Monday, July 13, 2020
Home News Reports Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot says Gehlot government has lost majority, Congress MLAs to...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot says Gehlot government has lost majority, Congress MLAs to meet CM

As per reports, while many Congress MLAs and senior leaders were seen meeting Gehlot to show their support for him, a few Congress MLAs, including Inder Raj Gurjar, PR Meena, Rakesh Pareek and more were untraceable till Sunday night.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Pilot claims Gehlot government has lost majority
Pilot said that Rajasthan government is no longer in Majority (Image Credit: Hindu)
3

There is a battle for leadership going on in Rajasthan and it does not look good for Congress. The struggle between deputy CM Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot has come to a point where Pilot has claimed that the state government is no longer in the majority. Congress has scheduled a legislative meeting on Monday morning.

The state police have registered an FIR against Pilot for allegedly plotting to topple the government. A special police team called Pilot to join the investigation and irked Pilot further and he released an official statement that Gehlot had lost majority. Pilot has claimed that he has the support of 30 Congress MLAs along with some independent ones.

Pilot met Scindia

Pilot also met Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday in Delhi, who had recently left the post of general secretary, Congress, and joined BJP. His departure made it possible for BJP to form government in Madhya Pradesh by removing Kamal Nath from the chief minister’s seat. The alleged meeting between the two young leaders has raised the speculations that BJP is supporting Pilot. Scindia said in a statement that Pilot is being sidelined by the Congress.

Reports have also stated that Sachin Pilot is scheduled to meet BJP’s JP Nadda today. However, a report in News 18 claimed from ‘BJP sources’ that no meeting has been scheduled between JP Nadda and Sachin Pilot and

There are speculations that Congress’s number is not at risk in Rajasthan and Gehlot is prepared to face any attempts of BJP and Pilot to topple his government. Last night, during a press conference, Congress party said that 109 MLAs had signed a letter to ‘express their support’ for the party. Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande added, “A whip has been issued to all party MLAs to be mandatorily present at Congress Legislature Party meeting to be held tomorrow morning. Strict disciplinary action will be taken against any MLA who is absent without mentioning personal/special reason.”

Congress MLAs to meet CM

On Monday at 10:30 AM, the Congress legislature party will meet at the chief minister’s residence. As [er reports, it was scheduled for late Sunday night but got postponed after the central leadership asked Ajay Maken, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Avinash Pande to manage the crisis. The said meeting is an attempt to show strength by Gehlot.

While many Congress MLAs and senior leaders were seen meeting Gehlot to show their support for him, a few Congress MLAs, including Inder Raj Gurjar, PR Meena, Rakesh Pareek and more were untraceable. CM Gehlot had earlier tweeted, “CM, deputy CM, the chief whip, some other ministers and MLAs have received notices from SOG to record their statements in connection with Congress legislature party’s complaint regarding horse-trading by BJP. It is not appropriate to present it differently by some media outlets.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsPilot BJP Congress, Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan, Rajasthan congress govt

Trending now

News Reports

Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot says Gehlot government has lost majority, Congress MLAs to meet CM

OpIndia Staff -
Congress legislative party members are to meet at CM's residence to show support at 10.30 am today.
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: Sex racket unearthed in Bhopal, 68-year-old newspaper owner Pyare Mian arrested for raping a minor

OpIndia Staff -
A case has been currently registered under POCSO and other relevant sections against 68-year-old Pyare Mian and his 21-year-old secretary, Sweety.
Read more

Amid political crisis in Rajasthan Congress, news agencies and media houses publish report based on fake Twitter account of Sarah Pilot

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Media houses publish report on Rajasthan Congress political crisis based on fake Twitter account of Sachin Pilot's wife Sarah Pilot

Amid Rajasthan political crisis, ‘rebel’ Sachin Pilot meets former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
'Rebel' Congress leader Sachin Pilot met former Congress leader and BJP politician Jyotiraditya Scindia in Delhi amid Rajasthan political crisis

Agrima Joshua apologising to Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance shows that the Woke slogan of ‘speaking truth to power’ is only an excuse to undermine...

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Agrima Joshua tagged Aditya Thackeray and asserted that she was convinced that it was BJP supporters trolling her in the guise of Shiv Sena.

Kerala Gold smuggling case accused arrested in Bengaluru, opposition parties accuse Pinarayi Vijayan govt of facilitating the escape

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Two key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair arrested from Bengaluru by NIA

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap NM makes a statement after OpIndia fact-check: Here is why his explanation makes little sense

OpIndia Staff -
'Drone boy' Prathap NM says he won't show his drones due to intellectual property issues, but will show certificates from unregistered events
Read more
Politics

Sachin Pilot reaches Delhi with 25 MLAs amid speculations of Rajasthan government collapse, Gehlot holds late night meetings

OpIndia Staff -
Ashok Gehlot claimed that the State government was stable and would continue to remain so despite all efforts to the contrary
Read more
News Reports

Pakistanis are shocked that Turkish actress does not cover herself head-to-toe in real life like her role in TV show Ertugrul, slams for wearing...

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani Islamists troll Turkish actress Esra Bilgiç for her modern clothing, not traditional dress like her historical role in a TV show
Read more
Entertainment

Stand-up comedian apologises for insulting memorial to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Arabian sea after MNS workers vandalised studio

OpIndia Staff -
The stand-up 'comedian' Agrima Joshua had made scornfully derisive remarks in her video against the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial that is going to be erected in the Arabian Sea
Read more
Opinions

Aakar Patel abuses Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar – reasons go beyond hatred for Modi

K Bhattacharjee -
The 'Woke' secular-liberal camp of current times is defined by its elitist arrogance and crass snobbery. 'Human rights activist' Aakar Patel is one such specimen.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot says Gehlot government has lost majority, Congress MLAs to meet CM

OpIndia Staff -
Congress legislative party members are to meet at CM's residence to show support at 10.30 am today.
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: Sex racket unearthed in Bhopal, 68-year-old newspaper owner Pyare Mian arrested for raping a minor

OpIndia Staff -
A case has been currently registered under POCSO and other relevant sections against 68-year-old Pyare Mian and his 21-year-old secretary, Sweety.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Amid political crisis in Rajasthan Congress, news agencies and media houses publish report based on fake Twitter account of Sarah Pilot

OpIndia Staff -
Media houses publish report on Rajasthan Congress political crisis based on fake Twitter account of Sachin Pilot's wife Sarah Pilot
Read more
News Reports

Former RSS pracharak, Hindu Samhati founder Tapan Ghosh succumbs to Coronavirus in Kolkata

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu right wing leader in West Bengal and Hindu Samhiti founder Tapan Ghosh dies of COVID-19 in Kolkata hospital
Read more
News Reports

Raza Academy demands ban on Islamic movie ‘Muhammad: The Messenger of God’, warns of ‘law and order problems’

OpIndia Staff -
The Raza Academy has issued a statement demanding a ban on the 2015 movie 'Muhammad: The Messenger of God' by Majid Majidi.
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that Pakistan had awarded Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden with ‘Hilal-i-Pakistan’

OpIndia Staff -
In 2008 Joe Biden and Richard Lugar were awarded 'Hilal-i-Pakistan', the second highest civilian award in Pakistan
Read more
News Reports

Pope says he is pained to see the transformation of Hagia Sophia into mosque by Turkish government

OpIndia Staff -
Pope Francis said on Sunday that he was pained to see the transformation of Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia museum into a mosque
Read more
Politics

Jyotiraditya Scindia says Sachin Pilot is being sidelined by Congress party during ongoing political drama in Rajasthan

OpIndia Staff -
Jyotiraditya Scindia has issued a statement over the political drama unfolding in Rajasthan.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact-Check: Is the West Bengal government recruiting only Muslims in its latest recruitment drive?

OpIndia Staff -
The WhatsApp message claims that only Muslims have been employed by the West Bengal government for a particular post.
Read more

Connect with us

235,829FansLike
405,313FollowersFollow
273,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com