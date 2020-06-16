The petty squabbling between the unholy alliance of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena came out in open on Tuesday as the Shiv Sena mouthpiece–Saamana compared the Congress party to a perpetually squeaking old cot that keeps making noise now and then.

In its editorial piece, Saamana says, “The elected chief minister’s decision is final and binding. Even Sharad Pawar acts in accordance with this rule and meets the chief minister every now and then to proffer suggestions. Congress is doing good work but they have a knack of squeaking like an old cot every now and then.”

Cautioning Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray of the persistent rumbling from the Congress party, the Saamana piece said that the Shiv Sena supremo should be ready to tackle such behaviour of the Congress party.

“It is an old party with history but in this cot there are many party strongmen which is the reason why the old cot is making sound. CM should be ready to face this from Congress,” the Saamana article said.

The snide remarks for the alliance partner came after Congress leaders expressed their displeasure over the bureaucracy creating hurdles in the smooth functioning of the Maharashtra government. Congress state chief Balasaheb Thorat and Congress heavyweight Ashok Chavan are reportedly going to meet the chief minister to convey their annoyance with the bureaucracy.

BJP attacks coalition after Sena’s jibe at the Congress party

Hours after Shiv Sena mouthpiece took a swipe at the Congress party, the principal opposition party which had once been in an alliance with the Shiv Sena slammed the unholy nexus between ideologically disparate parties of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena.

Attacking the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition in Maharashtra, the BJP asserted that the alliance partners are bickering even as the coronavirus pandemic is precipitously sweeping across the state.

BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam said that the Maharashtra government is indifferent to the coronavirus patients dying “due to lack of beds”. He also alleged that even as “Maharashtra has become China”, the coalition partners were busy indulging in fratricidal conflicts.

“They are busy talking about a squeaking old bed but are not concerned about the patients dying in Maharashtra due to lack of beds,” Ram Kadam said while adding, “Is there some self-respect left in Congress and NCP?”