On Sunday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and other State cabinet ministers were reportedly put under home quarantine after Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus. The infected Minister had attended a cabinet meeting, called by CM Rawat, on Friday.

Maharaj was then admitted to AIIMS hospital in Rishikesh along with 5 other family members. According to the Public relations Officer (PRO) of the hospital, Harish Thapliyal, the minister’s wife Amrita Rawat too tested positive for the Chinese virus on Saturday. A total of 22 people including Maharaj’s family members and house staff were diagnosed with Coronavirus on Sunday. As such, 41 more people working at the Minister’s house were placed under quarantine. Their samples had been sent for testing.

After Satpal Maharaj was diagnosed with the Chinese virus, it raised alarm within the State Health Department and the political class. Amidst the Coronavirus scare, Cabinet Ministers decided to be home quarantined in accordance with the Central Government guidelines.

CM Rawat reassures people

Although there has been a sharp increase in the number of Coronavirus cases in the State, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister has assured that the trend will stop soon. Rawat attributed the rise in Coronavirus cases to the influx of migrant workers in Uttarakhand. He reiterated that the situation will be brought under control. According to the latest data released by the Union Health Ministry, Uttarakhand has 800 active cases of Coronavirus and has reported 5 fatalities. Around 102 infected patients had recovered from the deadly disease.