Friday, July 3, 2020
Home Politics Veer Bhogya Vasundhara, our enemies have seen your fire and fury: What PM Modi...
FeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Veer Bhogya Vasundhara, our enemies have seen your fire and fury: What PM Modi said in fiery speech to Jawans at Leh amidst India-China stand-off

Drawing inspiration from India's civilisational heritage, Narendra Modi said that the Indian soldiers are part of the same tradition that has repelled invaders since centuries.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Narendra Modi paid a surprise visit to Leh, Ladakh on Thursday
Image Credit: BJP/Twitter
61

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a surprise visit to Leh in Ladakh on Thursday. He delivered a speech to Indian Army personnel and personnel of the Indian Air Force and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police. The visit to Leh in the wake of the conflict with China at the Line of Actual Control. During his speech, he paid tribute to the warriors of Galwan Valley.

Prime Minister Modi said, “Today, I pay tribute to the soldiers who were martyred in Galwan Valley. His might, from his battle cry, the earth is still cheering him on.” “Today, every countryman’s head bowes respectfully in front of you. Today every Indian’s chest is puffed up by your bravery and might,” he added.

Narendra Modi told the soldiers, “Our enemies have seen your fire and fury. This land in Ladakh is India’s crown. It has given several brave hearts to the nation.” He also said that the entire world was witness to the might and bravery of the Indian armed forces. He added, “Your courage, your dedication to protect the valor and honor of Mother Bharati is incomparable. Your livelihood is not less than anyone in life. In these difficult circumstances, no one in the world can compete against the height at which you protect and serve as a shield of Maa Bharati.”

The Prime Minister also invoked the spirit of ‘Veer Bhogya Vasundhara’ during his speech. He said, “We say here, Veer Bhogya Vasundhara. That is, the Veer (valorous) protect the motherland with the strength of his weapon. This land is heroic. Our strength and determination to protect it is as high as the Himalayas.”

In a not-so-subtle dig at China, Narendra Modi said, “The era of expansionism is over. The world has moved on to the path of development. The expansionist forces have ruined the world in the last century. But they have either been defeated or forgotten in history.” He also emphasised that peace is not a virtue that can be forced by the weak. Consistently, India is expanding its power on land, water and air.

Drawing inspiration from India’s civilisational heritage, Narendra Modi said that the Indian soldiers are part of the same tradition that has repelled invaders since centuries. He said that we are the same people who worship Bansuridhari Krishna (flutist Krishna) but also idolise the same Krishna who wields the Sudarshan Chakra. He also said that whenever he takes a decision for India’s national security, he thinks of two mothers, one is Maa Bharti and the other is the mother who gave birth to brave-hearts such as the Indian soldiers defending the country’s borders.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsNarnedra Modi at Leh

Trending now

Politics

Veer Bhogya Vasundhara, our enemies have seen your fire and fury: What PM Modi said in fiery speech to Jawans at Leh amidst India-China...

OpIndia Staff -
Narendra Modi emphasised that peace is not a virtue that can be forced by the weak. Consistently, India is expanding its power on land, water and air.
Read more
News Reports

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s daughter Amrit Singh works for George Soros’ Open Society Justice Initiative

OpIndia Staff -
Amrit Singh, the daughter of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, is associated with one of George Soros's initiatives.
Read more

Amidst India-China stand-off, PM Modi makes a surprise visit to Ladakh along with CDS Bipin Rawat: See pictures

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Nimu forward base is located at 11,000 feet from sea level. This base, located amidst very difficult terrain, is surrounded by the Zanskar range and Indus River.

Pakistani Bollywood ‘event manager’ accused of terror links blacklisted by Home Ministry: Here are the details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
G Kishan Reddy said that Ministry of External Affairs has apprised that Pakistan Bollywood event manager Rehan Siddiqui has been blacklisted

Salman wore a helmet, fired at Hindus, emptied magazine, Delhi anti-Hindu riots accused confess: Charge sheet filed in the murder of Dilbar Negi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Three accused Muslim men in the brutal murder of the 20-year-old Hindu youth Dilbar Negi have confessed before the Delhi police that they indulged in indiscriminate firing on Hindus

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali to be interrogated by Mumbai Police in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput had sent shockwaves in the film industry and given rise to heated debates about nepotism within the industry

Recently Popular

Editor's picks

Swara Bhasker starrer web series gets record low ratings, leftist elites claim it is because she opposes BJP, not because it is bad

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhaskar starrer 'Rasbhari' streaming on Amazon Prime has got record low ratings on IMDb.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: Was Wikipedia updated with time of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death even before he had died

OpIndia Staff -
Various social media users have come up with conspiracy theories surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more
Media

Kolkata’s Telegraph reports satirical tweet as real to show Modi govt banning TikTok in poor light

OpIndia Staff -
In a bid to prove that Central government ban on Chinese apps like TikTok was a bad decision, Kolkata based leftist portal 'The Telegraph' today reported a satirical tweet as real.
Read more
News Reports

Complaint registered against Hindustan Times reporter Srishti Jaswal for her Hinduphobic tweet against Lord Krishna

OpIndia Staff -
Complaint filed against journalist Srishti Jaswal for saing that Lord Krishna was womanizer, fuckboi, and commitment phobic maniac
Read more
News Reports

Nandi idol desecrated in Rajkot for “sensational” TikTok video, two people arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Police arrest Jayesh Chudasma and Dinesh Mahida for kicking a Nandi idol in Rajkot to make a sensational TikTok video
Read more
Opinions

Dubai: Chimera on a spiral towards its death

Lakshmisha K S -
So are we going to see death of Dubai in 2020, is this the end of it. The answer is no, while the above factors are going to impact Dubai, some of these take a longer-term to play out.
Read more

Latest News

Politics

Veer Bhogya Vasundhara, our enemies have seen your fire and fury: What PM Modi said in fiery speech to Jawans at Leh amidst India-China...

OpIndia Staff -
Narendra Modi emphasised that peace is not a virtue that can be forced by the weak. Consistently, India is expanding its power on land, water and air.
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi’s Leh visit hits the intended target, China issues statement talking about “escalation of situation” and “diplomacy”

OpIndia Staff -
China has said that efforts are on to reduce tension, and no party should do anything that can escalate the situation.
Read more
News Reports

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s daughter Amrit Singh works for George Soros’ Open Society Justice Initiative

OpIndia Staff -
Amrit Singh, the daughter of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, is associated with one of George Soros's initiatives.
Read more
News Reports

Bharat Biotech-ICMR to launch indigenous coronavirus vaccine COVAXIN by August 15

OpIndia Staff -
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech successfully developed Coronavirus vaccine COVAXIN™ in collaboration with the ICMR and NIV
Read more
News Reports

Australia: Security guards at five-star hotel had sex with quarantined travellers, Melbourne hit with second wave of coronavirus outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
The state government in Victoria has announced a judicial inquiry into its hotel quarantine program, after the allegations of security staff fraternising with quarantined guests emerged after the recent spike in coronavirus cases.
Read more
News Reports

Hindustan Times distances itself from journalist Srishti Jaswal’s Hinduphobic tweets, suspends her from duties and orders probe

OpIndia Staff -
Hindustan Times said that Srishti Jaswal was suspended after her Hinduphobic tweet and a code of conduct committee has been set up
Read more
News Reports

Ahmed Patel questioned for 26 hours over 3 days, asked ‘128 questions’ in connection with Rs.14,500 crore Sterling Biotech scam

OpIndia Staff -
During the three days of questioning, Ahmed Patel was grilled for more than 26 hours and was asked 128 questions in connection with the money laundering case against Gujarat based Chetan Sandesara and Nitin Sandesara.
Read more
News Reports

Who is Vikas Dubey, the former BSP leader wanted in 60 cases, who killed 8 police personnel last night in an ambush

OpIndia Staff -
As the police team reached the spot, they were ambushed by Dubey's men who were prepared with arms on the roof of a building and continuously shot at them. They had also blocked the way with a JCB machine.
Read more
News Reports

Amidst India-China stand-off, PM Modi makes a surprise visit to Ladakh along with CDS Bipin Rawat: See pictures

OpIndia Staff -
The Nimu forward base is located at 11,000 feet from sea level. This base, located amidst very difficult terrain, is surrounded by the Zanskar range and Indus River.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani Bollywood ‘event manager’ accused of terror links blacklisted by Home Ministry: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
G Kishan Reddy said that Ministry of External Affairs has apprised that Pakistan Bollywood event manager Rehan Siddiqui has been blacklisted
Read more

Connect with us

234,279FansLike
396,417FollowersFollow
267,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com