent years as well. 

It is pertinent to note that Sonia Gandhi is the Chairperson of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and since the year 2005, of which documents have been reviewed, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were the trustees.

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received funds from PMNRF

In the year 2005-2006, the Annual Report makes a disclosure that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received a donation from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. The same disclosure is also made in the 2006-2007 report. Again in 2007-2008, the Foundation for a ‘donation’ from the PMNRF.

Though the amount of such donation is not clear yet, it is a fact that a donation was indeed made.

The Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) was established in the year 1948. Initially, the purpose of the fund was to provide assistance to displaced people from Pakistan during and right after the partition of India.

The resources of the PMNRF are now utilized primarily to render immediate relief to families of those killed in natural calamities like floods, cyclones and earthquakes, etc. and to the victims of the major accidents and riots.

Not Just China: RGF received funds from other foreign governments too

Over the years, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation has also received donations from the Governments of Ireland, Luxembourg and the European Union as well. 

Apart from that, the RGF has also received donations from numerous other dubious sources. One of the sources it received a lot of funds from is the Friedrich Naumann Stiftung. FNS is a liberal organisation based in Germany that is closely associated with the liberal political establishment in the country and is a major donor for the RGF.

Ministries of Indian Government donated to RGF during UPA rule

In addition to such organisations, the RGF has also received huge donations from multiple government institutions. The Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund is one of them but their annual reports reveal that RGF received funds from multiple government ministries when the UPA was in power.

The Ministries who were partners with RGF and donated to them include the Ministries of Environment and Forest, Health and Family Welfare, Small Scale Industries and even the Ministry of Home Affairs. All of this is greatly disturbing.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscongress scams, rahul gandhi scams, sonia gandhii scams, rajiv gandhi foundation donors

Trending now

News Reports

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received money from fugitive Mehul Choksi: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
The Rajiv Gandhi foundation received funds from an organisation named Naviraj Estates Private Limited and Mehul Choksi is one of the directors of this company
Read more
News Reports

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation’s links to Clinton Foundation, Ford Foundation, donations from several foreign govts and potential quid pro quo

K Bhattacharjee -
The Rajiv Gandhi foundation received donations from foreign governments other than China as well.
Read more

Supreme Court stays FIRs against OpIndia editors and CEO filed by West Bengal govt seeking removal of reports, issues notice to state govt

Law OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court stays FIR filed by WB govt against OpIndia editors and CEO for reports published on the portal related to the state

Office of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights wants 11 ‘activists’ released, arrested for Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Here is what they have been charged...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
India had previously slammed UN OHCHR after it filed application in SC against the implementation of CAA, yet, they have released a statement on 'activists' arrested for Delhi riots

Not just PMNRF, 7 ministries and govt depts, including MHA and 11 PSUs ‘donated’ to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from 2005 to 2013

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
If impropriety of allocating PMNRF funds to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was not enough, multiple govt departments, ministries and PSUs 'donated' to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation between 2005 and 2013

Manmohan Singh tried to allocate Rs 100 crores to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in the Union Budget when he was Finance Minister

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The archived records of the Indian parliament's discussion of the Union Budget in 1991-92 shows a section when, after the then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh allocated a sum of Rs 100 crores to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, there was a huge uproar from the opposition leaders.

Recently Popular

News Reports

16-year-old TikTok celebrity Siya Kakkar dies by suicide, family demands detailed police investigation

OpIndia Staff -
The news of the suicide of TikTok star Siya Kakkar comes days after actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received ‘donation’ from the PMNRF not once but thrice: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
As disclosed in the Annual Reports, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) not once but multiple times.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Not just PMNRF, 7 ministries and govt depts, including MHA and 11 PSUs ‘donated’ to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from 2005 to 2013

OpIndia Staff -
If impropriety of allocating PMNRF funds to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was not enough, multiple govt departments, ministries and PSUs 'donated' to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation between 2005 and 2013
Read more
News Reports

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden demands the ‘restoration of people’s rights’ in Kashmir; expresses his disapproval for CAA-NRC

Jinit Jain -
Joe Biden categorises Kashmir and Assam in India with the forced detention of over a million Uyghur Muslims in China
Read more
News Reports

‘Kiss for love’ campaigner Rehana Fathima, who attempted to desecrate Sabarimala, booked for posting video of her kids painting on her topless body

OpIndia Staff -
"No child who has seen his own mother's nakedness and body can abuse the female body", claims Rehana Fathima in her Facebook post.
Read more
News Reports

Alwar: Man found dead after he refused to withdraw case against Aneesh Khan and others for raping his minor daughter

OpIndia Staff -
One Aneesh Khan raped the minor Hindu girl in Alwar and when his father refused to withdraw the case, he was found dead
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received money from fugitive Mehul Choksi: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
The Rajiv Gandhi foundation received funds from an organisation named Naviraj Estates Private Limited and Mehul Choksi is one of the directors of this company
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh government orders to scrutinise documents of all teachers in aided madarsas in the state after the Anamika Shukla scam

OpIndia Staff -
Following the Anamika Shukla scam, UP govt decided to verify the certificates of teachers in govt schools and madarsas
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai edition of The Hindu asks its employees to resign citing weak financial condition

OpIndia Staff -
More than 100 journalists, sub-editors, and other employees have been asked to resign in various editions of The Hindu newspaper.
Read more
News Reports

Actress and Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly demands CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

OpIndia Staff -
Roopa Ganguly expressed her suspicion over the investigation into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Bishop Scott Girls’ school principal in Patna attacks guardian when questioned fee charged despite schools being shut during lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral in which Bishop Scott Girls' school principal in Bihar is seen losing her cool on a guardian
Read more
News Reports

Tamil Nadu: Outrage over custodial death of father-son duo, police accused of sexual torture and murder, judicial probe ordered

OpIndia Staff -
The death of a father and son-duo in police custody in Tuticorin has generated a huge outrage in Tamil Nadu.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Son of TMC leader thrashed with broomsticks and shoes by locals for fraudulently obtaining Cyclone Amphan relief fund: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Protestors had alleged that even though the house of the TMC leader did not suffer any damage, yet he was a beneficiary of the relief fund.
Read more
News Reports

Hundreds of local artisans trained to make handcrafted leak-proof bamboo bottlers under Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Vikas Yojana in Tripura

OpIndia Staff -
Tripura IFS officer trains hundreds of artisans to make leak-proof bamboo bottles under Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Vikas Yojana
Read more
News Reports

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation’s links to Clinton Foundation, Ford Foundation, donations from several foreign govts and potential quid pro quo

K Bhattacharjee -
The Rajiv Gandhi foundation received donations from foreign governments other than China as well.
Read more
News Reports

TMC leader publicly shamed by locals in South 24 Paraganas for siphoning off compensation meant for Cyclone Amphan victims

OpIndia Staff -
TMC leader Swapan Kumar Bhati gheraoed and shamed by public for illegally receiving compensation amount meant for victims of Cyclone Amphan
Read more

Connect with us

233,128FansLike
389,948FollowersFollow
258,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com