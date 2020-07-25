While the preparations for laying the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is on the anvil, President of the Sri Ram Mandir Nirman Muslim Kar Sevak Manch, Azam Khan, has said that he will take jal-samadhi (fast unto death in river) in Saryu river if he is not nvited for the Bhumi pujan programme scheduled to take place on August 5.

Azam Khan, not to be confused with the SP MP with the same name, took the pledge of jal-samadhi in Saryu river, claiming that he is a lifelong devotee of Lord Rama and fought alongside others for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Claiming that Lord Rama can’t be tied to any particular religion or caste, Khan said that he also wants to be witness to the construction of the temple and contribute towards the pious work. Azam Khan was in Ayodhya where he visited Ram Lala and also paid homage at the tomb of the late Mahant Ramchandra Das Paramahamsa, the pioneer of the Ram Mandir movement.

Azam Khan further added that the venerable Hindu God Lord Rama is his idol and he, too, yearns to witness the groundbreaking ceremony of Ram Temple.

“The way Lord Rama and Lakshman took jal samadhi in Saryu, in the same manner, I will also take jal-samadhi in Saryu if not invited for the ceremony,” Khan said.

Sri Ram Mandir Nirman Muslim Kar Sevak Manch is an organisation of Muslims who have been supporting the cause of construction of a grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Azam Khan had formed the group after Supreme Court suggested both the parties in the Ayodhya Case to build consensus in the issue in 2017, before its historic verdict paving the way for construction of the temple at the previously disputed site.

PM Modi may visit the Bhumi Pujan ceremony of Shri Ram Mandir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely visit Ayodhya for Bhumi Pujan of Shri Ram Mandir on August 5. The ceremony will be graced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among several other invitees. However, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has not yet confirmed his visit. in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, fever people will be invited for the ceremony. As per sources, only 150-200 people are going to be invited for the occasion.