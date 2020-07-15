Rahul Gandhi today while addressing student leaders associated with Congress’ students wing said that those young leaders who are quitting the party are actually in a way opening doors for the newer young leaders.

If anybody wants to leave the party they will. It opens the door for young leaders like you, said Rahul Gandhi at an NSUI meeting today: Sources (file pic) pic.twitter.com/jxG0NTgNlO — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020

Citing sources, news agency ANI reported that while addressing NSUI meeting today, the former Congress President said, “If anybody wants to leave the party they will. It opens the door for young leaders like you.” It is speculated that Rahul Gandhi took a dig on Sachin Pilot who has been rebelling against Congress and has been very vocal about his disappointment with the party leadership.

Randeep Surjewala says story is incorrect

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala has, however, stated that the ANI story about Rahul Gandhi’s remarks are incorrect.

This story is factually incorrect: Randeep Singh Surjewala statement to ANI https://t.co/qC5r4Fe70g — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020

Congress party disintegrating

Earlier this year, Jyotiraditya Scindia quit Congress and joined the BJP. Sachin Pilot, another Congress leader and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister was also sacked. Sanjay Jha, former Congress spokesperson was also unceremoniously removed from the party yesterday after he spoke in favour of Pilot.