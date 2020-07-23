Thursday, July 23, 2020
Home News Reports Govt of India bans Greta Thunberg ‘inspired’ Fridays For Future website after they spam...
News Reports
Updated:

Govt of India bans Greta Thunberg ‘inspired’ Fridays For Future website after they spam Environment Minister’s mailbox

The 'Fridays for Future' and two other websites have been blocked on government orders and have been charged under the cognizable and punishable criminal offence under Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
11

The government of India has banned Greta Thunberg ‘inspired’ website “Fridays For Future” after it spammed mailbox of Environment Minister Prakash Javdekar by sending thousands of emails to him.

According to the reports, the ‘Fridays for Future’ and two other websites have been blocked on government orders and have been charged under the cognizable and punishable criminal offence under Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The action has been taken against the websites of ‘Let India Breathe’ and ‘There is No Earth B’, along with ‘Fridays For Future’.

Reportedly, ‘Fridays for Future’ or FFF India, had started in an online campaign on 4 June 2020 to protest against the Ministry of Environment’s Draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2020, which was issued on 23 March. The environmental activists had criticised the draft for diluting the green law and favouring rich builders. 

Following this, FFF India and climate ‘activists’ began to send several emails to email addresses for Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Environment Minister, Prakash Javdekar.

As ‘activists’ associated with FFF India began to harass the minister by spamming his email account, Prakash Javdekar lodged a complaint with Delhi Police’s Cyber Crime Unit.

On 8 July 2020, the Delhi Police sent a notice to Big Rock, the domain name registrar, under section 79(3)(B) of the IT Act 2000 to block FFF India. Along with FFF India, two more initiatives involved in similar campaigns were also blocked.

“In the above-mentioned complaint of Hon’ble Cabinet Minister Shri Prakash Javadekar regarding the incident of getting multiple emails on his email address with the subject name similar to ‘EIA 2020’,” the notice regarding FFF India read.

Image Source: Firstpost

The notice further reads, “After the investigation mainly below mentioned website is sending emails to him. Their unlawful activities on this website may disturb the peace, sovereignty of India.”

The notice further said, “The above website depicts objectionable contents and unlawful activities or terrorist act, which are dangerous for the peace, tranquillity and sovereignty of India. The publication and transmission of such objectionable contents is a cognizable and punishable criminal offence under Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.”

Fridays for Future, also known as School strike for climate, Youth for Climate, Climate Strike or Youth Strike for Climate, is an international movement of school students who take time off from class on Fridays to participate in demonstrations demanding action to prevent climate change. The movement began after student climate activist Greta Thunberg staged a protest in August 2018 outside the Swedish Parliament holding a sign that read “Skolstrejk för klimatet” or “School strike for climate”. Since then, the phrases have been used by climate activists across the world, even though they are directly not associated with Greta Thunberg.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai casts aspersions on Justice Arun Mishra after SC order on Rajasthan political crisis, deletes tweet

OpIndia Staff -
Upset over SC order on Rajasthan political crisis, Rajdeep Sardesai insinuates Justice Arun Mishra’s connection with PM Modi
Read more
News Reports

PETA’s Eid campaign: Pontificates on every Hindu festival, but still cannot dare to ask Muslims to stop slaughtering animals

OpIndia Staff -
Peta India has has claimed that they have written to authorities to stop ‘illegal’ animal transport and slaughter. However, they are yet to run a campaign asking Muslims to stop killing animals in the name of sacrifice.
Read more

Criticism of Muslim rulers trigger liberals and Islamists, as they come together to attack IAS officer on Twitter

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
IAS officer Somesh Upadhyay on Tuesday ruffled quite a few feathers by criticising the Islamic invaders who ruled India for centuries.

Bollywood celebs’ ties with Pakistan’s ISI puppets surface once again, netizens demand an investigation

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A multitude of Indian Bollywood celebrities has been hobnobbing with Pakistani businessmen and anti-India lobbyist over decades now.

India gets the first-ever Siddi lawmaker. Did you know India is home to about 60,000 people from the community which descended from Bantu people...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Siddi community are believed to be the descendants of the African Bantu tribe. They live in small rural pockets in Karnataka, Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Uttar Pradesh: 30-year-old doctor Tufail Ahmed arrested for attempting to rape a coronavirus positive girl in Aligarh

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the woman, a coronavirus positive patient was recovering in an isolation ward when Dr Tufail Ahmed allegedly raped her.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Jharkhand: In custody since April and despite strict quarantine, 3 Tablighi Jamaat women found pregnant

OpIndia Staff -
As the pregnancies of these women are not over 3 months old, it is quite evident that the Tablighi Jamaat women got pregnant while in quarantine.
Read more
News Reports

Bollywood celebs’ ties with Pakistan’s ISI puppets surface once again, netizens demand an investigation

OpIndia Staff -
A multitude of Indian Bollywood celebrities has been hobnobbing with Pakistani businessmen and anti-India lobbyist over decades now.
Read more
News Reports

OpIndia quotes ANI to name Kamal-ud-din’s son as the main culprit in journalist Vikram Joshi’s death, lands up irking the pro-Islamist lobby

OpIndia Staff -
The leftists claimed that OpIndia was trying to sensationalise and communalise Vikram Joshi's death
Read more
Entertainment

Did you feel sympathy for Pakistan after watching Raazi? ‘Calling Sehmat’ author exposes how that was done by Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
'Calling Sehmat' author Harinder Sikka on Monday took to Twitter to expose how Raazi, the Alia Bhatt film based on the book, had a different ending than his book.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Nazariya QFRG: Brainwashed children, advertised colouring book for students with nude women wearing dildos and masturbating

K Bhattacharjee -
Another shocking post of Nazariya QFRG has started gaining traction on social media.
Read more
Entertainment

Ranvir Shorey’s tweet on ‘independent film crusaders turning mainstream Bollywood flunkies’ triggers Anurag Kashyap’s elaborate meltdown

OpIndia Staff -
Ranvir tweets independent-film-crusaders turning mainstream-Bollywood-flunkies, Anurag had meltdown assuming it is about him
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Govt of India bans Greta Thunberg ‘inspired’ Fridays For Future website after they spam Environment Minister’s mailbox

OpIndia Staff -
Action has been taken against the websites of 'Let India Breathe' and 'There is No Earth B', along with 'Fridays For Future'.
Read more
News Reports

Meet Sonu Punjaban: The notorious sex racketeer who brutalised a minor girl by rubbing chilli powder on her private part and forced her into...

OpIndia Staff -
Sonu Punjaban and his accomplice were convicted under various sections of the IPC on July 16 and sentenced on July 22
Read more
News Reports

Muzaffarnagar: Body of man exhumed for autopsy a month after burial as family alleges murder by wife

OpIndia Staff -
Police exhumed the body of 33-year-old Mohd Nasir one month after the burial following his death on 24th June
Read more
News Reports

Times Now runs news claiming Amitabh Bachchan has recovered from COVID-19, Big B calls it ‘incorrigible lie’

OpIndia Staff -
Amitabh Bachchan stated that the claims made by Times Now are incorrect. He added that it is "irresponsible, fake and an incorrigible lie".
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says he has not been invited to Ram Mandir Bhumi Pooja yet

OpIndia Staff -
"I have not been invited so far. Lord Rama should bless us and Delhiites," Arvind Kejriwal said about Ram Mandi Bhumi Pooja
Read more
Crime

Meerut love jihad case: Disturbing video emerges showing how Shamshad had buried the corpses of the mother-daughter duo in his own house

OpIndia Staff -
Priya and her daughter were missing from 28 March, as revealed by her friend who was earlier in constant contact with her.
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai casts aspersions on Justice Arun Mishra after SC order on Rajasthan political crisis, deletes tweet

OpIndia Staff -
Upset over SC order on Rajasthan political crisis, Rajdeep Sardesai insinuates Justice Arun Mishra’s connection with PM Modi
Read more
News Reports

Government issues formal sanction letter for grant of Permanent Commission to women officers in Indian Army

OpIndia Staff -
The order grants Permanent Commission to Short Service Commissioned (SSC) women officers in all ten streams of Indian Army
Read more
News Reports

PETA’s Eid campaign: Pontificates on every Hindu festival, but still cannot dare to ask Muslims to stop slaughtering animals

OpIndia Staff -
Peta India has has claimed that they have written to authorities to stop ‘illegal’ animal transport and slaughter. However, they are yet to run a campaign asking Muslims to stop killing animals in the name of sacrifice.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai police bust racket of fake social media accounts, may question celebrities including Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police Crime Branch has unearthed more than 50 companies that were involved in selling fake social media followers
Read more

Connect with us

237,205FansLike
413,677FollowersFollow
279,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com