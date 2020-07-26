Sunday, July 26, 2020
Home Fact-Check No, controversial SP leader Azam Khan is not threatening Jal Samadhi if not invited...
Fact-CheckMediaNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

No, controversial SP leader Azam Khan is not threatening Jal Samadhi if not invited to Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: A fact check

Controversial SP leader Azam Khan is in Sitapur jail for last 4 months, he was arrested after several cases of land grabbing and forgery were filed against him

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Azam Khan
SP Leader Azam Khan, Muslim Kar Sevak Manch president Azam Khan
2

On Saturday, news portal News Track Live reported that Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan has said that he will take Jal Samadhi if he is not invited to the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Mandir scheduled on 5th August. The article contained an image of the SP leader, and said that the MP from Rampur Lok Sabha seat Azam Khan has said that he is a devotee of Lord Ram. The same report was published by the portal’s Hindi edition too. But the comment was made by another person with the same name, but the portal wrongly attributed to the SP MP.

This news came as a big shock and surprise for people, as the controversial politicians is not known to be a Ram devotee. Several social media users believed the News Track Live report, and made comment against Azam Khan.

Even BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also fell prey to the wrong report, and mocked the SP leader for his sudden turnaround.

But the fact is, the Azam Khan who wants to attend the Bhoomi Pujan for the Ram Mandir is not the SP leader, but a different person. He is the president of the Sri Ram Mandir Nirman Muslim Kar Sevak Manch, a group of Muslims who have been supporting the cause of construction of a grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. This Azam Khan has been a proponent of the Ram Mandir, and had run campaigns supporting the construction of a Ram temple the previously disputed site at Ayodhya.  Azam Khan had formed the group after Supreme Court suggested both the parties in the Ayodhya Case to build consensus in the issue in 2017, before its historic verdict awarding the disputed land to Hindus.

Azam Khan made the comment while visiting Ayodhya. He did a darshan of the Ram Lala, and also offered prayers at the samadhi of Late Mahant Ramchandra Das Paramhans, who had led the Ram Mandir movement. Other media houses who had reported the comment, including OpIndia, had correctly identified as the Muslim Kar Sevak Manch President, and not the more well-known SP leader.

On the other hand, controversial SP leader Azam Khan is in Sitapur jail for last 4 months, he was arrested after several cases of land grabbing and forgery were filed against him. On Friday, he and his son were produced before a court in Muradabad, after which they were against shifted to Sitapur Jail. Therefore, even if invited, the Rampur MP will not be able to attend the Bhoomi Pujan on 5th August.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Opinions

The Wire uses turncoat NCP worker to defame ABVP

Nivan Sadh -
The Wire on 22nd July published a piece by turn-coat NCP worker Jay Kholiya on the opinion section of its website, where he wrote about his reason for leaving ABVP
Read more
Media

The Wire and Shashi Tharoor say Muslims have a greater claim on India than Hindus: Why this notion needs to be mocked and dismissed

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire columnist claims Muslims have greater claim to India than Hindus because they bury their dead, Shashi Tharoor agrees
Read more

Words from Quran cannot be used to describe a woman’s beauty: When AR Rahman was hounded by Islamic clerics

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
The song 'Noor-un-Ala-Noor' composed by AR Rahman was called 'blasphemous' by Islamic clerics at the time, and it resulted in the movie being dropped completely

While India fought Pakistan at the border in 1999, here are 6 ways in which Congress insulted Kargil victory and our war-heroes

Political History of India OpIndia Staff -
While India fought Pakistan at the border during Kargil in 1999, it was also fighting an internal enemy - the Congress party headed by Sonia Gandhi

Here are the 11 sacred places, including Jain temple and Gurudwara, the soil from which have been sent to Ayodhya for Bhoomi Pujan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The VHP, which spearheaded the Ram Mandir movement, has despatched water and soil collected from 11 sacred sites collected from Hindu and Jain temples, Sikh Gurudwaras to Ayodhya.

Nehru helped PLA forces to rampage and decimate Tibet by supplying rice in 1950s: Read details

Political History of India OpIndia Staff -
Jawaharlal Nehru had supplied rice for PLA troops in Tibet when Chinese army was rampaging and decimating the Tibetan way of life

Recently Popular

Politics

Rattled by Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir, AAP leader Syed Asad Abbas hurls sexist abuses at BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma

OpIndia Staff -
AAP leader and TV panellist Dr Syed Asad Abbas lost his cool and ended up hurling sexist abuses at BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma on live TV.
Read more
News Reports

Jewish group bullies Indian-origin student in USA for saying that Hindu ‘Swastika’ is a peace symbol and different from Nazi symbol

OpIndia Staff -
American Student Simran Tatuskar had to face a tremendous amount of bullying after she said that Hindu 'Swastika' is a peaceful symbol
Read more
Media

The Quint defends LGBT activists who exposed children to sexual imagery, advertised colouring book with nude women masturbating to students

K Bhattacharjee -
The Quint deliberately whitewashed the brainwashing of the children into the toxic ideology of gender identity politics.
Read more
News Reports

Anurag Kashyap paints late Sushant Singh Rajput as unprofessional just before Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara releases

OpIndia Staff -
In his interview with Filmfare, Anurag Kashyap has claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput sought validation from established production houses
Read more
News Reports

Azam Khan pledges to take jal-samadhi in Saryu river if not invited for Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of Ram Mandir

Jinit Jain -
Ram Mandir Nirman Muslim Kar Sevak Manch president Azam Khan says he will take jal samadhi if not invited Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan
Read more
News Reports

Significant numbers of ISIS terrorists present in Kerala and Karnataka: UN Report on terrorism

OpIndia Staff -
The UN report warns that ISIL Indian affiliate (Hind Wilayah) has about 180 to 200 active members.
Read more

Latest News

Fact-Check

No, controversial SP leader Azam Khan is not threatening Jal Samadhi if not invited to Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: A fact check

OpIndia Staff -
Azam Khan who wants to attend Bhoomi Pujan for Ram Mandir is not the SP leader, but the president of Muslim Kar Sevak Manch
Read more
News Reports

Jordan joins other Islamic nations to dissolve the radical organisation ‘Muslim Brotherhood’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Jordan's top court dissolved the transnational Islamist movement Muslim Brotherhood last week. Since 2014, the Jordanian authorities had considered it illegal, arguing its licence was not renewed under a 2014 law on political parties.
Read more
Opinions

The Wire uses turncoat NCP worker to defame ABVP

Nivan Sadh -
The Wire on 22nd July published a piece by turn-coat NCP worker Jay Kholiya on the opinion section of its website, where he wrote about his reason for leaving ABVP
Read more
Media

The Wire and Shashi Tharoor say Muslims have a greater claim on India than Hindus: Why this notion needs to be mocked and dismissed

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire columnist claims Muslims have greater claim to India than Hindus because they bury their dead, Shashi Tharoor agrees
Read more
News Reports

NIA probe unearths terror funding link with Kerala Gold smuggling accused Rameez

OpIndia Staff -
Rameez, the mastermind of gold smuggling case, was first booked in 2014, at the tender age of 20, for smuggling 15kg gold through cargo
Read more
Entertainment

Words from Quran cannot be used to describe a woman’s beauty: When AR Rahman was hounded by Islamic clerics

OpIndia Staff -
The song 'Noor-un-Ala-Noor' composed by AR Rahman was called 'blasphemous' by Islamic clerics at the time, and it resulted in the movie being dropped completely
Read more
Political History of India

While India fought Pakistan at the border in 1999, here are 6 ways in which Congress insulted Kargil victory and our war-heroes

OpIndia Staff -
While India fought Pakistan at the border during Kargil in 1999, it was also fighting an internal enemy - the Congress party headed by Sonia Gandhi
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus fight: Human trial of vaccine begins in 6 Indian cities, no major side effects yet

OpIndia Staff -
Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech, is used for human trials in several Indian cities such as Delhi, Hyderabad, Patna, Kancheepuram, and Roht
Read more
Entertainment

The Bollywood ‘gang’ gets to AR Rahman too: Read what he said about the industry hounding him and spreading rumours

OpIndia Staff -
Music maestro and Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has opened up about his experience about a vicious 'gang' that has been working tirelessly to ensure that he finds less work in Bollywood
Read more
News Reports

Here are the 11 sacred places, including Jain temple and Gurudwara, the soil from which have been sent to Ayodhya for Bhoomi Pujan

OpIndia Staff -
The VHP, which spearheaded the Ram Mandir movement, has despatched water and soil collected from 11 sacred sites collected from Hindu and Jain temples, Sikh Gurudwaras to Ayodhya.
Read more

Connect with us

237,480FansLike
415,527FollowersFollow
281,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com