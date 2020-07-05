The Kanpur police have reportedly questioned a lineworker who had disconnected the power line of the village when police had come to arrest the hardened criminal Vikas Dubey. On interrogation, he revealed that the electricity supply was cut off on the orders of a caller from the Chaubepur police station.

As per the report, the phone number that was used to call the man belonged to a policeman. The power supply was disconnected for about an hour. Reportedly, the officer had initially called the Rauslabad Power Station, followed by Shivli Power House. As per reports, the cops are investigating whether the power supply was disconnected to benefit Vikas Dubey or cause him inconvenience to ease the arrest.

According to a report by Jagran, when the cops reached the village, there was no electricity. Interestingly, the village has an uninterrupted electric supply at night. However, a solar light was burning outside Dubey’s house. 8 police personnel are being suspected of leaking information about the raid to Dubey. They include two constables, a head constable, four sepoys, and a home guard. Their numbers were found on the contact list of two phones that were recovered from the house of Vikas Dubey.

SP denies police complicity

While all have claimed to be innocent, the phone numbers of about 24 police officers from in and around Kanpur were discovered from the seized cell phones. 8 of them are reportedly posted in Chaubepur and Shivrajpur police stations. A senior officer had informed that the accused cops would be booked under the law if they were found guilty. The Kanpur police are now investigating the minute details in the case. However, Superintendent of Police Brajesh Kumar Srivastava denied allegations of involvement of any police officer in informing Vikas Dubey of the raid at his house. Cops have arrested the Sub-divisional officer and another employee of the substation in connection to the case.

Aide of Vikas Dubey arrested

The Kanpur police had reportedly arrested an aide of gangster Vikas Dubey in Kalyanpur in Uttar Pradesh, following an encounter on Saturday night. The accomplice has been identified as one Daya Shankar Agnihotri. He informed that Dubey had received a call from the cops before they came to arrest him. He added that Dubey had called around 25-30 people and had fired shots at the police. In his defence, Agnihotri said, “I was locked inside the house at the time of encounter. Therefore, I saw nothing.” Dubey has been on the run from the law enforcement authorities.

Vikas Dubey sets up an ambush, kills 8 policemen

In a shocking incident, eight police personnel, including Deputy SP Devendra Mishra, were killed and six cops were injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur during a police raid to nab a hardened criminal and murderer Vikas Dubey’s house on July 2 late night. According to the reports, a team of Uttar Pradesh had gone to raid an area in search of criminal Vikas Dubey in Chaubepur in Kanpur. The raid was carried out at 1 am on the intervening night of July 2-3 in Bithoor area in Chaubepur. As the police team reached the spot, they were ambushed by Dubey’s men who were prepared with arms on the roof of a building and continuously shot at them. Shockingly, the criminals had already stationed a JCB machine on the road to block the police team. UP police have informed that the operation is still going on and forensic teams are at the spot.