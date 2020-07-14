Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala today announced that Congress rebel leader Sachin Pilot has been sacked as Rajasthan state Congress chief and removed from his post of Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

Govind Singh Dotasra has been appointed in his place, reported news agency ANI. As per reports, Pilot loyalist Mukesh Bhakar also removed as state youth Congress President. ANI Editor Smita Prakash reported that as per Surjewala, Congress high command spoke to Pilot 6 times and others spoke to him dozens of times to placate him. However, Pilot became part of BJP conspiracy to destabilise the Congress government in Rajasthan, Surjewala alleged. He added that Pilot and his supporters are fired from their posts.

Earlier today, MLAs present at the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting held at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur, unanimously resolved to remove Pilot from the post of the state party chief.

The move comes days after the cracks within Rajasthan Congress widened and the infighting became public. After the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections, a power tussle ensued between Congress’ old guard Ashok Gehlot and youth leader Sachin pilot for the coveted post of the Chief Minister. Pilot was sidelined and Gehlot was made the CM. After a long-drawn battle, Congress has today sacked Sachin Pilot from post of Deputy CM.