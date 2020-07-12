Amidst political crisis, Sachin Pilot meets another rebel Jyotiraditya Scindia

On Sunday, ‘rebel’ Congress leader Sachin Pilot has reportedly met BJP politician Jyotiraditya Scindia in Delhi, amidst the political chaos in Rajasthan. Reportedly, Pilot is seeking to meet Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to discuss the current political scenario in his home State. Earlier, Jyotiraditya Scindia had quit the grand old party and joined hands with the BJP in March this year, after a fallout with the then Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath. As per reports, Sachin Pilot and other rebel MLAs are stationed at Gurugram’s ITC Hotel.

Sachin Pilot reaches Delhi with 25 MLAs

Speculations are rife that Rajasthan government may go the Madhya Pradesh way as the infighting between Congress leaders continue and Sachin Pilot reached Delhi on Saturday along with 20-25 Congress and independent MLAs. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had called for a meeting of Cabinet Ministers at his residence and asked all Congress MLAs to write a letter in his support. Following the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections, a power tussle ensued between Congress old guard Ashok Gehlot and youth leader Sachin pilot for the coveted post of the Chief Minister. Eventually, Gehlot was made the CM, and Pilot was sidelined. The divide between the two factions, within the State government, seemed to have widened over time.

Gehlot accuses BJP of horse-trading

Accusing the BJP of indulging in horse-trading, Gehlot said, “I have tried to take everyone aboard in this fight against the Coronavirus. However, BJP leaders have crossed all levels of inhumanity. While we are proactively trying to save lives and means of livelihood, they are trying to destabilise the government.” Gehlot claimed that the State government was stable and would continue to remain so despite all efforts to the contrary allegedly made by leaders such as Satish Poonia, Rajendra Rathore, and Gulab Chand Kataria. He further alleged that efforts are being made to create a political crisis in Rajasthan, as was witnessed in Madhya Pradesh.