Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Updated:

Congress govt used sedition law against its own minister: Sachin Pilot says he’s hurt but wont join BJP

In an interview with India Today, Pilot said that he skipped the July 13 CLP meet held at Gehlot's residence because his self respect was hurt. He said that the state police served him notice under sedition law, the law their party had promised to repeal.

Sachin Pilot says he wont be joining the BJP (image courtesy: thewire.in)
Sachin Pilot has expressed disappointment at Ashok Gehlot-run Rajasthan government and said that the government has failed to try and fulfil the promise it made to the people who voted for them.

In an interview with India Today, Pilot said that he skipped the July 13 CLP meet held at Gehlot’s residence because his self respect was hurt. He said that the state police served him notice under sedition law, the law their party had promised to repeal. “If you remember the Congress party manifesto for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, we talked about repealing the draconian sedition laws. And here a Congress government was using it against its own minister,” he told India Today.

Refuting Gehlot’s allegations that Pilot is working with the BJP to topple his government, Pilot said, “I have worked hard to make Congress win in Rajasthan. Why will I work against my own party?” On being sacked by the party, Pilot said it is yet to sink in and he will take further decision after discussing with his followers.

He further clarified that he is not going to join the BJP. He also clarified that he has not met ex-Congress leader and now a BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia in past six months. There were rumours that Scindia might try to get Pilot into BJP fold. Scindia too quit Congress earlier this year after being sidelined by the party.

Pilot said that contrary to popular opinion, he did not hold grudge for not being made the Chief Minister of Rajasthan despite leading the party to victory. “It’s not about becoming the chief minister. I did stake claim for the post of chief minister after I had led the party to victory in 2018. I had valid reasons. I took charge of the party when we were reduced to 21 seats in a house of 200,” he said. However, he expressed disappointment that despite Gehlot’s poor performance in past elections of state and general elections, he was made the Chief Minister.

“He promised a handsome tally for Congress in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress candidate could not win even in Gehlot’s own booth. That’s his experience. Yet, I accepted Rahul Gandhi’s decision to make him the CM,” he said. He said that he became the deputy Chief Minister on insistence of Rahul Gandhi despite his original reluctance. “Rahul ji had asked Gehlot ji to make arrangement for an equitable distribution of power and work. Instead, the CM made it an agenda to corner and humiliate me and prevent me from delivering my commitments to my people,” he sad.

Pilot told India Today that after Rahul Gandhi quit as Congress President, Gehlot and his supporters in Congress “ganged up” against him and since then it has been a struggle for him to protect his self-respect. He further said that none of the Gandhi family members have reached out to him to address his grievances. “I did not have any communication with Congress president Sonia Gandhi ji and Rahul Gandhi ji. Priyanka Gandhi ji spoke to me over phone. It was a personal conversation. It did not lead to any resolution,” he said.

Refuting rumours that he demanded a post of Chief Minister, Pilot said all he wanted was a respectable working environment so promise of equitable work distribution was worked upon. “I repeat, it’s not about power, position or privilege. It’s about dignity and the freedom to work,” he said.

Sachin Pilot has expressed disappointment at Ashok Gehlot-run Rajasthan government and said that the government has failed to try and fulfil the promise it made to the people who voted for them.
Muslim Congress leaders pressurise Maharashtra govt to allow Bakri Eid sacrifice even as Shiv Sena-led govt puts several restrictions on Ganesh Utsav

Ahead of the Islamic festival, the Muslim leaders have reportedly expressed their concerns to the government regarding the preparedness and arrangements of cattle mandis (makeshift market) in the city amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump attacks China again, says US holds it responsible for concealing the virus and unleashing it upon the world

Donald Trump again attacked China and accused the communist country of concealing the coronavirus and unleashing it upon the world.

Melting French glacier lead to resurfacing of Indian newspapers which could be from 1966 plane crash

Air India 101 had collided in the summit of the Mont Blanc mountain range on January 24, 1966, killing all 117 people on board

Gandhi family’s Associated Journals Limited “unethically” took possession of land meant for SC/ST hostel in Mumbai, says report

Land sanctioned for Dalits hostel was taken over by AJL and converted into a commercial property, says report.

Rajasthan crisis deepens: Congress fires Sachin Pilot as Deputy CM and state Congress chief, accuses him conspiring with BJP to destabilise govt

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala today announced that Congress rebel leader Sachin Pilot has been sacked as Rajasthan state Congress chief and removed from his post of Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

AIB co-founder Rohan Joshi, who wanted entire Pawar family dead, deactivates his Twitter account

AIB co-founder Rohan Joshi has deactivated his account after screenshots of his abusive tweets against politicians went viral .
The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Amidst rising demand to boycott Chinese products, Bollywood actor Karthik Aryan drops multi-crore endorsement deal with Oppo

Karthik Aryan has become the first Bollywood actor to drop a multi-crore deal with a Chinese brand.
At least 7 stand-up comedians deactivate or protect their Twitter accounts after netizens dredge up deplorable old tweets and videos

Unnerved by the possibility that they might be entrapped in a legal dispute, comedians deactivate/protect their Twitter account after users highlighted their reprehensible old tweets insulting Hindu Gods and Goddesses
Did you know Farooq Abdullah’s daughter Sara Abdullah had a rough time convincing her family for marrying ‘Hindu’ boy Sachin Pilot: Read details

Sara Abdullah had to suffer a lot of hardship to marry Sachin Pilot because her family did not want her to marry a 'Hindu' man.
‘Drone boy’ Prathap NM makes a statement after OpIndia fact-check: Here is why his explanation makes little sense

'Drone boy' Prathap NM says he won't show his drones due to intellectual property issues, but will show certificates from unregistered events
Kerala nun rape case: Accused Franco Mulakkal tests positive for coronavirus after court issued non-bailable warrant

Kerala nun rape accused Bishop of Jalandhar Franco Mulakkal tested positive for covid-19, after the Kottayam trial court cancelled his bail and issued non-bailable warrant.
Congress govt used sedition law against its own minister: Sachin Pilot says he’s hurt but wont join BJP

Sachin Pilot has expressed disappointment at Ashok Gehlot-run Rajasthan government and said that the government has failed to try and fulfil the promise it made to the people who voted for them.
Comedians apologise to the Maharashtra CM, HM, Aaditya Thackeray and Raj Thackeray for cracking jokes on Shivaji Maharaj

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim Congress leaders pressurise Maharashtra govt to allow Bakri Eid sacrifice even as Shiv Sena-led govt puts several restrictions on Ganesh Utsav

Ahead of the Islamic festival, the Muslim leaders have reportedly expressed their concerns to the government regarding the preparedness and arrangements of cattle mandis (makeshift market) in the city amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Trump attacks China again, says US holds it responsible for concealing the virus and unleashing it upon the world

Donald Trump again attacked China and accused the communist country of concealing the coronavirus and unleashing it upon the world.
Kerala racket smuggled 150 kgs of gold since September 2019: NIA

The NIA had arrested two key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, from Bengaluru on Saturday
Did you know Farooq Abdullah’s daughter Sara Abdullah had a rough time convincing her family for marrying ‘Hindu’ boy Sachin Pilot: Read details

Sara Abdullah had to suffer a lot of hardship to marry Sachin Pilot because her family did not want her to marry a 'Hindu' man.
Google to join hands with Prasar Bharati for edutainment series to help business owners amid Covid-19

Google and Prasar Bharati to bring edutainment series for small businesses amid Covid-19 pandemic
‘I swear by Kashmiri mothers and sisters that I will wear a suicide jacket to destroy a Temple built in Pakistan’: Pakistani man in...

Islamists in Pakistan had recently opposed the construction of Shri Krishna temple in Islamabad, the country’s capital.
