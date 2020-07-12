Sunday, July 12, 2020
Home Politics Jyotiraditya Scindia says Sachin Pilot is being sidelined by Congress party during ongoing political...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Jyotiraditya Scindia says Sachin Pilot is being sidelined by Congress party during ongoing political drama in Rajasthan

The statement came after Sachin Pilot met Jyotiraditya Scindia. It is to remembered that the latter had quit the Congress party only recently to join the BJP and a horde of MLAs in Madhya Pradesh had followed in his wake.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Jyotiraditya Scindia claims Sachin Pilot is being sidelined by the Congress party
Image Credit: Indian Express
1

Jyotiraditya Scindia has issued a statement over the political drama unfolding in Rajasthan. He said that he is sad to see Sachin Pilot being sidelined by the Congress party and persecuted by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. According to Scindia, the treatment being meted out to Sachin Pilot demonstrates that talent and capability is valued little in the Congress party.

The statement came after Sachin Pilot met Jyotiraditya Scindia. It is to remembered that the latter had quit the Congress party only recently to join the BJP and a horde of MLAs in Madhya Pradesh had followed in his wake. In quite a similar fashion, Sachin Pilot is reported to have taken 25 MLAs from Rajasthan to Delhi.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had called for a meeting of Cabinet Ministers at his residence and asked all Congress MLAs to write a letter in his support. Following the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections, a power tussle ensued between Congress old guard Ashok Gehlot and youth leader Sachin pilot for the coveted post of the Chief Minister. Eventually, Gehlot was made the CM, and Pilot was sidelined. The divide between the two factions, within the State government, seemed to have widened over time.

It appears that there is a very real possibility that Sachin Pilot will jump ship in the near future. His meeting with Jyotiraditya Scindia and the statement issued by the newly ordained BJP leader does point towards it. However, it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds moving forward.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsRajasthan political crisis

Trending now

News Reports

Amid Rajasthan political crisis, ‘rebel’ Sachin Pilot meets former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia

OpIndia Staff -
'Rebel' Congress leader Sachin Pilot met former Congress leader and BJP politician Jyotiraditya Scindia in Delhi amid Rajasthan political crisis
Read more
Opinions

Agrima Joshua apologising to Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance shows that the Woke slogan of ‘speaking truth to power’ is only an excuse to undermine...

K Bhattacharjee -
Agrima Joshua tagged Aditya Thackeray and asserted that she was convinced that it was BJP supporters trolling her in the guise of Shiv Sena.
Read more

Kerala Gold smuggling case accused arrested in Bengaluru, opposition parties accuse Pinarayi Vijayan govt of facilitating the escape

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Two key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair arrested from Bengaluru by NIA

Aakar Patel abuses Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar – reasons go beyond hatred for Modi

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
The 'Woke' secular-liberal camp of current times is defined by its elitist arrogance and crass snobbery. 'Human rights activist' Aakar Patel is one such specimen.

The Caravan’s ‘health journalist’ is upset that BMC sanitised the Bachchans’ residence after Amitabh and Abhishek test positive for coronavirus

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Health journalist Vidya Krishnan shows ignorance of health protocol for Coronavirus, objects to sanitisation of COVID-19 patient

Sachin Pilot quitting Congress? Kapil Sibal ‘worried’ for Congress, tweets about ‘horses leaving stables’

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Political crisis in Rajasthan seems have deepened as senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal took to Twitter to express his concern for the grand old party.

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap NM makes a statement after OpIndia fact-check: Here is why his explanation makes little sense

OpIndia Staff -
'Drone boy' Prathap NM says he won't show his drones due to intellectual property issues, but will show certificates from unregistered events
Read more
Politics

Sachin Pilot reaches Delhi with 25 MLAs amid speculations of Rajasthan government collapse, Gehlot holds late night meetings

OpIndia Staff -
Ashok Gehlot claimed that the State government was stable and would continue to remain so despite all efforts to the contrary
Read more
Entertainment

Stand-up comedian apologises for insulting memorial to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Arabian sea after MNS workers vandalised studio

OpIndia Staff -
The stand-up 'comedian' Agrima Joshua had made scornfully derisive remarks in her video against the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial that is going to be erected in the Arabian Sea
Read more
Entertainment

Sony Liv criticised for ‘spine chilling’ promotional of its thriller Undekhi after people receive calls from a man whose life is ‘under threat’

OpIndia Staff -
Sony Liv was criticised for the promotional of its web series Undekhi that released on Friday.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

‘Maaro, Kafiro ko Maaro’: From creating fake alibi to mobilising thousands of Muslims against Hindus, read what Tahir Hussain did in his own words

Nupur J Sharma -
Disclosure Statement in the chargesheet which was narrated and signed by Tahir Hussain in his own words, reveal a sinister design during Delhi riots
Read more

Latest News

Politics

Jyotiraditya Scindia says Sachin Pilot is being sidelined by Congress party during ongoing political drama in Rajasthan

OpIndia Staff -
Jyotiraditya Scindia has issued a statement over the political drama unfolding in Rajasthan.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact-Check: Is the West Bengal government recruiting only Muslims in its latest recruitment drive?

OpIndia Staff -
The WhatsApp message claims that only Muslims have been employed by the West Bengal government for a particular post.
Read more
News Reports

Amid Rajasthan political crisis, ‘rebel’ Sachin Pilot meets former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia

OpIndia Staff -
'Rebel' Congress leader Sachin Pilot met former Congress leader and BJP politician Jyotiraditya Scindia in Delhi amid Rajasthan political crisis
Read more
Opinions

Agrima Joshua apologising to Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance shows that the Woke slogan of ‘speaking truth to power’ is only an excuse to undermine...

K Bhattacharjee -
Agrima Joshua tagged Aditya Thackeray and asserted that she was convinced that it was BJP supporters trolling her in the guise of Shiv Sena.
Read more
News Reports

Hema Malini refutes rumours that she is admitted in hospital for breathing problem

OpIndia Staff -
After rumours spread on social media the Hema Malini is in hospital for breathing problem, Hema and daugher Esha deny the rumours
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: US President Donald Trump spotted wearing a mask for the first time after refusing to do so in the past

OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump seen wearing a mask for the first time during the Coronavirus pandemic during his visit to a military medical facility
Read more
News Reports

After converting Hagia Sophia to mosque, Turkish President Erdogan vows to liberate Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem

OpIndia Staff -
Turkey hints at 'liberation of al-Aqsa' in Jerusalem, connects it to re-conversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque
Read more
News Reports

UNSC Sanctions Committee approves restoration of bank accounts of Hafiz Saeed and other LeT terrorists

OpIndia Staff -
Besides Hafiz Saeed, the bank accounts of Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Salam Bhuttavi, Haji M Ashraf, and Yahya Mujahid have been restored.
Read more
News Reports

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya test positive for Covid-19, Bachchan residence declared containment zone

OpIndia Staff -
After Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek, now Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya test positive for Covid-19
Read more
News Reports

Kerala Gold smuggling case accused arrested in Bengaluru, opposition parties accuse Pinarayi Vijayan govt of facilitating the escape

OpIndia Staff -
Two key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair arrested from Bengaluru by NIA
Read more

Connect with us

235,752FansLike
404,833FollowersFollow
273,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com