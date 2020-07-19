Sunday, July 19, 2020
Home Fact-Check Political Fact-Check Fact-Check: No, Arun Pathak, who pulled off the 'tonsure stunt', did not quit the...
Fact-CheckMedia Fact-CheckNews ReportsPolitical Fact-CheckPolitics
Updated:

Fact-Check: No, Arun Pathak, who pulled off the ‘tonsure stunt’, did not quit the Shiv Sena 8 years ago as claimed. Read details

Following a massive embarrassment to Shiv Sena after one of its leaders caught spreading anti-India propaganda, the Uddhav Thackeray-led 'secular' party has now distanced themselves from Arun Pathak to claim that he does not belong to Shiv Sena.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Arun Pathak pulled off the 'tonsure stunt' which embarrassed India in the international stage
Shiv Sena leader Arun Pathak with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray
8

An alleged Nepali man was tonsured and forced to shout ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Nepal PM Murdabad’ days after Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had claimed Lord Ram was born in Nepal and the real Ayodhya was in Nepal. In the video, which went viral on social media platforms, an unidentified man seen sitting without any clothes on the upper part of his body near a river in Varanasi was confronted by a mob led by a man named Arun Pathak.

The mob made the ‘Nepali man’ shout slogans against PM Oli and Nepal. While shaving his head, he was made to praise India for providing Nepalis livelihood opportunities. Initially, the ‘secular-liberal’ media outlets blamed ‘Hindu outfits’ for the incident, however, later it came to light that the man responsible for performing the said act on the Nepali man was one Arun Pathak, who belonged to the Shiv Sena, currently a ‘secular’ party after its recent alliance with the Congress and the NCP.

However, it was later revealed that the victim was not a ‘Nepali man’ but an Indian citizen, who was identified as Dharmendra Singh. The Varanasi police confirmed that the whole incident was a pre-planned act.

The alleged victim Dharmendra Singh, was contacted by Shiv Sena leader Arun Pathak’s men on July 16 and was told that his services are required for a couple of hours at Ganga Ghat. He was misinformed that there was some event where he would be tonsured and made to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. For his services, he would be given Rs.1000.

Shiv Sena distance itself from Arun Pathak

Following a massive embarrassment to Shiv Sena after one of its leaders caught spreading anti-India propaganda, the Uddhav Thackeray-led ‘secular’ party has now distanced themselves from Arun Pathak to claim that he does not belong to Shiv Sena.

In a tweet, Shiv Sena on Sunday claimed that he was sacked from the party eight years ago for anti-party activities.

Fact check

The claims made by Shiv Sena that Arun Pathak does not belong to Shiv Sena and he was sacked by the party eight years ago is a blatant lie.

Several photographs posted by the individual on his social media profile expose his association with Shiv Sena, at least till 2019. Pathak has posted several images along with Shiv Sena leaders.

In the below image, he can be seen sitting next to Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Raut. The graffiti of former Shiv Sena leader Balasaheb Thackeray is also visible in the post, which was posted by Arun Pathak on October 18, 2019, a few days before Maharashtra legislative elections.

Image Source: Arun Pathak

In another image posted by Arun Pathak, he can be seen wearing Shiv Sena party shawl along with another party leader. The image was posted by the man on October 9, 2019, less than a year from the incident contrary to the claims of Shiv Sena that he was sacked eight years ago.

Image Source: Arun Pathak

Similarly, he can be seen wearing a similar Shiv Sena ‘gamcha’. The image was posted on July 16, 2019.

Image Source: Arun Pathak

Most importantly, Shiv Sena leader Arun Pathak was seen standing next to none other than Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. In the image, it can be seen that the two of them are gleefully greeting each other confirming that he was in good terms with the party and its leadership. May be he was not sacked at all.

The image was posted by Pathak himself on April 26, 2019.

Image Source: Arun Pathak
Image Source: Arun Pathak

From the above images, it can be categorically stated that Arun Pathak is very much an active member of the Shiv Sena party, contrary to the claims of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party that he was sacked eight years ago.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsNepali man tonsured

Trending now

Politics

Congress govt in Chhattisgarh appears safe with 3/4th majority, but is it really safe? MP-Rajasthan like trouble can brew

Anand Walunjkar -
The way things are moving between TS Singh Deo and Bhupesh Baghel, Chhattisgarh may also go the Madhya Pradesh - Rajasthan way
Read more
Opinions

Varavara Rao is an anti-national and possibly a terrorist

Abhishek Banerjee -
Liberals want to give excuses that Varavara Rao is old, he is a poet, he is headmaster’s son, he is pregnant, whatever. And Big Bad Modi has put him in jail.
Read more

Chinese firms in India to be scrutinised for potential security threats and links with the Chinese Army

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Chinese companies with investment interest in India will be scrutinised for their links with the Chinese army

Netizens expose PETA India’s hypocrisy over conferring awards on people who have a history of promoting animal slaughter and abuse

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PETA India, over the years, has earned itself the reputation of being a hypocrite of the highest order.

Rain in Delhi causes a house to collapse and fall into canal water. Watch video

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The rainfall which increased water flow in so many drains led to the collapse of several kutcha houses of a slum in Anna Nagar. A video of a house collapsing in the slum area of Anna Nagar near ITO following heavy rainfall went viral on Sunday.

After insulting Hindu gods, abusive comedian Sanjay Rajoura goes on an anti-Brahmin tirade

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Self-proclaimed 'comedian' Sanjay Rajoura, who is in soup lately over his abusive rants against the Hindus, its customs and deities, has yet again stoked a controversy after he continued to make casteist comments targeting the Brahmins.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Meet Radhika Vaz: The abusive feminist comedian who performed nude on the stage, hates Hindu festivals and wishes to don Hijab and Burqa

OpIndia Staff -
Radhika Vaz is an abusive comedian who hides her lack of manners under the guide of humour. But her jokes are not funny.
Read more
News Reports

German manufacturer says drone shown by “drone boy” Prathap as his creation is their property, asks him to clarify or face legal action

OpIndia Staff -
BillzEye - Multicoptersysteme issues statement saying the drone shown by 'drone boy' prathap as his creation is their product
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap responds to OpIndia fact-check, fails to prove that he made any drone, received any award- Detail analysis of his responses

OpIndia Staff -
‘Drone boy’ Prathap responds to OpIndia fact-check, fails to prove that he received awards, medals for developing drones
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani Christian girl abducted and forcibly converted to Islam, now pregnant and confined to one room due to sexual assault by abductor Abdul

OpIndia Staff -
Huma Younus, a Christian girl who was kidnapped from her home in Karachi on October 10 last year, has become pregnant due to the incessant sexual violence perpetrated by her abductor Abdul Jabbar
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena man gives Indian citizen Rs 1000 to pretend to be a Nepali, get his head tonsured and chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

OpIndia Staff -
Dharmendra Singh was paid Rs. 1000 by the Shiv Sena member for the paid stunt which caused quite an embarrassment to the country.
Read more
Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more

Latest News

Political Fact-Check

Fact-Check: No, Arun Pathak, who pulled off the ‘tonsure stunt’, did not quit the Shiv Sena 8 years ago as claimed. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Several photographs posted by Arun Pathak in his social media profiles expose his association with Shiv Sena, at least till 2019.
Read more
News Reports

ISRO’s giant autoclave completes an almost year-long journey by road from Nasik to Thiruvananthapuram

OpIndia Staff -
74-wheel Volvo FM heavy-duty truck carrying giant autoclave of ISRO reached Thiruvananthapuram from Nasik in one year
Read more
News Reports

‘ISIS bride’ Shamima Begum granted permission to return to the United Kingdom to contest UK Govt’s decision to revoke her citizenship

OpIndia Staff -
Jihadi Bride Shamima Begum has been granted permission to return to the United Kingdom to contest the removal of her citizenship.
Read more
Opinions

They are coming for our children: Why it is time to put the foot down and prevent Gender Identity politics from gaining acceptance in...

K Bhattacharjee -
Gender identity politics has wreaked a havoc in western countries and certain individuals are trying to import it to India.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Minor Sister of BJP leader raped and murdered, BJP accuses TMC worker Feroze Ali

OpIndia Staff -
BJP booth president's minor sister in Uttar Dinajpur in West Bengal was raped and murdered allegedly by TMC member Feroze Ali
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra continues to account for 33 percent of total active coronavirus cases, remains worst hotspot state in the country

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra has been the worst hotspot in the country recording more fresh cases of Coronavirus than any other state in the country
Read more
Politics

Congress govt in Chhattisgarh appears safe with 3/4th majority, but is it really safe? MP-Rajasthan like trouble can brew

Anand Walunjkar -
The way things are moving between TS Singh Deo and Bhupesh Baghel, Chhattisgarh may also go the Madhya Pradesh - Rajasthan way
Read more
News Reports

Brass hijab row: AMU administration issues show-cause notice to Muslim student for making derogatory remarks against non-Muslim female student

OpIndia Staff -
AMU administration has directed Danish to submit his reply to the show-cause notice within 3 days for his brass hijab comment
Read more
News Reports

Sri Lankan govt launches research to find out ancient aviation technology used by Ravana, seeks relevant material from public

OpIndia Staff -
Sri Lankan government to conduct in-depth research on Ravana and the ancient aviation history of the country.
Read more
Opinions

Varavara Rao is an anti-national and possibly a terrorist

Abhishek Banerjee -
Liberals want to give excuses that Varavara Rao is old, he is a poet, he is headmaster’s son, he is pregnant, whatever. And Big Bad Modi has put him in jail.
Read more

Connect with us

236,603FansLike
410,589FollowersFollow
277,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com