NCP’s Majeed Memon miffed with alliance partner, says Uddhav Thackeray should not attend Ram Mandir Bhoomi Puja

While the Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has asserted that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will positively attend the Bhoomi pujan ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, alliance partner NCP’s Majeed Memon has advised the Sena supremo to refrain from promoting any religious activity in his capacity as the chief minister of Maharashtra.

Memon took to Twitter to express his objection with the likelihood of Uddhav Thackeray attending the ceremony in Ayodhya. “Uddhav Thackeray is among invitees for Bhoomi pujan of Ram Temple. He may participate in respecting COVID 19 restrictions in his personal capacity. The head of a secular democracy should refrain from promoting a particular religious activity,” Memon tweeted.

Sanjay Raut claims Uddhav Thackeray will attend Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan

Though Memon demurred at the prospect of the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance between the ideologically different parties of Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP, would attend the ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Sanjay Raut, the outspoken spokesperson of Shiv Sena, said that Uddhav Thackeray will definitely attend the function as his party paved the way for the construction of the Ram Temple and removed roadblocks in the temple construction.

Refuting the existence of rifts between the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance partners, Raut asserted that the three political parties in the alliance have varying ideologies but they work on a common minimum programme.

“This is a government of three parties, and nowhere in the MVA’s formation, it is written we have to have consensus on an issue. As a government, it has to be run with unanimity to implement the programmes for the people as per the common minimum programme,” Raut said.

On Sunday, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had criticised the Central government over having misplaced priorities in the times of pandemic. “Eradication of Covid-19 is the priority of the Maharashtra government, but some people think constructing a temple will help in its mitigation,” Pawar said. With Pawar stressing that the Maharashtra government’s focus is on battling the spread of coronavirus, it remains to be seen if Uddhav Thackeray will defy Pawar and attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple.

Even Shiv Sena’s other alliance partner, Congress echoed Pawar’s concerns and claimed that the central government was diverting people’s attention from its bungling up of the coronavirus crisis.

PM Modi may likely attend the groundbreaking ceremony in Ayodhya

The ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony is scheduled to be held at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and PM Modi is likely to attend it on August 5. The ceremony will be graced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among several other invitees. However, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has not yet confirmed his visit.

Reportedly, an estimated 100-150 guests will be allowed at the said event. The foundation laying ceremony will mark the beginning of the construction of the grand temple that is expected to take about 3 years to complete. Kameshwar Chaupal who serves as a trustee of the Ram Temple Trust informed that they are expecting the Prime Minister’s arrival in the temple town of August 5. He added that all government standard operating procedures (SOPs) with respect to safety against coronavirus will be ensured during the Bhumi Pujan.