Jyotiraditya Scindia has issued a statement over the political drama unfolding in Rajasthan. He said that he is sad to see Sachin Pilot being sidelined by the Congress party and persecuted by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. According to Scindia, the treatment being meted out to Sachin Pilot demonstrates that talent and capability is valued little in the Congress party.

Sad to see my erstwhile colleague, @SachinPilot too, being sidelined and persecuted by Rajasthan CM, @ashokgehlot51 . Shows that talent and capability find little credence in the @INCIndia . — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 12, 2020

The statement came after Sachin Pilot met Jyotiraditya Scindia. It is to remembered that the latter had quit the Congress party only recently to join the BJP and a horde of MLAs in Madhya Pradesh had followed in his wake. In quite a similar fashion, Sachin Pilot is reported to have taken 25 MLAs from Rajasthan to Delhi.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had called for a meeting of Cabinet Ministers at his residence and asked all Congress MLAs to write a letter in his support. Following the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections, a power tussle ensued between Congress old guard Ashok Gehlot and youth leader Sachin pilot for the coveted post of the Chief Minister. Eventually, Gehlot was made the CM, and Pilot was sidelined. The divide between the two factions, within the State government, seemed to have widened over time.

It appears that there is a very real possibility that Sachin Pilot will jump ship in the near future. His meeting with Jyotiraditya Scindia and the statement issued by the newly ordained BJP leader does point towards it. However, it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds moving forward.