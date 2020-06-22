Monday, June 22, 2020
Home News Reports YSRCP MP, who admitted Christian missionaries use money for mass conversion, claims threats to...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

YSRCP MP, who admitted Christian missionaries use money for mass conversion, claims threats to life from his own party members

"One MLA has publicly abused me in filthy language and threatened to kill me. The YSRC cadre has also been issuing threats in the last few days," Raju has alleged.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
YSRCP MP from West Godavari claims threat to life from his own party members
Raghuram Krishnam Raju (left), Jaganmohan Reddy (right)
6

In a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju had alleged threats to his life from his party members. Raju who was elected from the Lok Sabha constituency of Narsapuram in Andhra Pradesh had also sought security from the Central Government. He has reportedly been a vocal critic of the current political dispensation in the State in recent times.

In his letter, the YSRCP MP had claimed that the local police did not take action on his complaints and thus demanded tighter security from the Centre. “One MLA has publicly abused me in filthy language and threatened to kill me. The YSRC cadre has also been issuing threats in the last few days. As the local police did not take any action against those people, I sought protection from the Lok Sabha Speaker,” Raju was quoted as saying.

Has been a vocal critic of the YSRCP government

Raju who was an industrialist prior to his stint in politics had earlier raised critical issues concerning the Andhra Pardesh government such as the sale of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) properties, corruption in the sand sale and house-site distribution. His actions had irked party legislators and supporters, leading to verbal confrontations. Raju who was earlier with the BJP had defected to YSRCP before the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. Last week, he reportedly claimed that his election victory was not the result of the face value of State Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy.

YSRCP MP admits mass conversions in Andhra Pradesh

Last month, the YSRCP MP had made an explosive admission on a debate on Times Now where he admitted that the Christian missionaries in Andhra Pradesh were using money to carry out widespread religious conversions in the state. Raju asserted that the religious conversions in Andhra Pradesh were not a recent phenomenon after Jagan Mohan Reddy assumed the office of Chief Minister but that they continued to happen extensively across the state even before he became the chief minister. He also defended the rampant religious conversions in the state by claiming that such proselytisation has been prevalent across the country and is not limited to Andhra Pradesh alone.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsYSRCP Andhra, Andhra Pradesh news, Andhra MP life threat

Trending now

News Reports

Odisha govt continues its flipflop ahead of SC hearing on review petition seeking modification on stay of Rath Yatra

Sambit Nayak -
Now that there is a glimmer of hope of things turning around, do not allow any political party or government to take credit. Remember, one of them tried to sabotage and the other was hand-in-glove.
Read more
News Reports

A year after Doordarshan discontinued her show due to anti-Hindu views, Yoga Instructor Ira Trivedi makes a comeback on Incredible India

OpIndia Staff -
Incredible India, a tourism campaign launched by GoI, has decided to provide platform to anti-Hindu Ira Trivedi in one of its webinars.
Read more

Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani demands NIA probe under UAPA in Congress party’s agreement with Communist Party of China in 2008

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mahesh Jethmalani said that the Congress MoU with Communist Party of China in 2008 has sinister implication for country’s security

China’s psychological warfare goes beyond fake news about their casualties. Here is what they are trying to do

Politics Nirwa Mehta -
In a very subtle way, the official Chinese state media as well as various anonymous accounts on social networking sites are nudging as if to send across a message that the Indians in China may have to worry should things escalate between the two countries.

The fantasy world of ‘defence expert’ Ajai Shukla: A “non-existent” India-China border, confused perception of Chinese control and vile abuses

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
During the recent conflict between India and China in Ladakh, Ajai Shukla made the headlines for his apocalyptic declarations on social media.

Nepal starts radio warfare, anti-India songs heard on Nepali radio stations in Uttarakhand villages on the border

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Nepali radio stations playing anti-India songs alongside Uttarakhand border claiming that India is occupying Nepal's areas

Recently Popular

News Reports

Sacked ‘deserter’ army officer nabbed in Ahmednagar for roaming around in army uniforms and using fake army Identity cards and car plates

OpIndia Staff -
Former Assam rifles officer who had deserted the force arrested for using army uniforms and identity cards
Read more
News Reports

China has blocked the official website of Narendra Modi using the Great Firewall, but has allowed Rahul Gandhi’s website

OpIndia Staff -
Congress party had earlier signed an MoU with the Communist party of China to work on various issues together.
Read more
Politics

Did you know Congress party had signed a deal with Chinese Communist Party to consult each other on ‘important issues’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
It is being said that the close connections between the Congress party and the CPC may be one of the reasons why the principal opposition party has now chosen to remain a mute spectator in attacking the Chinese and instead has been unleashing all its attacks against its own government.
Read more
Social Media

“Namaz is better than Yoga”: Cricketer Mohammad Kaif attacked by Islamists for celebrating International Yoga Day

OpIndia Staff -
On June 21, 2020, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif took to social media to celebrate International Yoga Day and shared pictures of himself posing in various Yoga poses.
Read more
News Reports

How Jawaharlal Nehru missed an opportunity to take control of strategically important Coco Islands now under Chinese control: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Nehru's lack of strategic comprehension and inability to bargain hard with the Britishers has resulted in India losing one of South Asia's most strategic islands - Coco Islands.
Read more
News Reports

‘He sells jeans of Rs 500 for Rs 5000’: Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap alleges Salman Khan’s ‘Being Human’ is a money-laundering hub

OpIndia Staff -
Citing exorbitant prices of products sold by Salman Khan's Being Human organisation, Abhinav Kashyap has contended that the Khan family carries out money-laundering activities under the pretext of charity
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

YSRCP MP, who admitted Christian missionaries use money for mass conversion, claims threats to life from his own party members

OpIndia Staff -
The YSRCP MP had claimed that the local police did not take action on his complaints against the said party members.
Read more
News Reports

Sex, violence on OTT platforms: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar writes to PM, requests censorship on streaming services airing ‘inappropriate’ content

OpIndia Staff -
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has expressed concerns that uncensored streaming on OTT platform may give rise to violence against women and children.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Odisha govt continues its flipflop ahead of SC hearing on review petition seeking modification on stay of Rath Yatra

Sambit Nayak -
Now that there is a glimmer of hope of things turning around, do not allow any political party or government to take credit. Remember, one of them tried to sabotage and the other was hand-in-glove.
Read more
News Reports

A year after Doordarshan discontinued her show due to anti-Hindu views, Yoga Instructor Ira Trivedi makes a comeback on Incredible India

OpIndia Staff -
Incredible India, a tourism campaign launched by GoI, has decided to provide platform to anti-Hindu Ira Trivedi in one of its webinars.
Read more
News Reports

Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani demands NIA probe under UAPA in Congress party’s agreement with Communist Party of China in 2008

OpIndia Staff -
Mahesh Jethmalani said that the Congress MoU with Communist Party of China in 2008 has sinister implication for country’s security
Read more
Politics

China’s psychological warfare goes beyond fake news about their casualties. Here is what they are trying to do

Nirwa Mehta -
In a very subtle way, the official Chinese state media as well as various anonymous accounts on social networking sites are nudging as if to send across a message that the Indians in China may have to worry should things escalate between the two countries.
Read more
News Reports

Sharjeel Imam’s inflammatory speech in Aligarh led to arson, firing at police and looting of Temple donation boxes, UP Govt tells Supreme Court

OpIndia Staff -
Yogi government said that the FIR filed by UP Police against Sharjeel Imam could not be clubbed with the rest as his speech had a distinct local effect.
Read more
News Reports

‘It is my karma, not an insult, that I am privileged’: Sonam Kapoor defends nepotism in her Father’s Day message

OpIndia Staff -
Calling herself to be privileged, Sonam Kapoor asserted that charges of nepotism against her are not an insult but 'karma'.
Read more
News Reports

The fantasy world of ‘defence expert’ Ajai Shukla: A “non-existent” India-China border, confused perception of Chinese control and vile abuses

OpIndia Staff -
During the recent conflict between India and China in Ladakh, Ajai Shukla made the headlines for his apocalyptic declarations on social media.
Read more

Connect with us

232,264FansLike
385,305FollowersFollow
254,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com