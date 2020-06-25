Thursday, June 25, 2020
Updated:

UP government demolishes illegal dental college building owned by SP leader Iqbal Ali

OpIndia Staff

Iqbal Ali's Dental college demolished in UP
Image Credit: Jagran
Yogi Adityanath government in UP is running a state-wide campaign against the illegal occupation on government lands, under which the administration demolished an under-construction building of a Dental college owned by Iqbal Ali, former state minister of Samajwadi Party. As per the reports, the Sadar District administration demolished the rear side of the Dental Medical College that was constructed illegally on government’s land. The demolition process started on Tuesday and it continued till late Wednesday evening. SDM Pallavi Mishra led the demolition drive. The administration had sent a notice around four months ago asking the college owners to remove the illegally built structure, but instead of removing the illegal building, they encroached land owned by Irrigation and Water Resources Department.

Shahlabh Mani Tripathi, states spokesperson, BJP shared the information on his official twitter handle in which he said that Iqbal Ali’s college building was built on illegally occupied land during the previous government. The administration has demolished it. 

Additional District Magistrate Amarpal Singh said that the land was in the name of Amjad Ali, father of geomafia Iqbal Ali. They encroached government’s land around their property to build the dental college. During the previous SP government, there were numerous complaints against Iqbal Ali, who encroached lands around Lucknow and surrounding districts using his political influence.

Inaction of previous government helped land mafia

Despite the complaints, the administration and police did not take any action during the previous govt fearing backlash from the SP government. District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said that the administration would not spare anyone who has encroached the government’s land. There are strict orders to the officials to take strict action against such encroachments.           

