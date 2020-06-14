Sunday, June 14, 2020
NIA gets custody of woman LeT terrorist from Kolkata, was in touch with Pakistani handlers though WhatsApp

It is believed that Tania Parveen is originally a Bangladeshi national who illegally crossed the border and came to India 10 years back.

Kolkata-based LeT handler Tania Parveen taken into custody by NIA
National Investigation Agency (NIA) has got custody 22-year-old Lashkar-e-Taiba handler Tania Parveen from Kolkata, West Bengal. She was reportedly in touch with several Pakistani handlers though various Pakistani SIM cards and other channels like WhatsApp. NIA has now taken 10 day custody of Praveen where a team of anti-terror probe agency will question her at the Kolkata office. She was arrested in March and was lodged in Dumdum central jail.

It is believed that she will reveal a lot of information about the Pakistan-based banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. Tania Parveen was arrested on 20th March 2020 and was sent to 14-day police custody. It is believed that Tania Parveen is originally a Bangladeshi national who illegally crossed the border and came to India 10 years back. She studied MA in a Kolkata-based college and was influenced by terror outfit through social media. As per reports, she then got in touch with LeT members and also made calls to people in Pakistan.

Several Pakistani SIM cards were found in her possession and she was part of various WhatsApp groups which also exchanged videos of LeT training and literature. A senior police officer had told Indian Express that she was traced through her social media. As per the police officer, she had influenced men as well as several young girls in Bengal to join the terror outfit.

As per reports, Tania Parveen was also in touch with Hafiz Saeed, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind. Reportedly, she has been actively involved with Lashkar-e-Taiba and has also given provocative speeches. Reportedly, she even received money through hawala network for terror activities. Tania wanted to establish an Islamic country in India and took inspiration from ISIS.

